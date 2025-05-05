Attorney-Client Communication

The DOC is committed to providing for the confidentiality of attorney-client communications while also maintaining the safety and security of its institutions. The DOC has established multiple avenues, including the mail, telephone and visits, to allow attorneys to communicate with their incarcerated clients.



If you have a question or are requesting official/certified inmate records please contact: RA-centechrecords@pa.gov



Attorney Mail

Non-Privileged Correspondence

Non-privileged correspondence can be categorized by whether the document you are sending is non-privileged inmate correspondence, transactional mail or official documents. Please select what category of non-privileged mail you are sending and follow the corresponding instructions below:

Non-Privileged Inmate Correspondence must be addressed and sent to the Department’s contracted central incoming inmate mail processing center. Mail must be addressed as follows:

Smart Communications/PA DOC

Inmate Name/Inmate Number

Institution Name

P.O. Box 33028

St. Petersburg, FL 33733

Transactional Mail (non-privileged mail requiring an original to be signed by the inmate in order to carry out a transaction, i.e., contractual documentation, title/deed transfer documentation, etc.) must be sent directly to the Business Office at the institution where the inmate is located and must be addressed as follows:

Attn: Business Office

Institution Name

RE: Inmate Name/Inmate Number

Address Line #1

Address Line #2

Official Documents are not to be possessed, received or retained by inmates. Official documents include, but are not limited to cashier’s checks or original copies of official documents such as driver’s license, birth certificate, social security cards, etc. Such documents must be sent directly to the Business Office at the institution where the inmate is located and must be addressed as follows:

Attn: Business Office

Institution Name

RE: Inmate Name/Inmate Number

Address Line #1

Address Line #2

Privileged Inmate Correspondence



All incoming, privileged inmate correspondence must be addressed and sent to the inmate at the address of the institution where he or she is housed. Mail must be addressed as follows:

Inmate Name/Inmate Number

Institution Name

Institution Legal Mailing Address

The return address on all incoming, privileged inmate correspondence must contain the Law Office name and address of record used in obtaining an Attorney Control Number.

The Attorney Control Number and appropriate Time Code must appear in the bottom left corner of the envelope.



and appropriate must appear in the bottom left corner of the envelope. An attorney may request an ACN through the DOC website or by contacting Central Office by email at: RA-CRatrnycntrlnum@pa.gov



A court or select non-attorney/court entities may also send privileged mail with an appropriate control number. To receive a number, fill out a control number request form.

Hand-Delivered Incoming Privileged Correspondence



Hand-delivered Incoming Privileged Correspondence may be delivered by an inmate’s attorney or authorized representative to the facility where the inmate is housed when such delivery of documents is not made as part of a visit. The delivery of documents must be made during the facility’s normal business days and business hours unless permission has been granted in advance by the Facility Manager/designee.



The envelope containing privileged correspondence must contain the Law Office name and address of record as the return address; the inmate’s name and inmate number; Attorney Control Number and appropriate Time Code.



Original Documents



The DOC changed its privileged correspondence policy to allow attorneys to send original, non-third party, documents to their clients as outlined above.



The envelope containing privileged correspondence must contain the Law Office name and address of record as the return address; the inmate’s name and inmate number; Attorney Control Number and appropriate Time Code.



For more details, please read the full policy pertaining to inmate mail.