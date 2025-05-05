Funding Streams



The administration of federal and state funding programs is a central responsibility of PCCD. These funds are awarded either competitively or through formula allocation, and support a wide range of initiatives and activities, including (but not limited to) the following:

Federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program;

Victims services supports, including grants to victim service providers and children’s advocacy centers;

Problem-solving courts and intermediate punishment (IP) program grants;

State violence and delinquency prevention program grants;

School Safety and Security Grants;



Grants to address issues of substance misuse and substance use disorder;

Nonprofit security grant program funds; and

Gun violence grants and funding.

More information about these funding streams, as well as annual appropriations, is available in the PCCD Funding Sources (PDF) summary document.