Houtzdale, PA – David Close, superintendent of the State Correctional Institution at Houtzdale reported that inmate Merritt Dudas, 36, was found unresponsive in his cell on October 20, 2025. Prison staff immediately responded and provided life-saving measures until emergency medical personnel arrived. Dudas was pronounced deceased at 3:21 p.m.

Dudas was serving a 21-year-to-43-year sentence for Murder (3rd Degree) on a Chester County conviction. He has been at SCI Houtzdale since December 20, 2022.

In accordance with state policy, the Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Clearfield County Coroner’s Office.

The deceased’s next of kin has been notified.

