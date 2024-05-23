Understanding DOC Administrative Policies
DC-ADMs/Inmate Handbook
002 Inmate Cable Television Service
005 Collection of Inmate Debts
006 Reasonable Accommodations for Inmates with Disabilities
007 Access to Provide Legal Services
008 Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA)
203 Searches of Inmates and Cells
803 Inmate Mail and Incoming Publications
805 Outside Work and Housing Units, CWP, Forestry Units, etc.
807 Inmate Grooming and Barber/Cosmetology Programs
812 Inmate Visiting Privileges
815 Personal Property, State Issued Items, and Commissary Outside Purchases
818 Automated Inmate Telephone System
820 Co-Payment for Medical Services
822 Guidelines for Inmate Organization Picnics-Banquets
Other DOC Policies
01.01.01 Policy Management System
01.01.02 Inspections and Audits
01.01.03 Organization of the Department of Corrections Central Office
01.01.04 Centralized Clearances
01.01.05 Notification of Extraordinary Unexpected Deaths
01.01.06 Volunteers and Interns in the DOC
01.01.07 Clean Indoor Air Act Policy and Procedures
01.01.11 Staff Mentoring Program
01.01.14 Offender Contact and Relationship Reporting Requirements
01.01.15 Employee Associations
01.03.02 Citizen, Legislative, and Executive Office Inquiries
01.03.05 County Correctional Institution Inspections
01.06.01 Equal Employment Opportunity
01.06.04 Minority and Women-Owned Business Opportunities
02.01.01 Planning, Research, Statistics and Grants (PRSG)
02.03.01 Information Technology
02.04.01 Computer Forensic Investigations
02.05.01 Technology Evaluation Committee
03.01.01 Fiscal Administration
04.01.01 Human Resources and Labor Relations
05.01.01 Training and Staff Development
07.03.01 Inmate Reentry and Transition
07.04.01 Alcohol and Other Drug Treatment Programs
07.05.01 Administration of Specialized Inmate Housing
07.06.01 Delivery of Educational Services
07.08.01 Inmate Recreational and Therapeutic Activities
08.01.01 Community Corrections Centers
08.04.01 Community Corrections Treatment Services
09.01.01 Correctional Industries
09.02.01 Commissary Operations
11.01.01 Population Management
11.02.01 Reception and Classification
11.03.01 International Prisoner Transfers
11.03.05 Armed Mounted Horse Detail
11.05.01 Records Office Operations
11.05.02 Interstate Corrections Compact and Witness Protection
11.06.02 Act 57 DNA Data and Testing
12.4.01.02 Supervision Introduction and Goals - Parole Field Services
12.4.01.12 Special Supervision Programs - Parole Field Services
12.4.01.19 Supervisory Oversight - Parole Field Services
12.4.02.01 Community Reentry Parole Agent (CRPA) - Field Reentry Operations
13.01.01 Management and Administration of Health Care
13.02.01 Access to Health Care
13.03.01 Prohibition of Excessive Overtime in Health Care Act
13.08.01 Access to Mental Health Care
Act 53 Record Retention Policy
Community Corrections Policies
BCC-ADM 001 Resident Orientation
BCC-ADM 003 Resident Grievances