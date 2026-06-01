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    Mercer, PA – State Correctional Institution at Mercer Superintendent Melinda Adams reported that inmate Christopher Barr, 42, died at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh at 4:51 PM on May 31, 2026.

    Barr was found unresponsive in his cell just before 6:30 AM on May 28. Prison staff immediately responded and initiated life saving measures before he was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Barr was was subsequently transferred to Allegheny General Hosptial, where he passed away on Sunday.

    In accordance with state policy, the Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the coroner’s office.

    Barr was a parole violator serving a 2-year, 9-month to 6-year, sentence for Resisting Arrest from Warren County. He had been at Mercer since April 22, 2026.

    The deceased’s next-of-kin has been notified.

    Corrections Media Contact Details

    Ryan Tarkowski

    Communications Director
    Department of Corrections Media

    Maria Bivens

    Press Secretary
    Department of Corrections Media