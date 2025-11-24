Skip to agency navigation
    SCI Fayette Reports Inmate Death

    November 24, 2025

    LaBelle, PA – Tina Walker, superintendent of the State Correctional Institution at Fayette, reported that inmate Fredderick Hall Jr., 42, was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. Prison staff immediately responded and provided life-saving measures until facility medical personnel arrived. Brownsville EMS arrived and advanced life support measures were continued as he was transferred to UPMC Presbyterian. Inmate Hall was pronounced deceased on November 22, 2025 at 4:03 pm.

    Hall was serving a 5-to-11-year sentence for Possession of a Firearm Prohibited from Dauphin County. He had been at SCI Fayette since September 11, 2025.

    In accordance with state policy, the Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

    The deceased’s next-of-kin has been notified.  

