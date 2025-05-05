Upcoming/Ongoing Conferences & Symposiums
The Pathways for Victim Services Conference provides an opportunity for victim service providers and allied professionals to join us for national keynote speakers, informative workshops, networking opporunities, and the presentation of the Governor's Victim Service Pathfinder Awards.
2027 Pathways Conference - Save the date!
When: September 29 - October 1, 2027
Where: Kalahari Resorts & Conference Center | Pocono Manor, PA
The 2025 Statewide CIT Conference, CIT and Beyond, brought together a dynamic mix of national and local experts to explore emerging trends, proven practices, and innovative approaches in Crisis Intervention Teams (CIT), crisis response, and Pennsylvania’s behavioral health system.
The conference highlighted fresh strategies and collaborative solutions aimed at strengthening crisis response and supporting safer, healthier communities across the Commonwealth. Attendees engaged in timely discussions and shared learning designed to advance CIT practices and cross-system collaboration statewide.
When: October 28-29, 2025
Where: The Nittany Lion Inn | State College, PA
Join criminal justice, behavioral health, and treatment professionals from across Pennsylvania for the 2026 CJAB Conference, Driving Change Together. This engaging one-and-a-half-day conference will feature national and local experts exploring collaborative, forward-thinking approaches to criminal justice reform, community safety, and system change.
Highlights include keynote presentations from Allan Kehler, Dr. Sylvia C. Washington, and El Sawyer, offering powerful perspectives on mental health, gun violence prevention, and reentry after incarceration. New this year, the agenda includes three focused tracks—Behavioral Health & Justice, Gun Violence Reduction, and Reentry—allowing attendees to tailor their experience.
When: April 21-22, 2026
Where: The Penn Stater Conference Center Hotel | State College, PA
Training
In 2019, the County Adult Probation and Parole Advisory Committee (CAPPAC) was created within the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD). The CAPPAC is charged with, among other things, developing and supporting basic and continuing education training for county adult probation and parole officers.
PCCD is seeking qualified individuals to voluntarily participate as instructors for the Basic Training Academy (BTA) for County Adult Probation and Parole Officers. The BTA consists of two weeks of training – the first week is offered "live" virtually, and the second week is offered in-person in the State College area. The BTA will be offered at different times throughout the year.
Please be prepared to upload relevant materials (i.e. CV, resume, references, examples of presentations, etc.).