PRESS RELEASE

Shapiro-Davis Administration Invests Nearly $20 Million to Enhance School Safety and Support Student Mental Health Across Pennsylvania

The newly approved funding is part of the $120 million school safety, security, and mental health funding package secured by Governor Shapiro in the FY 2025-26 state budget.

Under the Shapiro-Davis Administration, PCCD has awarded almost $400 million to over 1,100 schools across the Commonwealth to enhance mental health services and improve security measures.