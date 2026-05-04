PRESS RELEASE

In Northwestern PA, Lt. Gov. Davis Highlights Investments in Youth Safety Programs to Help Keep Kids and Communities Safe

The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) School Safety and Security Committee, chaired by Lt. Gov. Davis, approved 177 projects to strengthen community safety and expand opportunities for Pennsylvania youth.

Over the past three years, PCCD has provided more than $1B in funding through 6,764 grants across Pennsylvania to address and prevent violence in our communities.

Gov. Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget proposal continues to make investments in the community organizations doing critical violence prevention work by proposing a $5.2M increase for the Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) program and a $1M increase for the Building Opportunities through Out-of-School Time (BOOST) program, bring total proposed investment to $68.3M.