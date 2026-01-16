Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (PADOC) announced today that the department set a new record in 2025 for the number of visits conducted between the incarcerated population and their loved ones.
Individuals incarcerated at the PADOC’s 24 facilities participated in a total of 1,042,549 video and in-person visits in 2025—5.7 percent more than in 2024 and more than four times as many total visits than in 2019, before video visitation was widely implemented.
“Maintaining strong family and community connections helps incarcerated individuals adjust successfully within institutions and lays the foundation for a smooth reentry into society,” said Secretary of Corrections Dr. Laurel R. Harry. “These relationships play a critical role in reducing recidivism and supporting positive outcomes after release.”
|Visit Type
|2019
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
Video Visits
476,495
787,493
862,637
893,304
944,390
In-Person Visits
206,758
35,024
64,895
81,949
93,033
98,159
Total Visits
206,758
511,519
852,478
944,586
986,337
1,042,549
Avg. Number of Visits Per Inmate
4.5
13.7
22.4
24.3
25
27.3
Video visitation, which continues to be provided by the department at no cost to the incarcerated population or their loved ones, remained an overwhelmingly popular way to stay connected in 2025 by eliminating the need for visitors to travel to a state prison.
“Facilitating a record number of visits is no small feat. It requires a team of skilled professionals working tirelessly behind the scenes,” said Dr. Harry. “From managing complex technology to upholding security standards, their efforts make these vital connections possible.”
State-sentenced inmates are generally permitted up to four in-person visits and six video visits each month, and the PADOC continues to explore ways to improve access and remove barriers to visitation. More information on how to schedule a visit, as well as visiting rules, is available at cor.pa.gov.
