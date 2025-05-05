The mission of the Criminal Justice Advisory Committee (CJAC) is to support a comprehensive strategy to reduce crime that prioritizes evidence-based policy and practice at every stage of the Commonwealth’s justice system.

CJAC was established in 2011 to continue the work of the previous Public Safety Advisory Committee in developing long-range plans and policies and setting priorities for justice projects supported by PCCD’s various funding streams.

Two subordinate committees support and inform the work of CJAC: 1) Local Technology Subcommittee and 2) Adult Racial and Ethnic Disparities (R/ED) Subcommittee.

In recent years, CJAC has advanced a number of programs and initiatives aligned with its mission, including law enforcement training on 21st Century policing principles (including de-escalation and crisis response), establishing operating standards for reentry coalitions and providing planning grants, supporting local gun violence reduction strategies.