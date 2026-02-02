Chester, PA – Gina Clark, superintendent of the State Correctional Institution at Chester, reports that inmate Marquez Smith, 27, was found unresponsive in his cell on January 31, 2026. Prison staff and EMS responded and attempted life-saving measures, however, Smith was pronounced deceased at 6:38 a.m.

Smith was serving a 4-year to 8-year sentence for Possession of a Firearm with Altered Manufacturer’s Number on a Bucks County conviction. He has been at SCI Chester since December 16, 2024.

In accordance with state policy, the Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Delaware County Coroner’s Office.

The deceased’s next of kin has been notified.

# # #