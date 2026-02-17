Harrisburg, PA – Last week, the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (PADOC) filed criminal charges against two individuals related to the introduction of contraband via legal mail at several state correctional institutions. Devin Walker, 34, and Dajah Schoolfield, 29, both from Philadelphia, are accused of using falsified legal credentials to send drug‑saturated paper into prisons.

Legal mail, also known as privileged correspondence, includes any mailing containing a PADOC-issued Attorney Control Number (ACN) as well as a secondary Time Code on the outside of an envelope. ACNs are only issued to verified attorneys or court personnel.

This investigation began in May 2024, when security staff at SCI Smithfield in Huntingdon County intercepted legal mail sent to an inmate who was already suspected of drug smuggling. The envelope was marked with an ACN and Time Code that purported being sent from Thompson Law Office, P.C. It was one of seven parcels sent under the ACN to incarcerated individuals at SCI Smithfield, SCI Coal Township, SCI Fayette, SCI Forest, SCI Dallas, SCI Huntingdon, and SCI Mahanoy.

Investigators with the PADOC’s Bureau of Investigations and Intelligence worked with facility security staff to determine that the inmate was working Walker and Schoolfield to introduce contraband to state correctional institutions. The investigation found that Schoolfield created a website purporting to represent an actual attorney in order to fraudulently obtain an ACN. Six of the seven packages sent under the bogus ACN were seized, and the paper inside was tested to reveal it had been saturated with synthetic cannabinoids.

Multiple charges including Forgery, Identity Theft, and Contraband were filed against both individuals in Magisterial District Number 20-3-02.

