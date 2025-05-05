Pennsylvania Human Trafficking Resource & Coordination Project

PA’s Comprehensive Approach to Anti-Human Trafficking through Prosecution, Prevention, & Protection

Pennsylvania’s established and trusted, publicly available nexus of information, training, and resources on human trafficking for Pennsylvania first responders, direct service providers, and the public. We have identified and developed victim-centered, trauma-informed resources, training, and technical assistance materials on human trafficking. We aim to coordinate efforts between state agencies and stakeholders in the healthcare, criminal justice, public safety, victim services, and allied fields working to eradicate human trafficking in our Commonwealth.

In following the blueprint set forth in Pennsylvania’s comprehensive human trafficking statute (Act 105, 2014), we aim to provide tools to aid in the prosecution of trafficking offenders, prevent human trafficking from happening, and to ensure the protection of victims and survivors.