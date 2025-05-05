The Initial and Continued Claims by County report provides a count of claims by county based on the address of the claimant and other record detail. Only regular unemployment claims are included in the county and industry reports, thus, federal and military claims are excluded, as are claims associated with other unemployment compensation programs such as Extended Benefits and Emergency Unemployment Compensation.



The information provided in these reports will not match previously produced local claims statistics as the data analysis for this report has enhanced the accuracy of claimant locations by utilizing supplementary data and new technology to increase and improve assigned county locations.



Initial Claims include all applications for a determination of entitlement to unemployment insurance benefits. (New, Additional & Transitional).



Continued Weeks Claimed is a count of claimant's weekly certification of eligibility for unemployment insurance during a claim series.



Note: The Excel file utilizes data grouping, and county detail can be revealed or hidden by utilizing the + and - outline symbols to the left of the spreadsheet.

