If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
    Organizations Addressing Sex & Labor Trafficking

    Find Organizations in Your Corner of Pennsylvania

    The organizations included here are involved in addressing sex and labor trafficking in Pennsylvania. This list is not comprehensive, and inclusion does not imply endorsement of any agency or its services. If your organization is not listed, please contact us.

    In the search hub below, you can filter by region, county, and organization type. Click on the Search & Filter option or type a keyword into the search bar to get started.

