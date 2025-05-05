Funding Streams
The administration of federal and state funding programs is a central responsibility of PCCD. These funds are awarded either competitively or through formula allocation, and support a wide range of initiatives and activities, including (but not limited to) the following:
- Federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program;
- Victims services supports, including grants to victim service providers and children’s advocacy centers;
- Problem-solving courts and intermediate punishment (IP) program grants;
- State violence and delinquency prevention program grants;
- School Safety and Security Grants;
- Grants to address issues of substance misuse and substance use disorder;
- Nonprofit security grant program funds; and
- Gun violence grants and funding.
More information about these funding streams, as well as annual appropriations, is available in the PCCD Funding Sources (PDF) summary document.