Department of Corrections to Host a Job Fair for SCI Huntingdon

Mechanicsburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) is hosting a job fair with the goal of filling several positions at SCI Huntingdon.

Job Fair Details Date Location Address Time March 17 SCI Huntingdon 1100 Pike Street Huntingdon, PA 16654 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

SCI Huntingdon is hiring corrections officer trainees and filling additional positions across multiple fields.

The minimum age requirement for corrections officer trainee positions is 18, and the department has secured a waiver of the Pennsylvania residency requirement for corrections officer positions. This waiver allows the DOC to recruit prospective corrections officers from neighboring states.

For more information on open positions within the DOC and career opportunities in corrections, visit employment.pa.gov/corrections. To see a list of all open positions at SCI Huntingdon, visit Open Positions SCI Huntingdon.

No appointment or registration is required to attend the job fair. Attendees are encouraged to apply for positions prior to arriving at the event.

Onsite interviews for corrections officer trainee positions will take place during the event. Applicants should bring two forms of identification.

Employment with the Commonwealth offers competitive pay, paid time off, retirement benefits, and more. To learn more about the Commonwealth’s Total Rewards benefits package, visit https://www.pa.gov/agencies/employment/benefits.html.

###