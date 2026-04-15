Cambridge Springs, PA — A partnership launched in April 2023 between the Meadville Lions Club and the Pennsylvania Correctional Industries (PCI) Optical Lab at SCI Cambridge Springs has reached a major milestone, with 10,000 pairs of eyeglasses now processed and distributed to individuals in need around the world.

“This milestone is a testament to what’s possible when compassion, skill, and opportunity come together,” SCI Cambridge Springs Superintendent Lisa Graves said. “We are proud of the work being done at SCI Cambridge Springs and we are excited to see this program grow across the Commonwealth.”

Through the collaboration, Optical Lab opticians inspect donated eyeglasses, make necessary adjustments, read and record prescriptions, and package each pair with the prescription clearly labeled. Once processed, the eyeglasses are distributed through the Lions Recycle for Sight program, helping individuals who lack access to vision care—particularly in areas impacted by natural disasters.

“This partnership reflects the very best of public service and community collaboration,” said Tony Rentz, PCI manager. “By combining the skills of our Correctional Industries workforce with the generosity of the Lions Club, we are improving lives both here in Pennsylvania and across the globe. The benefits of this collective involvement are truly beyond measure.”

Following the launch of the partnership, the Optical Lab expanded its efforts by collecting used eyeglasses from incarcerated individuals who received updated prescriptions. Soon after, staff members were invited to donate unused glasses from home, and a collection box was installed in the facility’s administration building to encourage participation.

“Teaching optical inside correctional facilities isn’t just job training; it is rehabilitation, opportunity and a bridge to a more stable, productive life after incarceration,” said PCI Director Anne Saint, PhD. “This special project with the Lions Club provides a beneficial connection with the community. Knowing your work helps someone to see better can be deeply motivating and meaningful, especially for individuals trying to redefine who they are.”

The program, coordinated through the local Lions Club chapter has proven to be a significant success in supporting individuals facing hardship, financial limitations, or limited access to eye care. As the partnership approaches its three-year anniversary in April, plans are already underway to expand the initiative to all Pennsylvania state correctional institutions, increasing both donations and the number of people served.

Additionally, as SCI Chester prepares to open its Optical Lab later this year, a similar partnership is already being established with the facility’s local Lions Club.

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