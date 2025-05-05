Act 33 of 2023

On January 10, 2024, the following materials highlighting the School Safety Amendments of Act 33 of 2023 were presented to the School Safety and Security Committee. The changes to the law include the addition of SSSC responsibilities, the establishment of a new SSSC Executive Committee and directives related to school safety funding.

Act 33 of 2023 Presentation



Act 55 of 2022

On July 27, 2022, the following materials highlighting the School Safety Amendments of Act 55 of 2022 were presented to the School Safety and Security Committee. The changes to the law include funding for mental health initiatives and physical safety and security in schools, as well as the provision of trainings and other services. Click on the following link for the information provided:

Act 55 of 2022 Overview Presentation