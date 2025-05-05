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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Reducing Gun Violence

    Gun Violence Technical Assistance

    Stakeholder and community engagement are central to PCCD's efforts to respond to gun violence in the Commonwealth. 

    PA Peace Alliance Website
    Request Technical Assistance

    VIP Technical Assistance & Stakeholder Engagement

    As part of its investments in gun violence prevention and intervention strategies, PCCD has also supported new technical assistance, training, and capacity-building efforts. In 2022, PCCD's School Safety and Security Committee approved a new statewide Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) Technical Assistance Project, which is coordinated through a cooperative agreement grant with WestEd's Justice & Prevention Research Center in collaboration with Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC). 

    PA Peace Alliance & Statewide Community of Practice

    In March 2023, PCCD and WestEd launched a new online resource, PAPeaceAlliance.org. The website and corresponding statewide community of practice is a first-of-its-kind initiative launched as part of PCCD's VIP Grants Program and provides free, comprehensive training and technical assistance resources for groups working to address violence and promote peace in their communities. These resources were co-developed with grantees and other stakeholders working to address violence in their communities. 

    Community-based organizations are invited to check out available trainings, resources, and request technical assistance at PAPeaceAlliance.org.

    Free Training, Technical Assistance & Funding Resources for Violence Prevention Organizations in PA

    Need Help Growing Your Program? Start Here. Whether you're seeking guidance on program development, capacity building, grant readiness, data collection, evaluation, sustainability planning, or violence prevention strategies, the PA Peace Alliance is here to help. In this video, WestEd provides an overview of the PA Peace Alliance and explains how organizations can connect with available support and resources.

    Need Training or TA?

    Contact PA Peace Alliance

    PA Peace Alliance provides free, comprehensive training and technical assistance resources for groups working to address violence and promote peace in their communities

    Visit PA Peace Alliance
    Request TA