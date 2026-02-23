Notice of Execution Signed for Harvey M. Robinson

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Corrections Secretary Laurel Harry signed a Notice of Execution setting March 24, 2026, for the execution of Harvey M. Robinson, who was sentenced to death in Lehigh County.
The law provides that when the governor does not sign a warrant of execution within the specified time period, the secretary of corrections has 30 days within which to issue a notice of execution.
Corrections Media Contact Details
Ryan TarkowskiCommunications Director ra-crdocpressoffice@pa.gov
Department of Corrections Media
Maria BivensPress Secretary ra-crdocpressoffice@pa.gov
