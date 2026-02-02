Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Chester, PA – Gina Clark, superintendent of the State Correctional Institution at Chester, reports that inmate Marquez Smith, 27, was found unresponsive in his cell on January 31, 2026. Prison staff and EMS responded and attempted life-saving measures, however, Smith was pronounced deceased at 6:38 a.m.

    Smith was serving a 4-year to 8-year sentence for Possession of a Firearm with Altered Manufacturer’s Number on a Bucks County conviction. He has been at SCI Chester since December 16, 2024.

    In accordance with state policy, the Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Delaware County Coroner’s Office.

    The deceased’s next of kin has been notified.

     

    # # #

    Corrections Media Contact Details

    Ryan Tarkowski

    Communications Director
    Department of Corrections Media

    Maria Bivens

    Press Secretary
    Department of Corrections Media