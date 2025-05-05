Mental Health and Justice Advisory Committee

​PCCD partnered with the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services to establish MHJAC in 2009. MHJAC provides guidance and structure to ensure statewide coordination and effectiveness of Pennsylvania's criminal justice and mental health systems, enabling PCCD to continue supporting statewide strategies that direct technical assistance to evidence-based practices; guide the operation and sustainability of jail diversion and reentry programs; and provide a clearinghouse for resources related to criminal justice, mental health, and substance use disorder.

The Committee includes representatives from state agencies, county leadership, the courts, district attorneys, public defenders, consumers, families, and other criminal justice and mental health advocates and practitioners from across the Commonwealth.