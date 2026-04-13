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    Bellefonte, PA– Bradley M. Booher, superintendent of the State Correctional Institution at Benner Township, today reported that 40-year-old inmate Keith Levan died on Saturday, April 11, 2026. He was pronounced dead by EMS personnel following a consultation with officials at Mount Nittany Medical Center.

    Levan was found unresponsive in his cell on April 11, 2026. Emergency personnel were notified, and life-saving measures were administered by the PA DOC Unit Team and facility medical staff until emergency medical services arrived.

    Levan was serving a 4-year to 10-year sentence for Failure to Comply with Registration of Sexual Offenders Requirements on a Columbia County conviction. He arrived at SCI Benner Township on February 3, 2026, from SCI Houtzdale.

    In accordance with state policy, the Pennsylvania State Police will conduct an investigation.  

    The deceased’s next-of-kin has been notified.

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    Corrections Media Contact Details

    Ryan Tarkowski

    Communications Director
    Department of Corrections Media

    Maria Bivens

    Press Secretary
    Department of Corrections Media