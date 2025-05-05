If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
    Pennsylvania Human Trafficking Resource & Coordination Project

    Providing trusted, trauma-informed resources and training materials for first responders, service providers, and the public. By coordinating efforts across state agencies and allied fields, this project works to strenghten prevention, response, and survivor care throughout the Commonwealth.

    About the Project

    PA’s Comprehensive Approach to Anti-Human Trafficking through Prosecution, Prevention, & Protection 

    Pennsylvania’s established and trusted, publicly available nexus of information, training, and resources on human trafficking for Pennsylvania first responders, direct service providers, and the public. We have identified and developed victim-centered, trauma-informed resources, training, and technical assistance materials on human trafficking. We aim to coordinate efforts between state agencies and stakeholders in the healthcare, criminal justice, public safety, victim services, and allied fields working to eradicate human trafficking in our Commonwealth.

    In following the blueprint set forth in Pennsylvania’s comprehensive human trafficking statute (Act 105, 2014), we aim to provide tools to aid in the prosecution of trafficking offenders, prevent human trafficking from happening, and to ensure the protection of victims and survivors.

    Organizations & Agencies

    Looking to Connect with a Local Organization?

    Organizations and agencies from across Pennsylvania are involved with combating sex and labor trafficking. The entities are categorized by how they set their role in response to human trafficking. In our search hub, you can filter by the following organization types: Hospital & Healthcare, Housing/Shelter, Law Enforcement, Legal Services, Mental Health, Programs for Victims/Survivors, or Services for Children.

    RESOURCES & MATERIALS

    Training, Public Awareness, & Technical Assistance

    An online library of prepared materials focused on human trafficking. This repository of presentations, documents, and more is geared to assist both practitioners and the general public to better understand and respond to sex and labor trafficking. We expect that this collection of materials will grow over time as new resources are submitted, vetted, and published.

     

