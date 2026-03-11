Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Department of Corrections to Host a Job Fair for SCI Huntingdon

    March 11, 2026

    Mechanicsburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) is hosting a job fair with the goal of filling several positions at SCI Huntingdon.

    Job Fair Details
    DateLocationAddressTime

    March 17

    SCI Huntingdon

    1100 Pike Street

    Huntingdon, PA 16654

    12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

    SCI Huntingdon is hiring corrections officer trainees and filling additional positions across multiple fields.

    The minimum age requirement for corrections officer trainee positions is 18, and the department has secured a waiver of the Pennsylvania residency requirement for corrections officer positions. This waiver allows the DOC to recruit prospective corrections officers from neighboring states.

    For more information on open positions within the DOC and career opportunities in corrections, visit employment.pa.gov/corrections. To see a list of all open positions at SCI Huntingdon, visit Open Positions SCI Huntingdon.

    No appointment or registration is required to attend the job fair. Attendees are encouraged to apply for positions prior to arriving at the event.

    Onsite interviews for corrections officer trainee positions will take place during the event. Applicants should bring two forms of identification.

    Employment with the Commonwealth offers competitive pay, paid time off, retirement benefits, and more. To learn more about the Commonwealth’s Total Rewards benefits package, visit https://www.pa.gov/agencies/employment/benefits.html.

    ###

    Corrections Media Contact Details

    Ryan Tarkowski

    Communications Director
    Department of Corrections Media

    Maria Bivens

    Press Secretary
    Department of Corrections Media