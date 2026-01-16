Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (PADOC) announced today that the department set a new record in 2025 for the number of visits conducted between the incarcerated population and their loved ones.

Individuals incarcerated at the PADOC’s 24 facilities participated in a total of 1,042,549 video and in-person visits in 2025—5.7 percent more than in 2024 and more than four times as many total visits than in 2019, before video visitation was widely implemented.

“Maintaining strong family and community connections helps incarcerated individuals adjust successfully within institutions and lays the foundation for a smooth reentry into society,” said Secretary of Corrections Dr. Laurel R. Harry. “These relationships play a critical role in reducing recidivism and supporting positive outcomes after release.”

Visits Facility by the DOC Visit Type 2019 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Video Visits 476,495 787,493 862,637 893,304 944,390 In-Person Visits 206,758 35,024 64,895 81,949 93,033 98,159 Total Visits 206,758 511,519 852,478 944,586 986,337 1,042,549 Avg. Number of Visits Per Inmate 4.5 13.7 22.4 24.3 25 27.3

Video visitation, which continues to be provided by the department at no cost to the incarcerated population or their loved ones, remained an overwhelmingly popular way to stay connected in 2025 by eliminating the need for visitors to travel to a state prison.

“Facilitating a record number of visits is no small feat. It requires a team of skilled professionals working tirelessly behind the scenes,” said Dr. Harry. “From managing complex technology to upholding security standards, their efforts make these vital connections possible.”

State-sentenced inmates are generally permitted up to four in-person visits and six video visits each month, and the PADOC continues to explore ways to improve access and remove barriers to visitation. More information on how to schedule a visit, as well as visiting rules, is available at cor.pa.gov.

