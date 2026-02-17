Camp Hill, PA – Lindsy Kendall, superintendent of the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill, reported that inmate Reginald Hale, 55 was found unresponsive in his cell on Monday, February 16, 2026. Prison staff immediately responded and provided life-saving measures until facility medical personnel arrived. Lower Allen EMS arrived and advanced life support measures were continued. Inmate Hale was pronounced dead at 12:36 p.m.

Hale was serving a 2-year to 5-year sentence for Aggravated Indecent Assault Without Consent from Philadelphia County. He had been at SCI Camp Hill since January 12, 2026.

In accordance with policy, Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Cumberland County Coroner’s Office.

The deceased’s next of kin has been notified.

# # #