Resources for Victims of Gun Violence Initiative
The goal of this initiative is to identify existing resources and address gaps to better support survivors, families, and caregivers in Pennsylvania affected by gun violence. The program is modeled on proposed federal legislation by Casey and Evans, the Resources for Victims of Gun Violence Act, which would establish an interagency Advisory Council at the federal level to help all victims of gun violence – from survivors to their loved ones, coworkers, and classmates – identify and access the resources available to them to help meet a wide range of personal needs.
Work of the Initative
PCCD's Victims Services Advisory Committee (VSAC) and PCCD were directed to accomplish the following deliverables.
Survey victims of gun violence and victim assistance professionals.
Conduct a literature review and assess past or ongoing programs designed to assist victims of gun violence or individuals with similar needs to determine effectiveness.
Identify best and promising practices for assisting victims of gun violence.
Assess the administration of compensation funds (provided through PCCD’s Victim’s Compensation Assistance Program/VCAP) to determine best and promising practices to direct gun violence victims to sources of funding.
Gun Violence Resiliency Needs Assessment
PCCD and ICF conducted a needs assessment from Fall 2024 – Spring 2025 to better understand resources available to support Pennsylvania residents who have experienced or been exposed to gun violence. The assessment included an online survey and focus groups with individuals who have experienced gun violence and a variety of services and programs in each region of the state. Findings are being used to:
- Identify gaps in services and determine how to fill those gaps,
- Develop strategies to meet the needs of both individuals who have experienced gun violence and entities that provide assistance,
- Increase resources for communities impacted by gun violence, and
- Pilot a Resiliency Center model in Pennsylvania. Resiliency Centers offer assistance with a variety of options from food, clothing, and housing to legal services, therapeutic support, and victim compensation for people impacted by gun violence.
The goal is to have equitable resources across communities and make it easier for individuals to access the services they need in response to gun violence.
Needs Assessment Findings & Reports
Philadelphia Healing & Hope Center Pilot
The Philadelphia Healing & Hope Center Pilot is a new effort by PCCD to bring outreach and services to a part of Philadelphia struggling with ongoing gun violence. The idea is based on the “Resiliency Center” model used by the federal Office for Victims of Crime (OVC) after mass violence incidents. The model is focused on providing mid- and long-term support to help victims and survivors cope with grief and trauma. Because people’s needs change over time, the Healing & Hope Center will be designed to provide services that go beyond the immediate crisis response.