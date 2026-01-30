Bellefonte, PA – Bradley M. Booher, superintendent of the State Correctional Institution at Benner Township, reported that inmate Ryan James Paige, 36, passed away on Friday, January 30, 2026, at Mount Nittany Medical Center.

Paige was found unresponsive in his cell on January 29, 2026. Emergency personnel were notified, and life-saving measures were administered by members of the Unit Team until emergency medical services arrived. Paige was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center where he later passed.

In accordance with state policy, Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation.

Paige was serving a 28-year, 7-month to 62-year sentence for third-degree murder on a Pike County conviction He arrived at SCI Benner Township on October 31, 2024.

The deceased’s next-of-kin has been notified.

