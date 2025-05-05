In 2019, the County Adult Probation and Parole Advisory Committee (CAPPAC) was created within the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD). The CAPPAC is charged with, among other things, developing and supporting basic and continuing education training for county adult probation and parole officers.

PCCD is seeking qualified individuals to voluntarily participate as instructors for the Basic Training Academy (BTA) for County Adult Probation and Parole Officers. The BTA consists of two weeks of training – the first week is offered "live" virtually, and the second week is offered in-person in the State College area. The BTA will be offered at different times throughout the year.



Please be prepared to upload relevant materials (i.e. CV, resume, references, examples of presentations, etc.).