Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Sets New Record with More Than One Million Inmate Visits in 2025

    January 16, 2026

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (PADOC) announced today that the department set a new record in 2025 for the number of visits conducted between the incarcerated population and their loved ones.

    Individuals incarcerated at the PADOC’s 24 facilities participated in a total of 1,042,549 video and in-person visits in 2025—5.7 percent more than in 2024 and more than four times as many total visits than in 2019, before video visitation was widely implemented.

    “Maintaining strong family and community connections helps incarcerated individuals adjust successfully within institutions and lays the foundation for a smooth reentry into society,” said Secretary of Corrections Dr. Laurel R. Harry. “These relationships play a critical role in reducing recidivism and supporting positive outcomes after release.”

    Visits Facility by the DOC
    Visit Type201920212022202320242025

    Video Visits

    		 

    476,495

    787,493

    862,637

    893,304

    944,390

    In-Person Visits

    206,758

    35,024

    64,895

    81,949

    93,033

    98,159

    Total Visits

    206,758

    511,519

    852,478

    944,586

    986,337

    1,042,549

    Avg. Number of Visits Per Inmate

    4.5

    13.7

    22.4

    24.3

    25

    27.3

    Video visitation, which continues to be provided by the department at no cost to the incarcerated population or their loved ones, remained an overwhelmingly popular way to stay connected in 2025 by eliminating the need for visitors to travel to a state prison.

    “Facilitating a record number of visits is no small feat. It requires a team of skilled professionals working tirelessly behind the scenes,” said Dr. Harry. “From managing complex technology to upholding security standards, their efforts make these vital connections possible.”

    State-sentenced inmates are generally permitted up to four in-person visits and six video visits each month, and the PADOC continues to explore ways to improve access and remove barriers to visitation. More information on how to schedule a visit, as well as visiting rules, is available at cor.pa.gov.

    # # #

    Corrections Media Contact Details

    Ryan Tarkowski

    Communications Director
    Department of Corrections Media

    Maria Bivens

    Press Secretary
    Department of Corrections Media