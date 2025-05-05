If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
    Mental Health and Justice Advisory Committee

    The mission of PCCD's Mental Health and Justice Advisory Committee (MHJAC) is to support Pennsylvania’s initiative to expand the successful implementation of evidence-based practices for justice-involved individuals with mental illness and co-occurring substance use disorders and advance the capabilities of local communities to reduce the involvement of individuals with mental illness and co-occurring disorders in the criminal justice system, while enhancing public safety and the well-being of our communities.

    MHJAC Membership
    2022-25 MHJAC Strategic Plan

    ​PCCD partnered with the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services to establish MHJAC in 2009. MHJAC provides guidance and structure to ensure statewide coordination and effectiveness of Pennsylvania's criminal justice and mental health systems, enabling PCCD to continue supporting statewide strategies that direct technical assistance to evidence-based practices; guide the operation and sustainability of jail diversion and reentry programs; and provide a clearinghouse for resources related to criminal justice, mental health, and substance use disorder.

    MHJAC provides guidance and structure to ensure statewide coordination and effectiveness of Pennsylvania's criminal justice and mental health systems. The Committee includes representatives from state agencies, county leadership, the courts, district attorneys, public defenders, consumers, families, and other criminal justice and mental health advocates and practitioners from across the Commonwealth.

        

    Upcoming Meetings

    • November 17, 2025

        