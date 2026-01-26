Camp Hill, PA – Lindsy Kendall, Superintendent of the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill, reported that inmate James Campbell, 46, was found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday, January 25, 2026. Prison staff immediately responded and provided life-saving measures until facility medical personnel arrived. Lower Allen EMS arrived and advanced life support measures were continued. Inmate Campbell was pronounced dead at 1:32 p.m.

Campbell was serving a life sentence for Murder from Delaware County. He had been at SCI Camp Hill since October 17, 2023.

In accordance with state policy, Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Cumberland County Coroner’s Office.

The deceased’s next of kin has been notified.