Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania Department of Corrections

    DOC Policies

    The DOC makes the majority of its policy documents public in an effort to provide the greatest level of transparency possible. Policies are continually updated to ensure that employees comply with the most current laws and best practices in corrections. Policy documents are grouped by related topics but often have connections to other policies which requires reading more than one to fully understand a subject.

    A corrections officer speaks into her radio while looking at a housing unit

    Understanding DOC Administrative Policies

    DC-ADMs/Inmate Handbook 

    001 Inmate Abuse

    002 Inmate Cable Television Service

    003 Release of Information

    004 Criminal Violations

    005 Collection of Inmate Debts

    006 Reasonable Accommodations for Inmates with Disabilities

    007 Access to Provide Legal Services

    008 Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA)

    009 News Media Relations

    201 Use of Force

    203 Searches of Inmates and Cells

    610 Food Service

    801 Inmate Discipline

    802 Administrative Custody

    803 Inmate Mail and Incoming Publications

    804 Inmate Grievances

    805 Outside Work and Housing Units, CWP, Forestry Units, etc.

    807 Inmate Grooming and Barber/Cosmetology Programs

    812 Inmate Visiting Privileges

    813 Guest Speakers

    815 Personal Property, State Issued Items, and Commissary Outside Purchases

    816 Inmate Compensation

    818 Automated Inmate Telephone System

    819 Religious Activities

    820 Co-Payment for Medical Services

    821 Inmate Marriages

    822 Guidelines for Inmate Organization Picnics-Banquets

    Other DOC Policies

    01.01.01 Policy Management System

    01.01.02 Inspections and Audits

    01.01.03 Organization of the Department of Corrections Central Office

    01.01.04 Centralized Clearances

    01.01.05 Notification of Extraordinary Unexpected Deaths

    01.01.06 Volunteers and Interns in the DOC

    01.01.07 Clean Indoor Air Act Policy and Procedures

    01.01.08 Social Media

    01.01.10 Videoconferences

    01.01.11 Staff Mentoring Program

    01.01.12 Empowerment

    01.01.14 Offender Contact and Relationship Reporting Requirements

    01.01.15 Employee Associations

    01.02.01 Victim Services

    01.03.02 Citizen, Legislative, and Executive Office Inquiries

    01.03.05 County Correctional Institution Inspections

    01.06.01 Equal Employment Opportunity

    01.06.02 Sexual Harassment

    01.06.03 Contract Compliance

    01.06.04 Minority and Women-Owned Business Opportunities

    02.01.01 Planning, Research, Statistics and Grants (PRSG)

    02.01.02 Research Activities

    02.03.01 Information Technology

    02.04.01 Computer Forensic Investigations

    02.05.01 Technology Evaluation Committee

    03.01.01 Fiscal Administration

    04.01.01 Human Resources and Labor Relations

    05.01.01 Training and Staff Development

    07.02.01 Counseling Services

    07.03.01 Inmate Reentry and Transition

    07.04.01 Alcohol and Other Drug Treatment Programs

    07.05.01 Administration of Specialized Inmate Housing

    07.06.01 Delivery of Educational Services

    07.08.01 Inmate Recreational and Therapeutic Activities

    08.01.01 Community Corrections Centers

    08.04.01 Community Corrections Treatment Services

    09.01.01 Correctional Industries

    09.02.01 Commissary Operations

    10.02.01 Facility Maintenance

    11.01.01 Population Management

    11.02.01 Reception and Classification

    11.03.01 International Prisoner Transfers

    11.03.05 Armed Mounted Horse Detail

    11.04.01 Case Summary

    11.05.01 Records Office Operations

    11.05.02 Interstate Corrections Compact and Witness Protection

    11.06.02 Act 57 DNA Data and Testing

    12.4.01.02 Supervision Introduction and Goals - Parole Field Services

    12.4.01.12 Special Supervision Programs - Parole Field Services

    12.4.01.19 Supervisory Oversight - Parole Field Services

    12.4.02.01 Community Reentry Parole Agent (CRPA) - Field Reentry Operations

    13.01.01 Management and Administration of Health Care

    13.02.01 Access to Health Care

    13.03.01 Prohibition of Excessive Overtime in Health Care Act

    13.08.01 Access to Mental Health Care

    15.01.01 Safety