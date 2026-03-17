Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Department of Corrections to Host a Job Fair for SCI Phoenix

    March 17, 2026

    Mechanicsburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (PADOC) is hosting a job fair with the goal of filling several positions at SCI Phoenix.

    Job Fair Details
    DateLocationAddressTime
    March 24SCI Phoenix

    Farm House and Youth Complex

    1015 Bridge Road, Suite D1

    Collegeville, PA 19426

    		12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

    SCI Phoenix is hiring corrections officer trainees and filling additional positions across multiple fields.

    The minimum age to apply for a corrections officer trainee position is 18. Additionally, the department has obtained a waiver of Pennsylvania’s residency requirement, enabling the PADOC to recruit qualified candidates from neighboring states.

    For more information on open positions within the PADOC and career opportunities in corrections, visit employment.pa.gov/corrections. To see a list of all open positions at SCI Phoenix, visit Open Positions SCI Phoenix.

    No appointment or registration is required to attend the job fair. Attendees are encouraged to apply for positions prior to arriving at the event.

    Onsite interviews for corrections officer trainee positions will take place during the event. Applicants should bring two forms of identification.

    Employment with the Commonwealth offers competitive pay, paid time off, retirement benefits, and more. To learn more about the Commonwealth’s Total Rewards benefits package, visit https://www.pa.gov/agencies/employment/benefits.html.

    ###

    Corrections Media Contact Details

    Ryan Tarkowski

    Communications Director
    Department of Corrections Media

    Maria Bivens

    Press Secretary
    Department of Corrections Media