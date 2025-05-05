If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
    School Safety and Security Committee

    In 2018, Article XIII-B (School Safety and Security) of the Pennsylvania Public School Code of 1949 created the School Safety and Security Committee (SSSC) within PCCD to help make schools safer places within this Commonwealth. Later amendments to Article XIII-B, including Act 18 of 2019, Act 67 of 2019, Act 30 of 2020, Act 55 of 2022, and Act 33 of 2023 created additional responsibilities for the SSSC. Information about the various programs and grants the SSSC administers can be found below.

    SSSC Membership

    Meeting Minutes

    ​​For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact PCCD.

    Act 33 of 2023

    On January 10, 2024, the following materials highlighting the School Safety Amendments of Act 33 of 2023 were presented to the School Safety and Security Committee. The changes to the law include the addition of SSSC responsibilities, the establishment of a new SSSC Executive Committee and directives related to school safety funding.

    Act 33 of 2023 Presentation

    Act 55 of 2022

    On July 27, 2022, the following materials highlighting the School Safety Amendments of Act 55 of 2022 were presented to the School Safety and Security Committee. The changes to the law include funding for mental health initiatives and physical safety and security in schools, as well as the provision of trainings and other services. Click on the following link for the information provided:

    Act 55 of 2022 Overview Presentation

    Upcoming Meetings

    School Safety and Security Committee 

    • August 20, 2025, 1:00-2:00 p.m.

    Click to join via Teams

    Phone: 267-332-8737

    Conf. ID: 338 582 281    

    Meeting Packet

    ​All meetings are held virtually unless otherwise indicated. 

    School Safety & Security Executive Committee 

    • November 20, 2025, 1:00-2:00 p.m.*

    *These meetings are not open to the public. 

     

     

    PCCD School Safety Resources

    Workgroup Membership