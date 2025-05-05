Helpful Resources

Getting Started in Egrants - YouTube tutorial providing an overview of the registration process

Login to Egrants

Log in or create a new account.



Agency Registration Request Form (PDF)

Your agency must be properly registered in Egrants if you intend to apply for a grant. Use this form to register your agency in Egrants.



PCCD Egrants Keystone Login & Registration Walkthrough Guide (PDF)

An easy-to-follow guide for registering with Egrants includes both forms referenced below.

New User Role Request Form (PDF)

If your agency does not have a User Manager, this form is used to establish the necessary roles for your Egrants access.

Egrants Role Request Walkthrough (PDF)

If your agency does have a User Manager, this guide will walk you through the process of requesting roles.

User Manager Help Guide *Updated 10/16/2025

This guide provides instructions for users with the Agency User Manager security role in Egrants and how to approve requests, as well as maintain existing security for users already established within their agency.

Egrants Electronic Signature Access Request Instructions

This guide provides instruction for users to request the Electronic Signature role within Egrants. This role will allow an individual to electronically sign documents within PCCD’s Egrants system.​​



Egrants Electronic Signature Acc​ess Request Form (PDF)​

This form is used to authorize an individual to electronically sign grant documents within PCCD’s Egrants system on behalf of an organization.​



​Ready to start your application?

Check out the Applicant Resources page.

