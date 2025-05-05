If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Reducing Gun Violence

    Office of Gun Violence Prevention

    On September 9, 2024 Governor Shapiro signed Executive Order 2024-02 re-establishing the Pennsylvania Office of Gun Violence Prevention (OGVP) within PCCD.

    2025 OGVP Initial Report & Strategic Plan
    OGVP Executive Committee Membership List

    Background

    Pennsylvania’s Office of Gun Violence Prevention, which was one of the first of its kind when established in 201​9, brings together state agencies working on gun violence prevention to create one comprehensive, coordinated strategy for the Commonwealth to reduce gun deaths, injuries, and crime by using evidence-based practices to improve existing state programs and implement new violence prevention initiatives.

    In 2023, the White House's Safer States Initiative encouraged states to establish a state-level Office of Gun Violence Prevention to coordinate new policies, programs, and resources across state agencies and with local and federal partners. The OGVP will also work closely with counterparts at the federal, state, and local levels.

    Work of the Office

    Convene an advisory group of national, state, and community violence prevention experts, survivors of gun violence, health and behavioral care practitioners, members of law enforcement, and other state agencies.

    Develop a gun violence prevention plan for the Commonwealth, including a multi-faceted approach to address youth gun involvement and gun violence and addressing the intersections of gun violence with domestic violence.

    Partner with the Pennsylvania Departments of Health (DOH) and Human Services (DHS), Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and other Commonwealth entities to create and maintain a comprehensive online Gun Violence Data Dashboard and resource hub to track gun violence deaths, nonfatal gun-related injuries, and overall trends in crime and violence and serve as a “one-stop-shop” for data and research on gun violence in Pennsylvania and linking to other related resources like DOH’s Violence Dashboard.

    Apply for non-state funding to support research, analysis, and implementation of effective gun violence prevention strategies.

    Work with PCCD’s Office of Victims’ Services to improve services and support for gun violence victims, building on the agency’s Resources for Victims of Gun Violence Initiative.

    Collaborate with DOH’s Division of Violence Prevention, DHS, and other key stakeholders to increase awareness of firearm safety practices like safer storage.​

    Join & Connect

    Interested in becoming a member of the PA OGVP Advisory Group or staying engaged with the work of the Office? Use this form to let us know how you'd like to stay connected with us.

    Fill Out The Stakeholder Interest Form Today

    Resources

    Download the OGVP one pager