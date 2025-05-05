CACs provide state-of-the-art treatment for the victims of child sexual abuse and child abuse. They coordinate medical care, treatment and other social services for victims while gathering evidence, through age-appropriate forensic interviewing and other methods employed by MDITs, to build an effective case against the alleged offender. By bringing medical professionals, social workers, prosecutors and police who specialize in child sexual abuse together under one roof, CACs are the most effective way to bring a perpetrator to justice

The CACAC is comprised of a variety of experts representing district attorneys, children and youth services, child advocacy centers, state and municipal police, victim services, physicians, nurses, mental health professionals and hospital administrators. All of the members of the committee have experience in the multidisciplinary investigation of child abuse through the operation of a CAC.

The mission of the CACAC is to support the enhancement and establishment of children’s advocacy centers and multidisciplinary investigative teams throughout this Commonwealth in order to promote prevention, treatment and justice for victims of child sexual abuse and child abuse.