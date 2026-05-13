PRESS RELEASE

Lt. Gov. Austin Davis Calls for Continued State Investments to Make Pennsylvania Communities Safer & Reduce Gun Violence

In Kensington, Lt. Gov. Davis highlighted more than $67 million in Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) funding to Philadelphia organizations over the past three years.

The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) School Safety and Security Committee, chaired by Lt. Gov. Davis, recently approved 177 projects to strengthen community safety and expand opportunities for Pennsylvania youth.

Over the past three years, PCCD has provided more than $1 billion in funding through 6,764 grants across Pennsylvania to address and prevent violence in our communities, and these efforts are delivering results — violent crime is down 12 percent statewide, and fatal gun violence has dropped 42 percent.