Our primary mission is to help victims of crime
OVS provides funding to Victim Service Programs to:
- Deliver direct services to crime victims through the federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) funds. These programs are typically local non-profit agencies and county victim witness offices. Direct services include, but are not limited to, advocacy; victims' rights information; transportation; civil legal services; counseling; sheltering; relocation, etc.
- Provide procedural services to victims of crime through the state Rights and Services Act (RASA) and the state Victims of Juvenile Offenders (VOJO) funding streams. These programs are typically located within the county victim witness and juvenile probation departments. Procedural services assist the victim as their case goes through the juvenile/criminal justice process.
- Develop federal STOP Violence Against Women (VAWA) programs. These funds aid victims by creating collaborating teams that work to make the process easier for victims and improve linkages to victims services as they work through the trauma of their victimization.
OVS is committed to helping ease victims' financial stress and other needs through the Victims Compensation Assistance Program (VCAP). VCAP can help offset the cost of the crime by providing reimbursement for medical expenses; counseling; loss of earnings; loss of support; funeral costs; travel costs; childcare; stolen cash; relocation; crime scene cleanup; and other financial costs related to the crime.
OVS, through a contract with the Pennsylvania District Attorney's Institute (PDAI), provides three (3) Foundational Academy trainings each year for new victim service providers and offers various topical trainings annually to aid victim service staff in meeting their organizational training requirements.
Pennsylvania offers virtual online training through the Pennsylvania Victim Services Training (PVST) portal hosted by the Pennsylvania State University that contains web-based, interactive learning modules on topics critical to improving victim advocates' ability to provide direct services to victims of crime.
Lastly, through a contract with the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association, OVS provides funding to host victim services courses on the Pennsylvania Virtual Training Network (PAVTN), which is available to all law enforcement professionals.
State and National Resources
ChildLine is part of a mandated statewide child protective services program designed to accept child abuse referrals and general child well-being concerns and transmit the information quickly to the appropriate investigating agency. ChildLine is responsible for receiving verbal and electronic referrals 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you suspect abuse, please contact 1-800-932-0133.
Children's Advocacy Centers of PA is statewide nonprofit membership association of individual Children's Advocacy Centers (CACs) in PA. Its mission is to promote and support the development, growth, and continuation of the multidisciplinary approach and Children's Advocacy Centers for the protection of Pennsylvania's children.
Keystone Crisis Intervention Team (KCIT) mission is to respond in the aftermath of a criminal event and to empower local communities to support crime victims in their recovery from traumatic incidents. KCIT does this by assessing the impact of the event on the community, developing an intervention plan, and providing crisis intervention by trained volunteer teams.
Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence (PCADV) is the oldest statewide domestic violence coalition in the nation. Its network of local domestic violence programs provides free and confidential direct services to victims and survivors of domestic violence and their children in all PA counties.
Pennsylvania Coalition to Advance Respect (PCAR) is an organization working to end sexual violence, in addition to advocating for the rights and needs of sexual assault victims. PCAR partners with a network of sexual assault programs throughout the Commonwealth to bring help, hope and healing around issues of sexual violence.
PA Court Appointed Special Advocates Association (PACASA) is the statewide nonprofit organization that represents local CASA programs. Children who have been abused, neglected, or abandoned and are being served by dependency courts through foster care, kinship care, or group homes are served by CASA volunteer advocates.
PA Department of Aging works to ensure that older adults across Pennsylvania have access to quality services and supports that help them age and live well. Abuse reports can be made on behalf of an older adult whether the person lives in their home or in a care facility such as a nursing facility, personal care home, hospital, etc. The reporters may remain anonymous and have legal protection from retaliation, discrimination and civil or criminal prosecution.
PA Health Law Project (PHLP) is a nonprofit legal services organization that represents Pennsylvanians who need help getting or keeping Medicaid (also known as Medical Assistance or MA)
PA Megan's Law is a registry of persons who reside, or is transient, work or change employment, or attend school in the Commonwealth and who have either been convicted of, entered a plea of guilty to, or have been adjudicated delinquent of Certain Sexual Offenses in Pennsylvania or another jurisdiction. This registry was created and is maintained by the Pennsylvania State Police.
Office of Victim Advocate (OVA) is the state agency with the authority and duty to advocate for the rights and needs of crime victims. OVA accomplishes their missions through victim services, which includes post-sentencing notifications of offender status and movements within the DOC and the parole system; restorative justice programs that promote resilience and healing; and OVA is currently developing new initiatives around crime prevention.
Address Confidentiality Program (ACP) provides victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking or stalking with an alternate mailing address to keep their actual home address out of public records where their perpetrator may find their location. ACP is designed to be a part of an overall safety plan for victims who are planning to move or have recently moved to a location unknown to the perpetrator. *ACP is not a witness protection program.
PA SAVIN is Pennsylvania's automated victim notification system. This service provides victims of crime with notification regarding an offender's release, transfer or escape. The PA SAVIN service includes offenders under the supervision of county jails, state prisons, and state parole, This automated service is known as VineLink and is available to registrants over the phone, through the internet, or on the VineLink Mobile App.
Child Victims and Witnesses Support Materials were created by OVC to support children and youth during their involvement with the justice system. These materials are intended to teach children about how the justice system works, what their rights are, the roles of the different practitioners they'll meet, and how they can cope with the difficult feelings they might have. There are also tips for children who may testify and need help to prepare for going to court. Human Trafficking Child Victims and Witnesses support materials are also available for child victims and youth victims of human trafficking.
National Children's Alliance (NCA) is a professional membership organization representing Children's Advocacy Centers (CAC) throughout the United States. CAC's use a multidisciplinary approach to investigate child physical and sexual abuse.
National Center on Elder Abuse provides the latest information regarding research, training, best practices, news, and resources on elder abuse, neglect, and exploitation to professionals and the public.
National Center for Victims of Crime (NCVC) is a nonprofit organization that aims to collaborate with local, state, and federal partners to provide direct services to victims; provide education and training; establish rights, services, and protections for victims; and to make available current and trustworthy information in regards to victim services.
National Crime Victim Law Institute (NCVLI) participates in cases around the country as amicus curiae, which is Latin for "friend of the court." Their input explains the national implications of cases to courts and suggests how their decision will impact future victims.
National Domestic Violence Hotline provides essential tools and support to help survivors of domestic violence so they can live their lives free of abuse. Callers to the hotline can expect highly trained, expert advocates to offer free confidential, and compassionate support, crisis intervention information, education and referral services in over 200 languages. The hotline is 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, and can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE.
National Human Trafficking Hotline connects victims and survivors of sex and labor trafficking with services and supports to get help and stay safe. The Trafficking Hotline also receives tips about potential situations of sex and labor trafficking and facilitates reporting that information to the appropriate authorities in certain cases. The hotline is 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, and can be reached at 1-888-373-7888.
National Organization for Victim Advocacy (NOVA) is an organization that focuses on advocating for victims, training victim advocates and crisis responders, and promoting public policy initiatives that protect the rights of crime victims. NOVA identifies as being the national voice for victims.
National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC) provides information and tools to prevent and respond to sexual violence. NSVRC analyzes research and develops best practices that help individuals, communities, and service providers within the anti-sexual violence movement.
Office for Victims of Crime (OVC) is committed to enhancing the Nation's capacity to assist crime victims and to providing leadership in changing attitudes, policies, and practices to promote justice and healing for all victims of crime. OVC is charged by Congress with administering the Crime Victims Fund that supports a broad array of programs and services that focus on helping victims in the immediate aftermath of crime and continuing to support them as they rebuild their lives.
Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) provides federal leadership in developing the national capacity to reduce violence against women and administer justice for and strengthen services to victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking.
Parents of Murdered Children (POMC) provides the ongoing emotional support needed to help parents and other survivors facilitate the reconstruction of a "new life" and to promote a healthy resolution. Not only does POMC help survivors deal with their acute grief but also helps with the criminal justice system. POMC also provides training to professionals in such fields as law enforcement, mental health, social work, community services, law, criminal justice, medicine, education, religion, the media and mortuary science who are interested in learning more about survivors of homicide victims and the aftermath of murder.
Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network (RAINN) is the nation's largest anti-sexual assault organization and operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE. RAINN also carries out programs to prevent sexual violence, help survivors, and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice.
Tribal Resource Tool (TRT) is a program of the National Center for Victims of Crime. It is an online mapping tool that connects American Indian and Alaskan Native victims and survivors of crime and abuse to resources available anywhere in the country.