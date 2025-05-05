Skip to agency navigation
    Monthly Population Reports

    View prison population data in Pennsylvania since 2000.

    2025 Population Reports

    2024 Population Reports

    2023 Population Reports

    2022 Population Reports

    2021 Population Reports

    2020 Population Reports

    2019 Population Reports

    2018 Population Reports

    2017 Population Reports

    Year-End Population Reports

    The data contained in the Year-End Population Reports is as of December 31 for each year listed. If you require a specific month other than what is listed on this page, please contact the Office of Planning, Research and Statistics to request a copy.

    Year-End Profile Reports

    The data contained in the Year-End Profile Reports is as of December 31 for each year listed. If you require a specific month other than what is listed on this page, please contact the Office of Planning, Research and Statistics to request a copy.