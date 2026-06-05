Harrisburg, PA — This week, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s (PCCD) School Safety and Security Committee approved 353 applications totaling almost $20 million to help address school violence and improve student mental health, as well as bolster school security, including costs associated with training and compensation of school security personnel.
“PCCD’s newly established Office of School Safety and Security is committed to ensuring that all Pennsylvania schools — public and private — have the tools and support they need to prevent threats, strengthen well-being, and keep students and staff safe,” said Kirsten Kenyon, PCCD Executive Director. “The grants approved this week further this commitment by helping schools address core safety needs and expand essential mental health services, ensuring every student has a secure, healthy learning environment.”
Last February, PCCD announced the availability of this competitive funding for nonpublic schools, municipalities, law enforcement agencies, and approved school security personnel providers to improve safety and expand access to mental health resources in Pennsylvania’s schools. This latest round of funding was provided by the FY 2025-26 state budget, which provided a total of more than $120 million in state school safety and security and mental health funding. PCCD awarded $100 million in School Safety and Mental Health Grants to public school entities earlier this spring.
Since taking office, the Shapiro-Davis Administration has prioritized addressing security gaps and improving mental health resources for students by awarding almost $400 million to over 1,100 public and private K-12 schools. Of that funding in the last two years, almost $130 million has been used by public schools to increase mental health supports for students.
Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget proposal continues this commitment by proposing an investment of $111 million in state funding for school safety and mental health supports.
Last week, PCCD visited Allentown School District — which has received more than $1.3 million in School Safety and Security Grant funding from PCCD since 2023 — to learn how these state investments are strengthening mental health services for students through their Canary Success Center and Calming Space.
With PCCD’s support, Allentown School District is directly strengthening student well‑being, engagement, and achievement. For example, every frequent user of the Calming Space improved academically, and more than half improved attendance.
Likewise, the Canary Success Center had helped to cut failing grades by 51 percent for 9th graders who utilized the space, boosted attendance, and reduced behavior issues for 94 percent of students involved.
For more information on PCCD’s work to keep Pennsylvania’s schools safe, visit our School Safety & Security webpage.