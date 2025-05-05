If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
    PCCD Funding and Grants Process

    Getting Started in Egrants

    Contact the Egrants Help Desk at RA-eGrantsSupport@pa.gov
    or by calling 877-328-0995.

    Visit Egrants
    Applicant Resources

    Before starting an application in Egrants, potential applicants will need to ensure that:

    1. 1

      Their agency is registered in Egrants

    2. 2

      They themselves and at least one other person from their agency are registered in Egrants

      Individuals must have a Keystone login username before their registration.

    3. 3

      They have the appropriate user roles to move forward with the grant application.

    Helpful Resources

    Getting Started in Egrants - YouTube tutorial providing an overview of the registration process

    Login to Egrants 
    Log in or create a new account. 

    Agency Registration Request Form (PDF)
    Your agency must be properly registered in Egrants if you intend to apply for a grant. Use this form to register your agency in Egrants.

    PCCD Egrants Keystone Login & Registration Walkthrough Guide (PDF)
    An easy-to-follow guide for registering with Egrants includes both forms referenced below.

    New User Role Request Form (PDF) 
    If your agency does not have a User Manager, this form is used to establish the necessary roles for your Egrants access.

    Egrants Role Request Walkthrough (PDF) 
    If your agency does have a User Manager, this guide will walk you through the process of requesting roles. 

    User Manager Help Guide *Updated  10/16/2025
    This guide provides instructions for users with the Agency User Manager security role in Egrants and how to approve requests, as well as maintain existing security for users already established within their agency.

    Egrants Electronic Signature Access Request Instructions 
    This guide provides instruction for users to request the Electronic Signature role within Egrants. This role will allow an individual to electronically sign documents within PCCD’s Egrants system.​​

    Egrants Electronic Signature Acc​ess Request Form (PDF)​
    This form is used to authorize an individual to electronically sign grant documents within PCCD’s Egrants system on behalf of an organization.​
     

    ​Ready to start your application? 

    Check out the Applicant Resources page. 

    Need help?

    Contact the Egrants Help Desk

    Staff are monitoring these accounts and will respond to your question as soon as possible.

    Call
    Email