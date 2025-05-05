The top-level county officials who serve on CJABs take a systemic and policy-level perspective on a broad range of criminal justice issues, on which they:

Work collaboratively with state agencies and community groups.

Recommend best management practices.

Promote communication.

CJABs provide PCCD with an efficient way to evaluate a county’s suitability for support of criminal justice initiatives; for example, expanding technology capability. Over the years, CJABs have become pivotal decision makers for justice-related issues at the county and local levels. They are also frequently a primary contact on criminal justice with the Commonwealth and the federal government.

PCCD strongly believes all county leaders involved with justice systems, social services, and judiciaries would benefit by participating in CJAB activities.

PCCD regional representatives for CJABs provide training, technical assistance and strategic planning services to county CJABs. These efforts are performed to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of county criminal justice systems.