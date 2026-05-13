PHILADELPHIA, PA – Today, Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis called for continued investments in community violence prevention programs as the Shapiro-Davis Administration works to reduce gun violence and make Pennsylvania communities safer. Speaking in Kensington alongside local leaders and community organizations, Lt. Gov. Davis highlighted the impact of the Shapiro-Davis Administration’s Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) grants, administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), and urged continued funding in the state budget to sustain the Commonwealth’s progress reducing violence.
“We’re making progress in reducing gun violence – but even one act of gun violence is one too many,” said Lt. Gov. Davis, who serves as chairman of PCCD. “Today I heard from the leaders of two outstanding organizations – The Lighthouse and Xiente – that are doing the work, day in and day out, to prevent community violence. PCCD recently awarded them $1 million total in VIP funding so they can expand their programming and reach more young people in North Philadelphia and Kensington. What we’re doing is working, and we need to keep making these investments through the state budget.”
PCCD recently approved 177 projects across Pennsylvania through the VIP and Building Opportunities through Out-of-School Time (BOOST) programs, investing more than $65 million statewide in this round to support community safety initiatives and youth programming. Over the past three years, PCCD has approved more than $67 million in funding for 140 projects in Philadelphia alone.
In Pennsylvania, violent crime is down 12 percent. Fatal gun violence is down 42 percent. In Philadelphia, year-to-date homicides are down 35 percent compared to last year.
Both The Lighthouse, Inc. and Xiente received $500,000 VIP grants. The Lighthouse will use the funding to support educational, recreational, cultural, social, and economic improvement programs for families and youth in the community, while Xiente will use the grant to expand programs that provide education, housing, workforce development, and financial tools that help create lasting economic mobility.
“This $500,000 investment from PCCD is more than funding; it’s an opportunity to deepen our impact, expand our reach, and continue creating a space where our community feels seen, supported, and empowered,” said Lighthouse Executive Director Edwin Desamour. “At the Lighthouse, this means more resources for our youth, more pathways to opportunity, and a stronger future for the neighborhoods we serve.”
“Xiente is honored to receive this generous grant to support our Youth Take Action program,” said Dr. Michelle Carrera-Morales, CEO of Xiente. “These funds will help us expand critical workforce development programming, preparing the next generation for green construction jobs. By training youth for in-demand, high-paying jobs, we can help empower them to achieve economic mobility.”
VIP funding supports a wide range of community-based efforts to reduce violence, while BOOST grants support afterschool and summer programs that keep young people safe and provide them with enrichment opportunities. This is the second year for BOOST funding, which the Shapiro-Davis Administration first proposed in the 2024-25 budget.
PCCD is also launching the Philadelphia Hope and Healing Center pilot program, which will bring outreach and services to high-need areas, including the 24th Police District, which includes Kensington. The idea is based on the “Resiliency Center” model used by the federal Office for Victims of Crime (OVC) after mass violence incidents. The model is focused on providing mid- and long-term support to help victims and survivors cope with grief and trauma. This pilot program is part of PCCD’s Resources for Victims of Gun Violence Initiative, which Davis directed PCCD’s Victims’ Services Advisory Committee to undertake in 2023.
“Programs like VIP and BOOST are making a real difference in neighborhoods like Kensington because they invest directly in people and communities,” said state Sen. Tina Tartaglione. “Organizations like The Lighthouse help young people find opportunity, mentorship, and hope instead of violence and instability. I’m grateful to Lieutenant Governor Davis and the Shapiro Administration for recognizing that public safety starts with strong communities, and I will continue fighting for the investments our neighborhoods need and deserve.”
“My district is home to many young people who genuinely want to make life better for themselves, their families, and our communities,” said state Rep. Jose Giral. “Yet growing up in some of our neighborhoods exposes them to levels of violence other kids their age never sees, and that makes it easier for them to fall into violence and crime themselves. When the state invests in organizations working to support them and help them build essential life skills, it is investing in safer communities and better options for our young people.”
“I am proud to support the great work that Lighthouse and Xiente do to provide supportive outlets for crime prevention for youth,” said state Rep. Danilo Burgos. “This investment will help our youth have access to quality programming.”
In the 2026-27 budget proposal, the Shapiro-Davis Administration is calling for a $5.2 million increase for the VIP and BOOST grants program.
Under the Shapiro-Davis Administration, state funding for VIP has more than doubled, with over $62 million secured in the 2025-26 budget. Since the 2023-24 fiscal year, PCCD has approved 354 VIP and BOOST projects, totaling approximately $162 million to support community- and youth-focused safety initiatives.
The Administration has also prioritized broader public safety strategies, including providing funding for nearly 2,000 additional police officers, increasing supports for victims of crime, investing in school safety and mental health services, and re-establishing a state Office of Gun Violence Prevention.