Background
Pennsylvania’s Office of Gun Violence Prevention, which was one of the first of its kind when established in 2019, brings together state agencies working on gun violence prevention to create one comprehensive, coordinated strategy for the Commonwealth to reduce gun deaths, injuries, and crime by using evidence-based practices to improve existing state programs and implement new violence prevention initiatives.
In 2023, the White House's Safer States Initiative encouraged states to establish a state-level Office of Gun Violence Prevention to coordinate new policies, programs, and resources across state agencies and with local and federal partners. The OGVP will also work closely with counterparts at the federal, state, and local levels.
Work of the Office
Convene an advisory group of national, state, and community violence prevention experts, survivors of gun violence, health and behavioral care practitioners, members of law enforcement, and other state agencies.
Develop a gun violence prevention plan for the Commonwealth, including a multi-faceted approach to address youth gun involvement and gun violence and addressing the intersections of gun violence with domestic violence.
Partner with the Pennsylvania Departments of Health (DOH) and Human Services (DHS), Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and other Commonwealth entities to create and maintain a comprehensive online Gun Violence Data Dashboard and resource hub to track gun violence deaths, nonfatal gun-related injuries, and overall trends in crime and violence and serve as a “one-stop-shop” for data and research on gun violence in Pennsylvania and linking to other related resources like DOH’s Violence Dashboard.
Apply for non-state funding to support research, analysis, and implementation of effective gun violence prevention strategies.
Work with PCCD’s Office of Victims’ Services to improve services and support for gun violence victims, building on the agency’s Resources for Victims of Gun Violence Initiative.
Collaborate with DOH’s Division of Violence Prevention, DHS, and other key stakeholders to increase awareness of firearm safety practices like safer storage.