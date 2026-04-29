PA Department of Corrections to Host a Job Fair for SCI Mahanoy and SCI Frackville

Mechanicsburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (PADOC) is hosting a job fair with the goal of filling several positions at SCI Mahanoy and SCI Frackville.

Date Location Address Time May 5 SCI Mahanoy 301 Grey Line Drive 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Both facilities are hiring corrections officer trainees and filling additional positions across multiple fields.

The minimum age to apply for a corrections officer trainee position is 18. Additionally, the department has obtained a waiver of Pennsylvania’s residency requirement, enabling the PADOC to recruit qualified candidates from neighboring states.

For more information on open positions within the PADOC and career opportunities in corrections, visit employment.pa.gov/corrections. To see a list of all open positions at both facilities, visit Open Positions SCI Mahanoy and SCI Frackville.

No appointment or registration is required to attend the job fair. Attendees are encouraged to apply for positions prior to arriving at the event.

Onsite interviews for corrections officer trainee positions will take place during the event. Applicants should bring two forms of identification.

Employment with the Commonwealth offers competitive pay, paid time off, retirement benefits, and more. To learn more about the Commonwealth’s Total Rewards benefits package, visit https://www.pa.gov/agencies/employment/benefits.html.