Resources for Victims of Gun Violence Initiative

Gun Violence Resiliency Needs Assessment

PCCD and ICF conducted a needs assessment from Fall 2024 – Spring 2025 to better understand resources available to support Pennsylvania residents who have experienced or been exposed to gun violence. The assessment included an online survey and focus groups with individuals who have experienced gun violence and a variety of services and programs in each region of the state. Findings are being used to:

Identify gaps in services and determine how to fill those gaps​,

Develop strategies to meet the needs of both individuals who have experienced gun violence and entities that provide assistance, Increase resources for communities impacted by gun violence, and Pilot a Resiliency Center model in Pennsylvania. Resiliency Centers offer assistance with a variety of options from food, clothing, and housing to legal services, therapeutic support, and victim compensation for​ people impacted by gun violence. ​



The goal is to have equitable resources across communities and make it easier for individuals to access the services they need in response to gun violence.