    Huntingdon, PA – Kenneth Shea, acting Superintendent of the State Correctional Institution at Smithfield, reported that inmate Derek Bowser, age 36, was found unresponsive in his cell on January 16, 2026. Prison staff immediately responded and provided life-saving measures until facility medical personnel arrived. Bowser was transported to Penn Highlands Hospital where he was pronounced deceased by hospital personnel at 8:21 p.m.

    Bowser was serving a seven month to 2-year sentence for recklessly endangering another person on a Clearfield County conviction. He arrived at SCI Smithfield on December 18, 2025.

    In accordance with state policy, the Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Huntingdon County Coroner’s Office.

    The deceased’s next-of-kin has been notified.

