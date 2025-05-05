ChildLine is part of a mandated statewide child protective services program designed to accept child abuse referrals and general child well-being concerns and transmit the information quickly to the appropriate investigating agency. ChildLine is responsible for receiving verbal and electronic referrals 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you suspect abuse, please contact 1-800-932-0133.



Children's Advocacy Centers of PA is statewide nonprofit membership association of individual Children's Advocacy Centers (CACs) in PA. Its mission is to promote and support the development, growth, and continuation of the multidisciplinary approach and Children's Advocacy Centers for the protection of Pennsylvania's children.



Keystone Crisis Intervention Team (KCIT) mission is to respond in the aftermath of a criminal event and to empower local communities to support crime victims in their recovery from traumatic incidents. KCIT does this by assessing the impact of the event on the community, developing an intervention plan, and providing crisis intervention by trained volunteer teams.



Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence (PCADV) is the oldest statewide domestic violence coalition in the nation. Its network of local domestic violence programs provides free and confidential direct services to victims and survivors of domestic violence and their children in all PA counties.



Pennsylvania Coalition to Advance Respect (PCAR) is an organization working to end sexual violence, in addition to advocating for the rights and needs of sexual assault victims. PCAR partners with a network of sexual assault programs throughout the Commonwealth to bring help, hope and healing around issues of sexual violence.



PA Court Appointed Special Advocates Association (PACASA) is the statewide nonprofit organization that represents local CASA programs. Children who have been abused, neglected, or abandoned and are being served by dependency courts through foster care, kinship care, or group homes are served by CASA volunteer advocates.

PA Department of Aging works to ensure that older adults across Pennsylvania have access to quality services and supports that help them age and live well. Abuse reports can be made on behalf of an older adult whether the person lives in their home or in a care facility such as a nursing facility, personal care home, hospital, etc. The reporters may remain anonymous and have legal protection from retaliation, discrimination and civil or criminal prosecution.



PA Health Law Project (PHLP) is a nonprofit legal services organization that represents Pennsylvanians who need help getting or keeping Medicaid (also known as Medical Assistance or MA)



PA Megan's Law is a registry of persons who reside, or is transient, work or change employment, or attend school in the Commonwealth and who have either been convicted of, entered a plea of guilty to, or have been adjudicated delinquent of Certain Sexual Offenses in Pennsylvania or another jurisdiction. This registry was created and is maintained by the Pennsylvania State Police.



Office of Victim Advocate (OVA) is the state agency with the authority and duty to advocate for the rights and needs of crime victims. OVA accomplishes their missions through victim services, which includes post-sentencing notifications of offender status and movements within the DOC and the parole system; restorative justice programs that promote resilience and healing; and OVA is currently developing new initiatives around crime prevention.



Address Confidentiality Program (ACP) provides victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking or stalking with an alternate mailing address to keep their actual home address out of public records where their perpetrator may find their location. ACP is designed to be a part of an overall safety plan for victims who are planning to move or have recently moved to a location unknown to the perpetrator. *ACP is not a witness protection program.



PA SAVIN is Pennsylvania's automated victim notification system. This service provides victims of crime with notification regarding an offender's release, transfer or escape. The PA SAVIN service includes offenders under the supervision of county jails, state prisons, and state parole, This automated service is known as VineLink and is available to registrants over the phone, through the internet, or on the VineLink Mobile App.