Act 33 of 2023
On January 10, 2024, the following materials highlighting the School Safety Amendments of Act 33 of 2023 were presented to the School Safety and Security Committee. The changes to the law include the addition of SSSC responsibilities, the establishment of a new SSSC Executive Committee and directives related to school safety funding.
Act 55 of 2022
On July 27, 2022, the following materials highlighting the School Safety Amendments of Act 55 of 2022 were presented to the School Safety and Security Committee. The changes to the law include funding for mental health initiatives and physical safety and security in schools, as well as the provision of trainings and other services. Click on the following link for the information provided:
Upcoming Meetings
School Safety and Security Committee
- August 20, 2025, 1:00-2:00 p.m.
Click to join via Teams
Phone: 267-332-8737
Conf. ID: 338 582 281
All meetings are held virtually unless otherwise indicated.
School Safety & Security Executive Committee
- November 20, 2025, 1:00-2:00 p.m.*
*These meetings are not open to the public.
Baseline Standards Criteria Workgroup
Behavioral Health/School Climate Assessment Workgroup
Community Violence Prevention Workgroup
Physical Assessment Criteria Workgroup
Provider and Registration Criteria Workgroup
School Survey Workgroup
Threat Assessment Workgroup
Trauma-Informed Approaches Workgroup