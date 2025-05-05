If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Commission on Crime and Delinquency

    PCCD Contact Directory

    PCCD Executive Office

    Executive Director
    Kirsten Kenyon
    (717) 705-0888

    Communications Office
    Ali Sindlinger, Director​
    asindlinge@pa.gov​

    Policy Office & Legislative Office
    Samantha Koch, Director
    sakoch@pa.gov, 717-265-8474

    Legal Services - Including Right-to-Know Law requests and service of process in litigation matters
    Debra R. Sandifer, Chief Counsel
    ra-cdpccdlegaloff@pa.gov, (717) 265-8517

     

    PCCD Offices

    Office of Financial Management and Administration - Grants Management, Financial Administration, and Administrative Services
    Derin Myers, Director
    (717) 265-8466

    Office of Gun Violence Prevention
    Charla Plaines, Director
    cplaines@pa.gov

    Office of Justice Programs
    Jackie Weaknecht, Director
    jweaknecht@pa.gov

    Bureau of Training Services
    Kathy Clarke, Deputy Director
    kclarke@pa.gov

    Office of Research, Evaluation and Strategic Policy Development
    Lindsay Vaughn, Director
    livaughan@pa.gov

    Office of Victims' Services 
    Kathy Buckley, Director
    (717) 265-8700

     

    Program Support

    Victims' Compensation Assistance Program
    (717) 783-5153
    (800) 233-2339

    Philadelphia Safe Schools Advocate
    1-877-730-6315

    Egrants Support
    (717) 787-5887

     

    PCCD Fax Numbers

    ​Organizational Unit​Fax number
    ​Executive Offices(717) 705-0891
    ​Legal Office(717) 214-9585
    ​Office of Research and Child Advocacy(717) 705-4566
    ​Office of Financial Management and Administration(717) 783-7713
    Office of Justice Programs​(717) 772-0550
    ​Bureau of Training Services​(717) 783-7140
    ​Office of Victims' Services (717) 772-4331
    ​Victims Compensation Assistance Program(717) 787-4306
    ​Egrants Support​(717) 783-7165
     

    Email: PCCD Webmaster

    Contact Form: PCCD Contact Form

    If this is an emergency domestic violence request, please call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). The PCCD Webmaster's account does not accept emails with attachments, emails forwarded from another sender, solicitations, emails containing a blank, non-readable, or fictitious sender name or subject line.

    Commission Office

    3101 North Front Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17110

    Mailing Address

    P.O. Box 1167
    Harrisburg, PA 17108-1167

    We're here to help

    Contact PCCD

    By calling PCCD's main phone line, you can be connected with the correct program office for your needs.

    Call the PCCD Mainline
    Victims Compensation
    Having an issue on our website?

    Website Issue?

    If you're having trouble finding something, please reach out to the office in which you are seeking information from or fill out an online form below.

    Email Webmaster Account
    Contact Us Form