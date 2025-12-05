Collegeville, PA – Charles Hensley, deputy superintendent of the State Correctional Institution at Phoenix, reported that inmate Gerald Rodarmel, 56, was found unresponsive in his cell on December 4, 2025. Prison staff immediately responded and provided life-saving measures until facility medical personnel arrived. Rodarmel was pronounced deceased at 6:40 a.m.

Rodarmel was serving a 2-to-4-year sentence for Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals on a Montgomery County conviction. He arrived at SCI Phoenix on July 8, 2024.

In accordance with policy, Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

The deceased's next-of-kin has been notified.

