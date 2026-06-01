PRESS RELEASE

Shapiro-Davis Administration Launches Statewide Gun Violence Prevention Listening Tour During Gun Violence Awareness Month to Strengthen Community-Led Solutions

At today’s listening session, professionals from six counties in South Central Pennsylvania met to share ideas and programs to address gun violence.

Over the past three years, PCCD has provided more than $1 billion in funding through 6,764 grants across Pennsylvania to address and prevent violence in our communities, and these efforts are delivering results — violent crime is down 12 percent statewide, and fatal gun violence has dropped 42 percent.

The Shapiro-Davis Administration is continuing to invest to make Pennsylvania communities safer, proposing a $5.2 million increase to the Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) program and a $1 million increase to the Building Opportunities through Out-of-School Time (BOOST) program in the 2026-27 budget proposal.