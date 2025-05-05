Background

Pennsylvania’s Office of Gun Violence Prevention, which was one of the first of its kind when established in 201​9, brings together state agencies working on gun violence prevention to create one comprehensive, coordinated strategy for the Commonwealth to reduce gun deaths, injuries, and crime by using evidence-based practices to improve existing state programs and implement new violence prevention initiatives.

In 2023, the White House's Safer States Initiative encouraged states to establish a state-level Office of Gun Violence Prevention to coordinate new policies, programs, and resources across state agencies and with local and federal partners. The OGVP will also work closely with counterparts at the federal, state, and local levels.