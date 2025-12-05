Skip to agency navigation
    Notice of Execution Signed for Richard Roland Laird

    December 05, 2025

    Harrisburg, PA – Department of Corrections Secretary Laurel Harry signed a Notice of Execution setting January 2, 2026, for the execution of Richard Roland Laird, who was sentenced to death in Bucks County.

    The law provides that when the governor does not sign a warrant of execution within the specified time period, the secretary of corrections has 30 days within which to issue a notice of execution.

    # # #

