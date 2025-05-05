​Updates from the Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality (BSLTQ)

Hello all,



This may be my last BSLTQ Update for the year! We are in the holiday season as we speak (Happy Hanukkah for those who celebrate!), and it's also the end of the semester for many as well. I hope that you all enjoy whatever respite you receive during the next few weeks (or month for some of you). Your hard work and dedication to our state's students is greatly appreciated!

While it may seem that like I may not have a lot to update this month (which is why I didn't update in November – except to remind everyone about the new dean's and chair's webinar), Katina and I did travel and talk to many groups outside of our colleges and universities since our last update, namely the PAIUCC (PA Intermediate Unit Curriculum Coordinators) and the PA Needs Teachers Summit (sponsored by the NCEE – The National Center on Education and the Economy and Teach Plus). We have also met with several Intermediate Units individually , and I will be traveling to IU 16 in the Williamsport area and IU 8 Appalachia (virtually) in January. We are getting the word out about the upcoming revised intern guidelines and will also be updating our PETQ (Professional Education and Teacher Quality) website shortly with more information about major review schedules, approved framework guideline update schedules, and more!

Welcome to a new member of our team

BSLTQ recently welcomed a new member to our PETQ Division, Shane Miller, our new Basic Education Associate II. As our BEA II, Shane deals closely with our PK-12 partners on ensuring all of PK-12 staff are properly certified. Shane has worked at PDE since 2018 in Child Accounting and prior to that in Human Services and Labor & Industry. Shane is a director of amateur theatre in Adams and York counties and served in public education for over 24 years. We are really lucky to have Shane with us!

The PDE 430 Focus Group recently met ​

We recently had a meeting with many of the 15 members of our PDE 430 Focus Group. The group consists of an equal number of private and public colleges and universities and includes those who are in the field actively working with the current PDE 430 form: field experience supervisors, faculty members, program chairs, and assistant and associate deans. This group will be convening in January and the hope is a draft will be passed to a second team of the focus group consisting of two representatives from the first group, classroom teachers, principals, superintendents, and policy members.

We will be convening the other Chapter 354 focus groups shortly after the new year.

A CSPG (Certified Staffing Policy Guideline) has been revised

CSPG 66 has been edited to read the following:

An applicant for a Career and Technical Intern certificate must present acceptable evidence of at least four years (8,000 hours) of wage-earning experience in the occupation to be taught. An applicant for a Career and Technical Instructional I certificate must present four years (8,000 hours) of wage-earning experience in the occupation to be taught or two years (4,000 hours) wage-earing experience in the occupation to be taught and hold a bachelor's degree. (A minimum of four years wage-earning experience in the occupation to be taught is required if following the intern route).

Please see Staffing Guidelines to read the full CSPG.



Ask Carissa

We've got two of these this update.

The first was from late October/early November and was from Dr. Marcia Bolton, Millersville University. She asked a question about the 10% rule for undergraduate admissions into an education program with a GPA between a 2.8-2.99.

Question: “Would you tell me about the 10% option for this (admissions at 2.8-2.98)?

Answer: You may use the 10% rule to formally admit students with a GPA between 2.8-2.99. To do so, you will need to create requirements that these students will need to meet. These requirements will need to be sent to Dr. Katina Moten, Division Chief of Professional Education and Teacher Quality, to be reviewed. (Requirements could be interviews, no grades less than a B or C in education courses taken, all students who meet the 10% rule need to meet with advisors weekly or be part of a cohort that meets with an adviser, etc.). One way to implement the 10% rule: Once you identify all students who were formally admitted during the semester by meeting all requirements, you can create a waiting list of students who have between the 2.8-2.99 GPA. You would then calculate 10% of the total applicants for admissions (EPPs use 10% of the overall number of [candidates in]/[applicants to] the college of education, not program by program) and use the results of this calculation to know the maximum number of students you can remove from the wait list you created. Hold these students to the requirements that were reviewed by Dr. Moten. If the students meet your established requirements, then you would admit the students.

​Please see the Chapter 354 and 49 guidelines below:

354.31 Admissions

(7) The preparing institution may accept up to 10% of the applicants for admission to the professional educator program who do not meet overall minimum GPA requirements in paragraph (4) or alternative admission criteria under paragraph (5). The criteria for admission of applicants specified in this paragraph shall be developed and documented by the preparing institution and must include the requirements in § 49.12 (relating to eligibility).

§ 49.12. Eligibility.

In accordance with sections 1109, 1202 and 1209 of the act (24 P.S. § § 11-1109, 12-1202 and 12-1209), every professional employee certified or permitted to serve in the schools of this Commonwealth shall:

(1) Be of good moral character.

(2) Be at least 18 years of age.

(3) Except in the case of the Resource Specialist Permit, Career and Technical Emergency Permit, Career and Technical Instructional Intern Certificate, and Career and Technical Instructional Certificate, have earned a baccalaureate degree.

(4) For the purposes of certification, the Department will accept a conferred graduate degree from an accredited college or university in lieu of a baccalaureate degree.

The second is from Dr. Cathy Kim, Muhlenberg College. She asked this question of me at a recent LVAIC (Lehigh Valley Association of Independent Colleges) meeting at Moravian University.

Question: “When will our students be able to take a certification test for Environmental Science?"

See the answer below from Mr. Brian Campbell, Director, Bureau of Curriculum, Assessment, and Instruction, Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (PDE).

Answer: The Environmental Education Exam (formerly branded a Praxis) is being transitioned from the original vendor (ETS) directly to PDE. We plan to give this examination 3 times a year, roughly corresponding with the end of the spring, winter, and summer collegiate semesters. As we are still working through the arrangements of transitioning the test, we do not have the dates and locations solidified for 2023. As soon as those are available to us, we will forward them to BSLTQ (the Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality).

As always, please don't hesitate to reach out to ra-edprepprograms@pa.gov if you have any questions at all! Also all of my updates from this year can be found at Updates from the Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality (BSLTQ).

Again, I hope you have a restful and relaxing winter break!

Carissa

