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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    PCCD Funding & Grants Process

    PCCD Funding Streams

    Funding Streams

    The administration of federal and state funding programs is a central responsibility of PCCD. These funds are awarded either competitively or through formula allocation, and support a wide range of initiatives and activities, including (but not limited to) the following: 

    • Federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program;
    • Victims services supports, including grants to victim service providers and children’s advocacy centers; 
    • Problem-solving courts and intermediate punishment (IP) program grants; 
    • State violence and delinquency prevention program grants; 
    • School Safety and Security Grants;
    • Grants to address issues of substance misuse and substance use disorder; 
    • Nonprofit security grant program funds; and
    • Gun violence grants and funding.

    More information about these funding streams, as well as annual appropriations, is available in the PCCD Funding Sources (PDF) summary document. 