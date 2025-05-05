​Updates from the Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality (BSLTQ)

Hello all,
I hope your summer has been peaceful and relaxing in some way whether by staying at home or traveling. Thank you to all those who participated in our Discovery Workshops (LEAs, IUs, and IHEs) for our new TIMS/PERMS system. We greatly appreciate your help in creating a new and improved system.
Annual Review Reporting Requirement for 2025-2026
As per regulation, an annual review report must be completed yearly by each Educator Preparation Program Provider. Each provider (college, university, education entity, intermediate unit) will submit one form only. The link to the report can be found at https://forms.office.com/g/x9muhLAmUj. Please do not use this form to submit. It is for information purposes only. The form is due by Monday, August 3, 2026.
EVAAS (Education Value-Added Assessment System) Training on Thursday, August 6, 2026, from 3:00-4:00 p.m.
PDE will be providing a webinar on EVAAS data available to our EPPs yearly going forward. We will be distributing this data to each person submitting the EPP’s Annual Review. The webinar discussing EVAAS in more detail will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2026, from 3:00-4:00 p.m. Register for the webinar.
BSLTQ Updates Webinar on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, from 3:00-4:00 p.m.
BSLTQ will be conducting a webinar to discuss updates relating to communication, guidelines, new initiatives, and other information on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, from 3:00-4:00 p.m. Register for the webinar.
Updated Certification Staffing Policy Guidelines (CSPGs)
CSPG 96 – Superintendent was revised to include language per Act 47 of 2025 regarding service as a Career and Technical Administrative Director under the Superintendent of Eligibility and an IU Executive Director or Assistant IU Executive Director under the Superintendent Commission Qualification Letter.
CSPG 97 – Career and Technical Administrative Director 7-12 was revised to include language per Act 47 of 2025 regarding service as a Career and Technical Administrative Director under the Superintendent Letter of Eligibility.
Certification Services Bi-Monthly Drop-In Meetings for IHE Personnel
Drop in to introduce yourself, meet staff from certification services, ask questions about certification or TIMS etc. every other week on Wednesday from 11-12 p.m. starting on 6/3 and ending on 9/2. Ask your question and run or stay as long as you'd like...we're looking forward to providing an additional space to assist you during the busy season. Hope to see you there!
Microsoft Teams meeting
Join: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/272820523802474?p=qxRSGA3KutmBhzPVNg
Meeting ID: 272 820 523 802 474
Passcode: hs3ef3HY
As always, please don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any questions:
- ra-edcertquestions@pa.gov – questions about applications, how to become certified
- ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov – questions about staffing issues, certificate validity
- ra-edprepprograms@pa.gov – questions about educator preparation programs
- ra-edbsltq@pa.gov – questions about teacher apprenticeships, webinars, etc.
Happy July 4th and 250th Birthday, America!
Carissa
Good morning, everyone,
There may be only one BSLTQ update for June, as I’ll be at the NASDTEC Conference from June 14-16 and then going on vacation shortly afterward. I will be returning on June 29. During that time, please reach out to the following if you need help, as I may not get back to you during my leave.
- ra-edcertquestions@pa.gov – questions about applications, how to become certified
- ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov – questions about staffing issues, certificate validity
- ra-edprepprograms@pa.gov – questions about educator preparation programs
- ra-edbsltq@pa.gov – questions about teacher apprenticeships, webinars, etc.
Please see below the answers to the webinar questions that were asked back at the end of February. We apologize for the delay in getting these to you as we were updating the ESL Program Specialist Guidelines and other guidelines (like the Experience-Based Certification below) in March and April.
February 25, 2026 Webinar (PDF)
February 26, 2026 Webinar (PDF)
February 27, 2026 Webinar (PDF)
Revised Framework for an Experience-Based Certification (EBC) Program: Specific Program Guidelines
The EBC (formerly known as the Intern certificate) guidelines were updated in March 2026 and are now available on our website at Program Framework | Department of Education | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania under “Framework Guidelines.” We have clarified Stage 3 and Stage 4 experiences in this revision.
Revised English as a Second Language Program Specialist Guidelines
The following changes were made to the ESL Program Specialist Guidelines. You can also find these changes discussed in the answers to our webinar questions above and at Program Framework | Department of Education | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania under “Subject Specific Guidelines.”
Change in Requirements for Common Ground, Structured Literacy, and Professional Ethics Competencies for ESL Program Specialist programs:
Candidates graduating from an EPP with their first Instructional I certificate before August 31, 2026, are required to complete the competencies in Common Ground (Cultural Awareness, Trauma-Aware, Mental Health & Wellness, and Technological & Virtual Engagement), Structured Literacy, and Professional Ethics.
Candidates graduating from an EPP with their first Instructional I certificate after August 31, 2026, are not required to complete competencies in Common Ground, Structured Literacy, and Professional Ethics, as these competencies would have been included in their Instructional I coursework. However, if a candidate did not complete an instructional area that required structured literacy, then the candidate must receive preparation in and meet the Structured Literacy competencies.
Change in the number of credits required in an ESL Program Specialist program:
The number of credits in an ESL Program Specialist program may not exceed 18. PDE recommends a program of between 15-18 credits, which includes required field experiences. The program design must describe clearly how the relevant set of knowledge, skills, and competencies inform the program design, and the application must also indicate how the institution will assess whether candidates have acquired the required knowledge, skills, and competencies. While some online courses may be a component of the program, programs are expected to include face-to-face components. Field experiences must be face-to-face.
Changes to field experience hours required in an ESL Program Specialist program:
Effective field experiences provide candidates with increasing exposure to learning situations and school settings under the guidance of program faculty and trained mentors throughout the preparation program. ESL field experiences are embedded in the coursework of the ESL program. For these experiences, the EPP is advised of the following:
1. At least one experience must be in (or related to) a public-school setting.
2. The educator can complete the field experience of the ESL program within their classroom if the educator has ESL students within the classroom. If the educator does not have ESL students within their classroom, then the educator should observe an appropriately trained and ESL certified colleague (to serve as mentor) who has ELs within their classroom.
3. If the educator candidate does not have a classroom placement, then the EPP can identify/approve other experiences in which the educator can observe the strategies and/or practice the strategies relevant to the ESL certification.
4. Because the field experiences are embedded within the ESL program coursework, an EPP must have a mechanism for tracking the required number of hours of field experience for the ESL candidate. The goal of field experience is observation/exploration. Therefore, ESL candidates are required to complete a total of 40 hours of field experience within the overall ESL preparation program.
Recorded Training for Provisioned Certification Officers
If you are interested in receiving a recording of provisioned certification officer training, please reach out to phferrari@pa.gov. Please know that all provisioned certification officers listed in TIMS received a copy of the recording.
Certification Services Bi-Monthly Drop-In Meetings for IHE Personnel Starting on 6/3
Drop in to introduce yourself, meet staff from certification services, ask questions about certification or TIMS etc. every other week on Wednesday from 11-12 p.m. starting on 6/3 and ending on 9/2. Ask your question and run or stay as long as you'd like...we're looking forward to providing an additional space to assist you during the busy season. Hope to see you there!
Microsoft Teams meeting
Join: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/272820523802474?p=qxRSGA3KutmBhzPVNg
Meeting ID: 272 820 523 802 474
Passcode: hs3ef3HY
Ask Carissa
Question 1: Patricia Maskiell, Director of Field and Student Teaching, School of Education, DeSales University asked: “Can graduate Special Education candidates student teach while employed as paraprofessionals or do they need to be teacher of record?”
Answer: 22 Pa. code 354.25(f) requires a minimum of 12 weeks of student teaching. Student teachers are not the teachers of record in a school or district. Student teachers must be utilized as a teacher working with a cooperating/mentor teacher and continue to be visited by a university supervisor as would be the case for a student teacher who is not employed as a paraprofessional. Any decision related to continuing to compensate a paraprofessional employee during their student teaching placement is a local decision.
Question 2: Dr. Valerie Long, Associate Professor of Mathematics, Department of Mathematical and Computer Sciences, asked: “Do students need to be observed in Stage 3 Field Experiences? Do Stage 4 experiences require a minimum of 6 weeks of teacher candidates taking on the full responsibility of their mentor teacher?
Answer: Stage 3 field experiences do not require onsite observations by university faculty. Students should be progressing through stages 1-4, where at Stage 3 a university instructor may need to support teacher education candidates and mentor teachers through observations in the field if there are concerns. If an EPP wants to conduct student observations by university faculty during Stage 3, it may do so. Stage 4 field experiences require a minimum of 12 weeks of full-time student teaching . How the 12 weeks of full-time student teaching are ultimately structured is up to your EPP. Again, if you have any questions, please reach out.
If you want to see any of the past BSLTQ Updates from January 19, 2023, on, please find them here: Updates from the Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality BSLTQ.
Have a wonderful June!
Carissa
Good day, all,
Memorial Day is upon us. I’ll be spending my Monday remembering those military friends and family whose sacrifices are indelibly marked on my heart. I hope you get to spend the day with family and friends, thinking of those that have served and died for our freedoms with some sadness but more importantly, with joy and hope.
Clarification of the Academic Preparation Policy
We received many question about the Academic Preparation Policy discussed in the last BSLTQ update. We have clarified the following to that policy:
Post-baccalaureate programs do not need to complete the 6 credits of college level mathematics and 6 credit hours of English composition under 24 P.S. 1207.1(e)
“Notwithstanding any other provision of law, no candidate for certification or admission into a certification preparation program who holds a bachelor's degree from a regionally accredited college or university shall be required to complete the academic preparation requirements of 22 Pa. Code Ch. 354 (relating to preparation of professional educators.”
TIMS Local Education Agency (LEA) Provisioned User Training for 2027
Please share the following with your LEA partners. User training for Certification Officers will be available in the near future.
June 10th 2-3pm
Microsoft Teams meeting
Join: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/275896154602496?p=b8WR79TmGfIKPMWne1
Meeting ID: 275 896 154 602 496
Passcode: br7gB34G
June 17th 2-3pm
Microsoft Teams meeting
Join: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/273834350130659?p=hA2vjirNsfRwtaggAH
Meeting ID: 273 834 350 130 659
Passcode: pr7QE76d
New Certification Staffing Personnel Guideline (CSPG)
CSPG 26 – Level II Permanent Certification Affirmation of Service clarifies a Chief School Administrator’s role in affirming satisfactory service in a Level II application as required in 22 Pa. Code § 49.83(2).
Ask Carissa
Question: Kimberly Somahkawahho, Certification, Accreditation, and Assessment Officer, Department of Education, LaSalle University asked: “While I understand that the Instructional Coach endorsement is not a certification, PDE guidance indicates that candidates should complete the required coursework and demonstrate three years of successful teaching experience. How do we a verify that a candidate has completed three consecutive years in a teaching role, particularly if they have not earned their Instructional II certification? Is there an established process within TIMS to confirm this requirement or should the HEA track and verify this independently? If the latter, could you suggest a process or documentation approach that would meet PDE expectations?
Answer: No, there is no established process within TIMS to confirm this requirement. We would advise that you develop a policy/procedure for ensuring the candidate is in their third year of successful teaching before enrolling them. They must complete a third year of successful teaching to receive the endorsement. One way of doing this may be asking the candidate to provide a letter confirming that they are at least in their third year of satisfactory service from their current or the most recent employer (HEA) which you can keep on file.
Once again, have a good weekend! We’ll talk again soon!
Carissa
Hello, all,
Hope you are enjoying this beautiful Friday afternoon!
First things first, we are excited to welcome a new member to our team, Kyla Hartunian! Kyla Hartunian has joined PDE in the Office of Postsecondary and Higher Education’s Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality (BSLTQ) in the Division of Professional Education and Teacher Quality (PETQ) as a Higher Education Associate 2. Most recently, Kyla taught English for grades 7-12 across two rural school districts in central Pennsylvania. As a career military family, Kyla, her husband, and three sons have had many adventures over the past thirty years, but they are thrilled (at last!) to be at the stage where they have been able to make Pennsylvania their permanent home in anticipation of Kyla's husband's retirement next winter. When Kyla is not busy with her PhD work in Composition and Applied Linguistics or shuttling her boys around for school activities, she greatly enjoys spending time at the many beautiful parks and trails in the area where she is forever in search of the perfect location to pitch her hammock and read a book in the sun! With the addition of Kyla, we now have four Higher Education Associate 2 colleagues in PETQ, three working in Teacher Education (Gwen, Jamal, and now, Kyla) and one in Higher Education (Jake).
Advancing Education Together Summit Canceled for July 30, 2026
The 2026 Advancing Education Together Summit, sponsored by the Offices of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE) and Postsecondary and Higher Education (OPHE), originally scheduled for July 30, 2026, has been cancelled.
We are already turning our attention to the 2027 Advancing Education Together Summit which will be held sometime in late June 2027. As details are finalized, check back for the most current updates including next year’s date.
Career Technical Education (CTE) programs in Intermediate Units (IUs)
We are excited to share that BSLTQ recently approved our first CTE Instructional I/Experience-Based certificate programs at Luzerne IU 18 and Chester County IU 24! Several other IUs are preparing or in the process of having approved CTE Instructional I/Experience-Based certification programs. These new programs are for post-baccalaureate students only who have 4,000 hours of experience and a bachelor’s degree and have based the OCA test through of the Career Technical Centers (CTCs) in their area (Temple, Penn State, or Indiana University of PA).
Academic Preparation Policy
Per Chapter 354.23:
(a) The preparing institution shall have a procedure to document that applicants for admission to initial and advanced preparation programs which culminate in a bachelor’s degree or higher have met the requirements for academic preparation and academic performance prior to admission into a professional education program.
(b) Academic preparation shall include the following:
(1) At least 6 semester hour credits (or the equivalent) in college level mathematics.
(2) At least 6 semester hour credits (or the equivalent) in college level English composition and literature.
Courses required in accordance with section 354.23 cannot be pass/fail. These semester hour credits are a regulatory requirement for all education majors in a baccalaureate or advanced degree certification program. Allowing for twelve credits of a program to be pass/fail would impact the G.P.A. calculation and reduce the validity of the G.P.A. requirement necessary to enter a professional education program.
The Department understands that all or most institutions of higher education have pass/fail grading policies that allow students to select P/F grading. However, these policies generally do not allow P/F grading for courses required for the major. In addition, some preparing institution P/F policies set the passing grade as low as a “D-”, which would weaken the intended overall GPA requirements for certification. Accordingly, students should receive a letter grade for the twelve semester hour credits in college level mathematics and English composition and literature required by the regulatory provision of section 354.23.
Dance Cooperating/Mentor Teacher Policy
In July 2022, the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) was statutorily required to create a PK-12 Dance Certificate. The recent development of the dance certificate and instructional dance programs has made it difficult for preparation programs to staff student teaching placements with cooperating teachers who satisfy the requirements of 354.25(f)(2). Section 354.25(f)(2) requires the following related to student teaching:
“(2) Cooperating teachers trained by the preparation program faculty and who have the following:
(i) The appropriate professional educator certification.
(ii) At least 3 years of satisfactory certificated teaching experience.
(iii) At least 1 year of certificated teaching experience in the school entity where the student teacher is placed.”
PDE recognizes the current scarcity of certified dance instructors in the field who satisfy the Section 354.25(f)(2). Given this scarcity and until a group of certified dance teachers exist to meet the staffing requirements for cooperating teachers, PDE will permit programs to utilize cooperating/mentor teachers for instructional dance programs who meet at least one of the following requirements:
- has a minimum of 3 years of satisfactory certified teaching experience on a relevant teaching certificate/license issued by a state department of education; or
- has 3 years of experience in a professional dance education position while engaged in documented professional development activities or holding professional development credentials from a national or statewide dance education professional development provider.
- has a certification in physical education that includes dance competencies. Please note that a split placement between dance and physical education cooperating/mentor teachers reflecting broad experience and knowledge is preferred.
- has a minimum of a bachelor’s degree in dance or a CTE certificate in dance. Acceptable related college degrees include bachelor’s degrees in somatics or creative arts with a concentration in dance.
Professional development should be from a formal program providing instruction and assessment similar to those below:
https://www.ndeo.org/Learn/Online-Courses/Upcoming-Courses-OPDI-Spring-2026
https://royaleballet.com/2024/03/13/inside-the-rad-curriculum-a-comprehensive-guide-to-levels-and-progressions/
https://ailey.org/training/certificate-program
https://urbanbushwomen.org/summer-leadership
Reminder: Instructional Coach Endorsements
While Instructional Coach endorsements are not certifications, please be sure to recommend only those who have completed the coursework and have three years of successful teaching experience for an Instructional Coach endorsement.
Reminder: Common Ground Competencies are for Educators/Teacher Candidates Only
Common Ground Competencies (Cultural Awareness, Trauma Aware Mental Health and Wellness, and Technological and Virtual Engagement) and Professional Ethics and Structured Literacy were written for educators/teacher candidates, not for their students in the field. Common Ground is designed to help educators to better understand and relate to students experiencing homelessness and food insecurity, military-connected students and their families, students who have experienced trauma, students with disabilities or special needs, children of migratory seasonal farm workers, and more. Regulations adopted by the State Board of Education in 2022 required PDE to identify competencies and develop associated standards for educator training in culturally relevant and sustaining education. The Common Ground Framework was developed in 2024 to provide updated guidance.
Reminder: Structured Literacy Requirements for New Faculty Teaching Structured Literacy Courses Due by August 31, 2026
Please use this form to enter any new faculty members teaching structured literacy and the course/training they completed to meet the statute by August 31, 2026. Those who completed the training and were included on this form last year do not need to be resubmitted. The form allows for inputting five faculty members. If you have more than five faculty members teaching a structured literacy course, please complete a new form to add additional faculty members.
Reminder: Trauma-Aware, Mental Health & Wellness (TAMWH) and the Technological & Virtual Engagement (TVE) competencies of Common Ground Program Assurances Approval Forms for Educator Preparation Programs assurances are due August 31, 2026
Trauma-Aware, Mental Health & Wellness (TAMWH) and the Technological & Virtual Engagement (TVE) competencies of Common Ground Program Assurances Approval Forms for Educator Preparation Programs assurances are due August 31, 2026 (in the pdf, TAMWH page 3 and TVE page 4). Attached to this email is the available template (excel) for these competencies. EPP providers are asked to send the documentation to the RA-EDEPPREVIEW@pa.gov account. When sending the documentation, we ask that EPP providers place their institution name in the subject line of their email message. PETQ will review submitted documents upon receipt; however, PETQ will send confirmation/feedback messages beginning June 1, 2026.
I hope you have a wonderful weekend!
Carissa
Good afternoon, all,
Allergies are in full effect for those of you that have them and that only means one thing, spring is here. It also means that the end of the academic year is approaching and everyone is preparing for the final push towards graduation.
Here at PDE we are preparing for our upcoming Third Annual Advancing Education Together Summit. This year’s Summit will be held in Harrisburg on Thursday, July 30, 2026.
The Offices of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE) and Postsecondary and Higher Education (OPHE) announce the Third Annual PDE Advancing Education Together Summit. This year’s Summit will be held in Harrisburg on July 30, 2026. Sponsored by the Offices of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE) and Postsecondary and Higher Education (OPHE), this summit brings together LEA administrators and higher education deans from EPPs for a day of learning and collaboration.
Below is the list of potential sessions for this year’s Advancing Education Together Summit. As you can see, there is something for everyone!
- PDE Updates from the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Office of Postsecondary and Higher Education.
- FASFA Best Practices/PHEAA
- Structured Literacy
- Experience Based Certificates
- Special Education
- Teacher Workforce Updates
- Artificial Intelligence
- General education CIP 13.0101 and Ed Rising Programs
- EVAAS
- STEM
- Wellness
As soon as the full agenda is finalized, the Advancing Education Together Summit website will be updated.
Registration is free, but participants are responsible for lodging, parking, and travel expenses. To register, please complete the Registration Form.
Please feel free to share this information with fellow education deans and school administrators who may be interested in attending. We hope you can join us!
New Act 55 School Safety and Security Course for Pre-Service Educators Available on the SAS Portal
The New Act 55 School Safety and Security Course for Pre-Service Educators is available on the SAS Portal. Those interested in completing the course to fulfill their Act 55 requirements should follow the steps below.
Step 1: Register or create a SAS account in the upper right corner of the SAS website, SAS - Pennsylvania Department of Education Standards Aligned System - SAS.
Step 2: Once this is completed, they will need to click on “PD Center”
Step 3: Once in the PD Center, scroll down to “Featured Courses” and click on the “View catalog” button
Step 4: At the top of the left-hand column, type “School Safety” in the “Search catalog” bar. The course will appear in the “Self-Paced Course Offerings” area as the first choice, Act 55 School Safety and Security Course for Pre-Service Educators. Click on the “Options” button to the right of the course and “Register” will appear in the drop-down menu. Choose Register.
Step 5: The registration information should be filled in on the next screen. Click “Register.”
Please remember that students who are not certified will not be able to receive Act 48 credit for completion. They will need to contact the SAS Help Desk for a completion letter at 1-877-973-3727 or email helpdesk@pdesas.org for help.
Reminder: Student Teaching Placement Data Collection for 2024-2025 – Please Turn in Your Documents
Rick Levis, PDE Chief Talent officer, is requesting all those EPPs who haven’t turned in their student teaching placement data to turn it in as soon as possible. Please use the reporting tool (Excel) attached to this email to submit your data to elevis@pa.gov.
PA Student Teacher Support Program Application for 2026-2027 Opens on Thursday, April 16
The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) has announced that the student application for the 2026-27 PA Student Teacher Support Program will be available on pheaa.org/StudentTeacher on the afternoon of Thursday, April 16. PHEAA administers the program for the Commonwealth.
The program provides $10,000 to eligible student teachers and up to $2,500 to cooperating teachers who will be working with and mentoring student teachers throughout the student teacher experience. Program recipients must commit to teaching in Pennsylvania for 3 years following the completion of their teaching certification.
Pennsylvania student teachers who will be student teaching in the fall and spring semesters of the 2026-27 academic year should prepare now to apply. Applicants will be required to provide the following information on the application:
- Social Security Number (SSN)
- Professional Personnel ID (PPID)—optional
- Full Name
- Date of Birth
- Address
- Phone Number
- Institution of Higher Education
- Semester of Student Teaching (fall, spring, or both)
- Program Level (bachelor, graduate, post-baccalaureate)
- Certification Area
Student teacher placement information is not required when submitting the student application. Selection will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis based upon the date and time when PHEAA receives a complete student application. Completed applications can be submitted via the document upload feature in the PHEAA Account Access Portal.
Any questions should be directed to PHEAA’s PA Student Teacher Support Program staff by calling 1-800-443-0646 or emailing studentteachersupport@pheaa.org.
2026-2027 Grow PA Grant Application is Open
The Grow PA Grant Program provides grants (maximum award of $5,000 per year) to students who meet the qualifying criteria. A student can receive a Grow PA Grant for a maximum of 4 academic years.
There are over 460 eligible programs of study or majors that lead to in-demand occupations in a variety of fields, such as agriculture, business, education, computer science, STEM, nursing, allied health, and criminal justice that are covered by the Grow PA Grant. Review the Grow PA Grant CIP Codes for a list of majors and see Grow PA Scholarship Grant Program for more information.
Ask Carissa
Once again, we have several questions and answers to share with you.
Questions 1 and 2: Dr. Jennifer Shettel, Professor and Department Chairperson of Early, Middle, and Elementary Education (EMEE) at Millersville University asked:
Question 1: “Must candidates take the Grades 5-6 add-on test to have those grade levels listed on their certifications?”
Answer: While those who receive PK-4 certifications are allowed to teach up to Grades 5-6, they can take the Grades 5-6 add-on test to have those grade levels listed on their certification. Taking the Grades 5-6 test is optional and would need to be done by July 1, 2028.
Question 2: “Is it the recommendation from PDE that universities discontinue Grades 4-8 programs?”
Answer: We don’t expect EPPs to discontinue their programs at this time. They may if they would like but a teach out would be expected. The legislation is clear that any student enrolled in Grades 4-8 that has the 48 credits and 3.0 needed to formally enroll before July 1, 2028, has to be allowed to finish out their certificate.
Act 47 Section 1202.2 (c) (2) states that “an individual holding an Elementary/Middle Instructional certificate issued in accordance with 22 Pa. Code § 49.85(b)(2) or (d)(2) shall have two pathways developed by the Department of Education to expand the scope of the individual's certificate to meet the grade levels covered under subsection (a)(2), which shall be limited to either completing continuing education credits for a specific certification level or attaining qualifying scores on the assessment made available by the Department of Education.”
At this time, we haven’t released the options for individuals “holding an Elementary/Middle Instructional Certificate.” We are working on these options and will release them in the near future. Current students, however, would best be suited to continue their programs as a new program (PK-6) has not been created yet (the process takes between 9 months to over a year to complete). It is up to the EPP to decide whether or not they should admit MDLV students in the coming fall or not. All students who are in the program and are formally admitted by July 1, 2028 must be allowed to complete the program if continuously enrolled as per Section 1202.2 (d): “(d) Notwithstanding subsection (a), an approved educator preparation program may permit an individual enrolled in a program prior to July 1, 2028, and remaining continuously enrolled to complete the program for the grade level limitations provided under 22 Pa. Code § 49.85(d). The Department of Education shall issue the appropriate certificates to an applicant who completes the program and meets all other certification requirements. No later than July 1, 2028, an educator preparation program may not accept new candidates seeking a certificate under 22 Pa. Code § 49.85(d).”
Question 3: George Vaites, Director of the Office for Partnerships, Professional Experiences, and Outreach in the College of Education and Human Services at Shippensburg University asked: “Is there a policy, regulation, or guidance on how long EPP's should keep the PDE 430's on file for student teachers who have graduated? What is the expectation and requirement from PDE's perspective?”
Answer: EPPs should follow their IHE/EPP records policy and procedure.
Question 4: Dr. Stacey Martin, Academic Dean for Education, Counseling, and Social Work, at Lancaster Bible College asked: “Is it acceptable to meet the trauma-aware competencies by requiring students to complete the relevant SAS trainings, or is that option only permissible for students who already completed programs before the competencies were embedded?”
Answer: It is acceptable to meet the trauma-aware competencies by requiring current students to complete the relevant SAS training as part of a course which can be mapped to those competencies.
Once again, please don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any questions.
I hope you have a wonderful evening,
Carissa
Good morning, all,
Happy Thursday! Welcome to all our new members of the BSLTQ Update and thank you to all who attended our webinars last week. We will be compiling your questions and our answers and distributing those through the BSLTQ update as soon as we are able.
Advisory Committee Members Needed for New Guidelines
The Division of Professional Education and Teacher Quality will be forming advisory committees to assist in the creation of new guidelines for the following areas. Please use the link below to complete a short application of interest.
Structured Literacy Endorsement
Skills for Teacher Leaders Endorsement
On Friday, March 13, 2026, we will close all forms; therefore, responses will no longer be accepted. If selected to participate, participants will be informed of their inclusion by early April.
Update: School Safety SAS Course
The School Safety SAS Course is nearing completion. We are hoping to have the course in SAS by early April 2026.
Current SAS Offerings for New Chapter 49 Competencies
As you know, structured literacy (for ESL, Reading Specialist, Grades PK-4, Grades 4-8, and Special Education), cultural awareness, and professional ethics competencies must be met by all students recommended after August 31, 2026, and that trauma-aware mental health and technological and virtual engagement competencies must be met by all students recommended after August 31, 2027. In an effort to assist our EPPs with those students who completed programs but were not recommended for certification before those dates, we are providing an option to use the following SAS courses to have students meet those competencies to be recommended. The following courses are currently available for students needing to meet the competencies:
Competency
Applicable SAS Course
Course Hours
Structured Literacy
Introduction to Structure Literacy
10 hours
Cultural Awareness
Common Ground
5 hours
Professional Ethics
Conceptualizing Professional Ethics for Educators (Chapter 49)
5 hours
Trauma-Aware Mental Health and Wellness
|5 hours total
(1 hour each course)
These courses may be found on the SAS website. Students will need to click on login and either type in their username and password or register. Once logged in, they will choose the “PD Center” tab and scroll down to “Featured Courses.” They should then click on “View Catalog,” and type the name of the course as it is printed above in the “search catalog” area on the left side of the screen. Once the course appears, they will then click on “Options” on the right side of the screen and choose “Register.”
Once the student has completed the course/courses they will need to contact the help desk by phone at 877-973-3727 or email helpdesk@pdesas.org to receive a certificate of completion (unless they already have a current certification).
At this time, a SAS course does not exist for the technological and digital engagement competency, however, we are looking to add a course in the 2026-2027 school year. We will update you when this course is available.
Opportunity for Student Teachers, those in Field Experiences, and Cooperating Teachers at The Pennsylvania Association of Colleges of Teacher Education (PAC-TE) Spring Conference
Attached to this email, please see a form about an upcoming session at the PAC-TE Spring Conference on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, for student teachers, those in field experiences, and their cooperating teachers. The special session for that audience begins at 3:30 p.m. Note: The PDE session with Eric Levis, PDE Chief Talent Officer, will be concurrent. The conference wraps up around 4:30 p.m. or a bit later.
Ask Carissa
We’ve had a lot of great questions since our last update on February 11th. Please see a few of these below.
Question 1: Dr. Aileen Hower, Associate Professor of Literacy Education, Department Assistant Chairperson, Early, Middle, and Elementary Education, asked “I have a student who was recently admitted into my Reading Specialist program who has a Special Education: Visually Impaired PK-12 certification. How do I to advise her about adding a reading specialist certification to her teaching certificate?”
Answer: As the student holds a Special Education: Visually Impaired PK-12 certificate, she would need to complete the Reading Specialist coursework needed for the certificate and would also be eligible for a 6-week placement (210 hours). She would not be eligible for a 105-day placement as her first certification does not currently include competencies for Structured Literacy (only Special Education PK-12, English 7-12, Foreign Languages PK-12, PK-4, Grades 4-8, and ESL PK-12 currently include those competencies). More information can be found here at Educator Preparation: Professional Education and Teacher Quality.
Question 2: Dr. Caylin Charrie, Associate Professor and Chair of Education, at Washington & Jefferson College, asked “Has the state given any guidance on snow days?”
Answer: Most student teachers are teaching over the minimum required 12 weeks (semesters are anywhere from 15-17 weeks) so the snow days aren’t an issue as they are way over the required amount. Student teachers who are teaching the minimum 12 weeks, however, would need to ensure that they have 420 hours of time in the classroom teaching, observing, being mentored, etc. This 420-hour time period does not have to be consecutive – if a student teacher needs more time than they can do so after the original 12-week allotted time period.
Question 3: Dr. Connie Nichols, Chair, Education Department, Grove City College, asked “Is an out-of-state institution allowed to offer certification?”
Answer: If the out-of-state institution is not on our approved list of providers, no. PDE does not approve out-of-state providers unless they are an approved educational enterprise or have a physical presence in PA. If you see IHEs outside of PA stating that they offer PA certification online or otherwise, please email the ra-edbsltq@pa.gov account and we will refer it to our sister Bureau of Professional and Adult Education.
Question 4: Dr. Dawn Lambert, Associate Professor, School Nurse Program Coordinator, College of Science and Technology, Millersville University, requested clarity on in-person candidate evaluations for the PDE 430 by either university faculty or a university appointed alternative (LEA superintendent, principal, assistant principal, IU executive/staff, etc.) during Stage 4 experiences. She asked, “Is the following correct regarding the use of PDE 430 in-person observation?”
- The faculty teaching the practicum course will continue to provide oversight of the practicum experience through course assignments, as well as contact with the student's preceptor/mentor/cooperating teacher and the student to provide feedback, mentoring and coaching through an onsite visit, phone conversation, or video conference call.
- The faculty may also complete the required on-site observation themselves or have this completed by someone in the placement district with a supervisory certificate (principal, assistant principal, health services supervisor) who has agreed to complete the onsite observation.
- Then, the faculty member and the person completing the onsite observation may consult about the findings of the observation and collectively complete the PDE430 form. This provides the opportunity for the faculty member to understand the observation findings and provide any additional feedback or coaching to the student. The faculty member then receives an electronic copy of the signed PDE430 form for university record keeping.
- The observation and completion of the PDE430 form must occur twice during the semester. In the case of a 7-week course offering model at MU, this could be done at the end of the first course and the end of the second course, which would be twice during the traditional semester, or this could be completed at the mid and end of course in a traditional 15-week semester.
Answer: Yes. All of the above are correct.
If you want to see any of the past BSLTQ Updates from January 19, 2023 on, please find them here: Updates from the Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality BSLTQ and as always if you have any questions, please use the following email addresses to reach us at:
- ra-edcertquestions@pa.gov – questions about applications, how to become certified
- ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov – questions about staffing issues, certificate validity
- ra-edprepprograms@pa.gov – questions about educator preparation programs
- ra-edbsltq@pa.gov – questions about teacher apprenticeships, webinars, etc.
Thank you and hope you have a great weekend! Don’t forget to move your clocks ahead on March 8th at 2 a.m. (or before you go to bed if you are like me).
Good afternoon,
With all of the winter weather we’ve been having lately, I hope that you’ve stayed safe and warm this season. We’ve got a few items to share with you.
New FAQs on Act 47 of 2025 – Instruction Grade Span Requirements
PDE has added “Act 47 of 2025 – Instruction Grade Span Requirements” to our websites here:
Certification FAQs (at the top of the left column)
Educator Preparation Programs (at the bottom of the page)
Many of your questions about the new PK-6 grade band and information about the closing out of Grades PK-4 and Grades 4-8 can be found here.
Reminder: On-line Supervision Policy
Historically, PDE’s policy has been to not permit 100% on-line supervision of student teachers, educational specialists, administrators, or supervisory candidates in the classroom.
PDE maintains that it is vital for programs to observe the full capacity of student teaching or internships to assess candidates for certification. This is best done through on-site observations. According to PDE’s Student Teaching and Field Experience Competencies, “candidates should be provided with frequent program provider supervision, and collaborative partnerships between the program provider and the local education agency.”
PDE currently allows 50-50% online placement/supervision in a cyber or remote learning environment. As 50% of a student teaching experience may be completed through a cyber or remote learning environment, in addition to the training received by all field supervisors, a field supervisor may also receive training by the educator preparation program on how to observe and evaluate a candidate in the remote environment. However, 50% of the placement must also be in a brick-and-mortar school with an on-site mentor and a supervisor that visits in person. The EPP has the choice to contract the supervision to someone in the building, but they must be trained in the PDE 430 and observations (this may or may not be a paid position). Additionally, for field supervisors who are supervising candidates in a long-distance placement, the field supervisor can be hired by an educator preparation program to provide on-site, face-to-face supervision. These individuals (LEA principal, LEA assistant principal, IU staff member, retired teacher, etc.) need to have knowledge and have applicable experience in the certification area they will supervise and may receive training delivered to all field supervisors. This training can be delivered by the education preparation program in a synchronous or asynchronous on-line training format. A webinar will be offered on this topic on Wednesday, February 25th. For more information, please see below.
Requesting Supervision of Student Teachers/Educational Specialists from LEA/School Entity Administrators
To make requesting assistance from LEAs/school entities easier for your clinical/field experiences office, the Offices of Elementary and Secondary Education and Postsecondary and Higher Education sent an email to superintendents and principals on Tuesday, February 10th that EPPs may be contacting them for help in supervising an educator (student teacher/educational specialist) on behalf of an EPP. The Office of Elementary and Secondary Education has approved Act 45 training hours for those administrators who attend EPP training on the requirements of student teaching in Pennsylvania, completing the PDE 430, and providing feedback on students (Act 45 training hours will be awarded by PDE). This training may be done on-line or in person. Please see the email below:
Student Teacher Supervisor Updates
Upcoming Webinar Series
BSLTQ will be offering a series of webinars to answer recurring questions to our education preparation accounts and to update EPPs on proposed changes to the current ESL Program Framework Guidelines. If you have any questions that you would like answered during these webinars, please send an email to ra-edbsltq@pa.gov with the webinar number and topic in the subject line. The dates of the webinar series are as follows:
Wednesday, February 25 – 3:00-4:00 p.m.
Webinar #1 - FAQs on Supervision of Instructional I and Educational Specialists
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Thursday, February 26 – 3:00-4:00 p.m.
Webinar #2 - Proposed Updates to the ESL Program Framework Guidelines
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Webinar #3 - FAQs about the Reading Specialist Program
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Reminder: Recording any of these meetings requires the consent of all participants. Automatic transcription and AI tools may not be used to transcribe, summarize, or annotate meetings with Commonwealth employees or contractors. If such a tool is detected, it must be disabled; otherwise, Commonwealth employees must leave the meeting.
If you cannot attend one of the webinars, please have a representative attend in your place, if possible. For those EPPs without an ESL and/or a Reading Specialist Program (webinar #2 and #3), it is not necessary to attend. Information discussed during the webinars (questions asked and answers given) will be distributed in later BSLTQ updates.
As always, please don’t hesitate to reach out to the following email accounts if you have any questions:
- ra-edcertquestions@pa.gov – questions about applications, how to become certified
- ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov – questions about staffing issues, certificate validity
- ra-edprepprograms@pa.gov – questions about educator preparation programs
- ra-edbsltq@pa.gov – questions about teacher apprenticeships, webinars, etc.
I hope you have a wonderful rest of the week!
Carissa
Good evening, all,
Happy New Year! I hope everyone’s holidays were joyful and that the new semester is a good one. Bring it on, spring! Much of the information in this update has already been shared. We’d just like to remind you of important information from past updates.
Questions about Grades PK-4 certification
We’ve had several questions about the Grades PK-4 certification. Those with Grades PK-4 certification can immediately teach Grades 5-6 without testing as per the updated School Code. However, if anyone with a Grades PK-4 certificate would like to have Grades 5-6 officially listed as an additional certification, they will need to take and pass the Grades 5-6 test.
PA EmpowerU Convening
The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) invites you to join us in-person for our statewide combined It's On Us PA and PA EmpowerU convening on April 7, 2026, from 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, at the Best Western Premier – 800 East Park Drive, Harrisburg, PA 17111. The PA EmpowerU Convening brings together postsecondary institutions, community-based organizations, and state agencies to connect and strategize supports for PA students to thrive while reaching their college and credential goals. All tenets of collegiate basic needs are essential for students’ success, but this year’s focus is on intersections with Mental Health, Safety and Belonging, and Financial Wellness. Registration is free. Please see Convening | Department of Education | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Information from PDE and PHEAA about Financial Aid and Webinars
Information for students about financial aid opportunities and upcoming webinars from PHEAA are linked below:
- Financial Aid Programs in PA (PDF)
- Searching for Scholarships (PDF)
- Advance Planning for Financing Higher Education (PDF)
Reminder: Information for December 2025 Graduates Who Applied for Certification in TIMS before December 12th, 2025
If you have December 2025 graduates who applied for certification on or after 11/12/2025 in TIMS, please have them contact the certification services email account at ra-edcertquestions@pa.gov for help with these applications. Please be sure to clarify to December graduates who applied and paid for certification on or after 11/12/2025 that their previous application can be withdrawn and refunded for the amount paid and that they can reapply to pay the new reduced certification fee.
Reminder: New Accelerated Program for PK-12 Special Education Teacher Certification Grant
Please see the following message from PDE Bureau of Special Education and PaTTAN.
Dear Special Education Educator Prep Programs Faculty,
We are excited to announce cohort 3 of the Accelerated Program for PK-12 Special Education Teacher Certification Grant.
Purpose: The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE), Bureau of Special Education, is requesting applications from Institutions of Higher Education (IHEs) who partner with one or more Local Education Agencies (LEAs) to provide individuals who currently hold bachelor’s degrees an accelerated program with the required college/university coursework, summer field experiences, mentoring, coaching, and student teaching to obtain their PK-12 special education teaching certification in accordance with PA Public School Code Section 12-1207.1, Postbaccalaureate certification within an 18-month period.
Eligibility:
Institutions of Higher Education (IHEs) in collaboration with one or more Local Education Agencies.
Funding:
- Up to $100,000. Initial grant awards will be determined based on projected student enrollment submitted in the application. Final budget allocations may be adjusted following verification of spring 2026 rosters.
- All grant funds must be expended by December 31, 2027.
- The final reimbursement form is due no later than January 31, 2028.
Timeline:
- Application Opens: December 11, 2025
- Deadline: 11:59 PM on Sunday, February 1, 2026
- Awards Announced: February 2026
Application materials, including a recorded overview of the grant requirements, request for application (RFA), and a PDF of the application, are available on the APR Repository - 2026-2027 PK 12 Accelerated Special Education Teacher Certification Grant .
Questions? Contact Meredith Penner, mpenner@pattankop.net
Thank you for supporting accelerated certification opportunities for future PA special educators.
Ask Carissa
This question was forwarded by Dr. Jim Preston, Assistant to the Dean, College of Education, Slippery Rock University:
Question: With regard to the new TIMS question about completion of Stage 4, we want to be sure our interpretation aligns with PDE’s intent.
Our current understanding is that Stage 4 represents the culminating clinical experience for any program that leads to a Pennsylvania Level I teaching certificate. Under that interpretation, when a candidate completes a program at our institution that ends in a Level I certificate and includes student teaching or a final practicum (for example, our Reading Specialist program), we answer “Yes” to the Stage 4 question in TIMS.
However, for advanced programs such as the Principal Certification Program or the Special Education Supervisor Program—which do not lead to a Level I teaching certificate—we answered “No” to the Stage 4 question, even though those programs include a culminating practicum. We did not interpret those practica as meeting the definition of Stage 4 for purposes of TIMS.As a result, PDE contacted us seeking clarification about the candidates’ eligibility for certification.
To ensure we are reporting consistently and accurately, can you clarify how PDE defines “Stage 4” for this TIMS question—specifically, whether it is limited to Level I teacher preparation programs, or whether it also applies to advanced certification programs with a culminating practicum?
Answer: Stage 4 represents the culminating field experience for all programs including Instructional I and advanced certificates (administrative and specialist). We are updating our language to drop the term internship and use “field experiences” for all program areas. Considering this, if a student completes a program (Instructional I or advanced) and the culminating field experience (practicum, internship, student teaching), EPPs should answer “yes.” EPPs should answer “no” to those who did not complete a Stage 4 culminating field experience. If an EPP answers “no,” then they should provide an explanation as to why they are or are not making a recommendation.
I will be out next week for the National Convening on Registered Apprenticeships in Teaching so please use the following if you have any questions:
- ra-edcertquestions@pa.gov – questions about applications, how to become certified
- ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov – questions about staffing issues, certificate validity
- ra-edprepprograms@pa.gov – questions about educator preparation programs
- ra-edbsltq@pa.gov – questions about registered teacher apprenticeship educator preparation program approval
Thank you and try to have a good weekend despite the impending storm! Stay safe and warm!
Carissa
Good afternoon,
Hope you are staying warm! We’re reaching out with another important update.
Update on Certification Fees
In accordance with Act 47 of 2025, standard certification fees have been reduced to no greater than $50. Under state law, the Pennsylvania Department of Education must collect a separate Professional Educator Discipline fee during the educator certification process, which is used to support the education profession. This fee has not been waived in Act 47.
Veterans and their spouses are exempt from both the standard certification fees and Professional Educator Discipline fee.
Beginning December 12th, the new fee schedule will go into effect for all applications. The fee schedule separates the certification fee from the educator discipline fee for further clarification.
Information for December 2025 Graduates Who Applied for Certification in TIMS Before December 12th, 2025
If you have December 2025 graduates who applied for certification on or after 11/12/2025 in TIMS, please have them contact the certification services email account at ra-edcertquestions@pa.gov for help with these applications. Please be sure to clarify to December graduates who applied and paid for certification on or after 11/12/2025 that their previous application can be withdrawn and refunded for the amount paid and that they can reapply to pay the new reduced certification fee.
New PK-6 Grade Spans
We’ve been receiving many questions about the new PK-6 grade spans. FAQs about the new PK-6 grade spans will be forthcoming. At this time, please be aware that EPPs cannot advertise, nor apply, for the new PK-6 grade spans until their program has been approved in accordance with the updated competencies. The Division of Professional Education and Teacher Quality is currently in the process of creating the new PK-6 competencies. This process is tentatively scheduled to be completed by June 2026. During this time, BSLTQ will be working with the State Board of Education and the Secretary of Education on approving a new Primary Certification (PK-6) test. Please be patient as we begin the process of making this exciting policy change.
While the Grades PK-6 competencies and tests are being created, Grades PK-4 and Grades 4-8 programs should continue at all approved EPP programs. Act 47 prohibits EPPs from admitting students under the current Early Childhood (PK-4) or Elementary/ Middle (4-8) certificates after July 1, 2028. As a result, fall 2027 should be the last semester that EPPs formally admit students into these current programs. This will allow students to obtain the required 48 credits and 3.0 GPA for entry into the EPP (students may also use the alternatives to admission under Chapter 354). Current assessments for Grades PK-4 and Grades 4-8 will be available for those students continuously enrolled in these programs until all students complete them.
Legislative Change to Inactive Certifications
Effective January 11, 2026 (Section 1205.2):
- There is no charge for a professional educator to apply to PDE for voluntary inactive certification.
- An educator with a voluntary inactive certificate can reactivate their certification if they provide PDE evidence that they received an offer of employment from a school that has committed to provide and ensure that the educator completes 30 hours of in-service continuing professional development within two years.
- Any educator with an inactive certification can be removed from inactive status if they apply to PDE and show that they completed at least 30 hours of continuing professional education within the past 18 months. Previously the requirement was 12 months.
New Accelerated Program for PK-12 Special Education Teacher Certification Grant
Please see the following message from PDE Bureau of Special Education and PaTTAN.
Dear Special Education Educator Prep Programs Faculty,
We are excited to announce cohort 3 of the Accelerated Program for PK-12 Special Education Teacher Certification Grant.
Purpose: The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE), Bureau of Special Education, is requesting applications from Institutions of Higher Education (IHEs) who partner with one or more Local Education Agencies (LEAs) to provide individuals who currently hold bachelor’s degrees an accelerated program with the required college/university coursework, summer field experiences, mentoring, coaching, and student teaching to obtain their PK-12 special education teaching certification in accordance with PA Public School Code Section 12-1207.1, Postbaccalaureate certification within an 18-month period.
Eligibility:
Institutions of Higher Education (IHEs) in collaboration with one or more Local Education Agencies.
Funding:
- Up to $100,000. Initial grant awards will be determined based on projected student enrollment submitted in the application. Final budget allocations may be adjusted following verification of spring 2026 rosters.
- All grant funds must be expended by December 31, 2027.
- The final reimbursement form is due no later than January 31, 2028.
Timeline:
- Application Opens: December 11, 2025
- Deadline: 11:59 PM on Sunday, February 1, 2026
- Awards Announced: February 2026
Application materials, including a recorded overview of the grant requirements, request for application (RFA), and a PDF of the application, are available on the APR Repository - 2026-2027 PK 12 Accelerated Special Education Teacher Certification Grant .
Questions? Contact Meredith Penner, mpenner@pattankop.net
Thank you for supporting accelerated certification opportunities for future PA special educators.
Update to CSPG 17 – Availability of Official Certification Records
CSPG-17 has been updated to reflect availability of records online and through Right to Know; terminology, including the name of the Bureau; and legal references.
Currently, certification records are available via the TIMS system. Those who were certified prior to the TIMS system’s creation can contact the Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality in writing to request copies of records. Also discussed in this CSPG is the following:
- Certificate records are a matter of public record on the Search Educator Certification website.
- The Department also releases certification records used to document the eligibility of a holder for a specific certificate if requested by a third party subject to any applicable exceptions of the Right to Know (RTK) law. If the Department should receive a subpoena duces tecum requesting certification records by a third party, the bureau will attempt to notify the certificate holder of the receipt of such subpoena as required pursuant to 22 Pa. Code § 49.13(b)(12).
ETS Praxis Free After Three Program
Praxis is offering free retakes for test takers that have completed three attempts on the same Praxis test. To qualify, test takers must:
- Have made their first test attempt on or after October1, 2025 (no prior attempts will be considered).
- Have three or more registrations for the same test title.
- Have reported scores for each of those attempts (pass/fail status does not matter).
- Be within five years of the date the third attempt’s scores were reported.
Please see additional information on the flyer attached to this email.
Ask Carissa
Lorraine Brandenburger, Assistant Dean of the School of Education at Arcadia University asked: “To use the GPA allowance for add on testing, do the tests have to be taken after November 3, 2025?”
Answer: The tests do not have to be taken after November 3. The application must be submitted on or after November 3.
Thank you and have a good weekend!
Carissa
Hello all,
As you can imagine, we’ve been getting a lot of questions recently, so you’ll be seeing more BSLTQ updates in the coming weeks. Please be patient with us. We are truly doing our best to keep you informed.
Volunteers Needed to Assist with Creation of New PK-6 Competencies
BSLTQ has an aggressive schedule to get new PK-6 Competencies out by June 2026. We are looking for faculty with backgrounds in PK-4 and Grades 4-8 to assist in creating these new competencies. Please use the following link to volunteer: https://forms.office.com/g/C1k83i0TrA. Keep in mind that not all volunteers will be accepted to participate in the advisory committee and that those who apply will be expected to help turn around new competencies within a six-month time period. We greatly appreciate your support!
Update on Certification Fees for December 2025 Graduates
Please do not have students graduating in December 2025 apply for certification at this time. Starting December 12th, a new fee schedule will go into effect for all applications. If you have December 2025 graduates who already applied for certification prior to the December 12th fee schedule change for applications in TIMS, please have them contact the certification services email account at ra-edcertquestions@pa.gov for help with these applications.
December 4th Webinar on New TIMS Recommendation Changes
If you are interested in a recording of our December 4th webinar on the new TIMS recommendation changes, please email ra-edbsltq@pa.gov
Student Teaching Placements for Grades PK-4
As per the change in statute to allow for Grades PK-4 to teach Grades 5-6 immediately, we are allowing Grades PK-4 student teachers to be placed in Grades 5-6 placements. Please keep in mind that The Framework for Grades Pre K-4 Program Guidelines still need to be met in doing so, specifically that:
Each candidate must participate in experiences prior to student teaching, including one Pre K placement (includes birth through Pre K), one K-1 placement, and one placement in grades 2-4. At least one placement during Stage 3 or Stage 4 (student teaching) must include students in inclusive settings. An inclusive setting is defined as an educational setting which includes children with and without special needs. An inclusive setting includes at least one child with an IFSP/IEP. At least one placement during Stage 3 or Stage 4 must be in a public-school setting or a Pre K program sponsored by a school district.
Use of Basic Skills Tests for Admission to Approved Certification Programs
Although the school code was updated as to basic skills testing, basic skills tests are still allowed for program admission as an alternative to the 3.0 admission requirement. Programs may continue to admit applicants who have “achieved a 2.8 GPA and qualifying scores on the Praxis I, preprofessional skills tests as determined by the Secretary and approved by the Board” as per Chapter 354.31(5).
ETS Praxis Free After Three Program
Praxis is offering free retakes for test takers that have completed three attempts on the same Praxis test. To qualify, test takers must:
- Have their first test attempt on or after October1, 2025 (no prior attempts will be considered).
- Have three or more registrations for the same test title.
- Have reported scores for each of those attempts (pass/fail status does not matter).
- Be within five years of the date the third attempt’s scores were reported.
Please see additional information on the flyer attached to this email.
Act 55 SAS Safety Course Update
Unfortunately, due to the budget impasse, our Act 55 SAS Safety Course will not be available in the early spring semester as originally planned. We do plan on having the course ready this summer so it can be used for the upcoming fall semester. We apologize for the delay in getting this course to you.
Please know that more information on the PK-6 grade band and other topics will be forthcoming next week. In the meantime, please don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any questions:
- ra-edcertquestions@pa.gov – questions about applications, how to become certified
- ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov – questions about staffing issues, certificate validity
- ra-edprepprograms@pa.gov – questions about educator preparation programs
- ra-edbsltq@pa.gov – questions about registered teacher apprenticeship educator preparation program approval
Thank you and have a good weekend!
Carissa
Hello everyone,
We’ve had a lot of excitement here at PDE with a new budget and new school code updates. As you can imagine there is a lot of work to do in the next 30-60 days with all the new school code changes and we’ll be sure to keep you updated as these timelines roll out, but in the meantime, please use the 2025-2026 School Implementation Guide attached above to clarify all the changes.
Updates to the GPA Allowance/Sliding Scale Policy and CSPG 21 - Testing
Thanks to input from Beth Byers, Director of Certification Pathways, Wilson College, and Dr. Ashley Rowe, Director of Professional Education, Certification and Compliance, West Chester University, we have added information to clarify our new GPA Allowance/Sliding Scale Policy to include the following:
“It is important to note that when an experience-based certificate (previously known as the intern certificate) holder applies for Instructional I certification, all requirements for Instructional I certification must be met. If the experience-based certificate holder utilized the GPA Allowance/Sliding Scale Policy to pass the content/fundamentals test to enter the experience-based program and receive an experience-based certificate, the applicant must maintain the experience-based program GPA at the level necessary to permit use of applicant’s sliding scale content test score for issuance of the Level I certificate.
An applicant for Level I will be required to retake the content test and obtain a passing score without use of the GPA Allowance/Sliding Scale Policy if the experience-based program GPA does not qualify for use of the sliding scale for program recommendation and Level I certification.
* Note: Expansion certificates for Special Education PK-8 and 7-12 are not included in this policy.”
We have updated the policy on the website GPA Allowance/Sliding Scale Policy. Please reach out to our ra-edbsltq@pa.gov account if you have any additional questions. You can also find changes to CSPG 21 – Testing that mirror the new policy and its current changes.
Changes in TIMS certification recommendations
As we’ve been sharing with you since this past March, changes to certification recommendation attestations and the use of the GPA Allowance/Sliding Scale will go live in TIMS on Tuesday, December 2. We’ve attached a handout (TIMS EPP Recommendation Changes) to this email explaining how to enact these changes for upcoming fall graduates. Please share it with your certification officers. We’ll also be holding a webinar on December 4 from 10:00-10:30 a.m. to discuss any questions you may have further. Please use the link below to participate.
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PaTTON is Reducing Fees for Pre-Service Teachers to Attend the 2026 Pennsylvania Department of Education Conference
PaTTON is please to share with you an opportunity for "pre-service" teachers who are enrolled at least part-time in an undergraduate, graduate, or post-baccalaureate education program to attend the 2026 Pennsylvania Department of Education Conference on February 25-27, 2026, at the Hershey Lodge and Convention Center in Hershey, PA, or online at a reduced registration fee of $50.00.
Pre-service students will:
- Engage and learn from nationally recognized presenters as they highlight effective instructional strategies and interventions.
- Network with practicing educators from across the commonwealth.
- Fill their toolbox with strategies designed to make a difference for all students.
The flyer attached to this update (PDE Pre-Service Teacher Reduced Registration) provides additional details, including a QR code for the application. The application deadline is Sunday, December 7, 2025.
Please feel free to pass this invitation along to:
- Higher Education Colleagues and Site Supervisors
- Student Teachers
- Current Interns and Externs
- LEA Superintendents
- Intermediate Unit Executive Directors
- Anyone who works with pre-service teachers
If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to forward them to our account at ra-edbsltq@pa.gov.
Educational Specialist Program Directory Assistance Needed
We are requesting each Dean/Chair of the College/Department of Education to provide us with information on PDE approved Educational Specialist Programs at each institution. Data collected will be used for communication related to educator preparation programs. Institutions are requested to complete one form only, to complete all sections fully, and to verify the accuracy of submitted information. Please input information about Educational Specialist Programs.
NASDTEC/NCAEE’s Advancement and Commitment to Educator Ethics Recognition
As many of your programs are NASDTEC members and have done a considerable amount of work to meet the Professional Ethics competencies of both PA and Model Code of Ethics for Educators (MCEE) , I wanted to be sure that you were aware of recognition offered by NASDTEC and the National Council for the Advancement of Educator Ethics (NCAEE). Please see the announcement below.
“NASDTEC and NCAEE are accepting applications for the newly established Advancement and Commitment to Educator Ethics Recognition. With NASDTEC and NCAEE’s intentional focus on and commitment to educator ethics, the Advancement and Commitment to Educator Ethics Recognition is designed to recognize P-12 Local Education Agencies (e.g., school districts/systems) and educator preparation providers (EPPs) that promote and foster an intentional focus on professional ethics for educators.
This recognition program is intended to honor best practice by featuring exemplars to inform the profession, further the focus on educator ethics while fostering professional decision-making, highlight a commitment to due diligence in prevention efforts, amplify the focus on the importance of educator ethics, and more.
We ask you please share this recognition opportunity with your members. An Informational Flyer, the Pre-qualification and Application Criteria, and an Application Worksheet are available at www.educatorethics.org.
Applications close March 1, 2026. Recipients will be featured at NASDTEC’s 97th Annual Conference, June 14-16, 2026, in Indianapolis, IN, and their implementation stories shared on www.educatorethics.org.
Interested applicants are asked to please contact Anne Marie Fenton at annemarie.fenton@nasdtec.org.
Thank you for your continued focus on educator ethics.”
Reminder: Annual Review Reports and Assurance Forms were due on August 31, 2025
Annual Reviews and Assurances due August 31, 2025, are now overdue. Please submit assurances to ra-edprepprograms@pa.gov and submit the annual review to https://forms.office.com/g/UixL5JJuyV. Non-compliance letters may be issued if assurances are not submitted by December 12.
Reminder: Structured Literacy Training for Instructors was due on August 31, 2025
Please remember that per Section 1205.8(f.1) of the Public School Code, any faculty/instructors that are teaching reading and literacy education programs in the following areas: Reading Specialist, Special Education, Grades 4-8, Grades PK-4, or ESL, need to be trained in foundational skills and instructional interventions based upon structured literacy. For those faculty who have graduated from an IDA accredited program above, please include the program name and year on the form below.
These requirements need to be reported at this link as soon as possible: https://forms.office.com/g/vGZuR51T87.
Non-compliance letters may be issued if assurances are not submitted by December 12.
Contacting PETQ
We have shifted away from the liaison model in Professional Education and Teacher Quality (PETQ). Please do not contact our higher education associates directly unless it is for assistance with initial or major review. Please use the RA-EDPREPPROGRAMS@pa.gov for all work/questions outside of initial or major review.
I truly hope that every one of you has an amazing Thanksgiving!
Carissa
Good morning, everyone,
It was nice to see those of you who attended the PASSHE UPrepared Summit and PAC-TE last week. If you couldn’t attend Friday’s session at PAC-TE, I’ll be presenting it again on Monday, 11/3, from 3:00-4:00 p.m. Please use the following link to attend the webinar.
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New Student Teaching Field Collection Guidelines
As many of you have heard at past Field Director Meetings, PDE will begin the collection of student teaching field placement information. Attached to this update is a memo from our Chief Talent Officer, Rick Levis, with directions on how to report this information to PDE and an Excel reporting tool to help with the collection. Please share both attachments with all student teaching field coordinators. We expect PIMS (Pennsylvania Information Management System) will be ready to upload your information in late November.
New Policy on the GPA Allowance/Sliding Scale
As announced at PAC-TE, the GPA Allowance/Sliding Scale has been approved to be used for intern candidates and add-on testing. Starting November 3, 2025, the highest degree GPA or most recent GPA may be used to meet the qualifying score for content, and if applicable, general knowledge assessment, in the certification testing chart when being recommended for certification. PDE reserves the right to request additional information from the applicant for approval if needed. If you have a student from June 1, 2025 onward that meets the new policy and would like to be placed on the intern certificate (they may currently be on an emergency permit), please reach out to ra-edbsltq@pa.gov and we will review these applications on a case by case basis for approval. The new policy will be found on the certification website by 11/3 at Certification Testing.
House Bill 1405 Signed into Law
HB 1405 (Representative Munroe) was signed into law by the governor on Monday, 10/27/2025. This law recognizes the military experience of CTE certification applicants. A link to the new law can be found here: Bill Information (History) - House Bill 1405; Regular Session 2025-2026 - PA General Assembly and here: 2025-2026 Regular Session HB 1405 PN 1604 Bill Text (HTM).
Reminder: Annual Review Reports and Assurance Forms were due on August 31, 2025
Annual Reviews and Assurances due August 31, 2025, are now overdue. We ask that all outstanding documents be submitted no later than October 31, 2025. Please submit assurances to ra-edprepprograms@pa.gov and submit the annual review to https://forms.office.com/g/UixL5JJuyV. Failure to do so by October 31, 2025, may result in non-compliance findings.
Reminder: Structured Literacy Training for Instructors was due on August 31, 2025
Please remember that per Section 1205.8(f.1) of the Public School Code, any faculty/instructors that are teaching reading and literacy education programs in the following areas: Reading Specialist, Special Education, Grades 4-8, Grades PK-4, or ESL, need to be trained in foundational skills and instructional interventions based upon structured literacy. For those faculty who have graduated from an IDA accredited program above, please include the program name and year on the form below.
These requirements need to be reported at this link as soon as possible: https://forms.office.com/g/vGZuR51T87.
Contacting PETQ
We have shifted away from the liaison model in Professional Education and Teacher Quality (PETQ). Please do not contact our higher education associates directly unless it is for assistance with initial or major review. Please use the RA-EDPREPPROGRAMS@pa.gov for all work/questions outside of initial or major review.
I hope you have a great day!
Carissa
Hello everyone,
This will be a short update as I’ll be seeing many of you shortly at PAC-TE this evening.
We’ve had several questions lately about the observation of educational specialists. The short answer is that yes, educational specialists need to be observed during their Stage 4 experiences. This is evident in Chapter 49.18:
49.18 Assessment
(a) The Secretary will establish assessments for candidates for certification designed to assess their basic skills; professional knowledge and practice; and subject matter knowledge. Candidates for elementary, K—12 instructional, Special Education and Early Childhood Certificates shall also be assessed in the area
of general knowledge. The following principles will guide the Secretary in the development of any assessment:
(1) Assessments will be based in the standards developed for each certificate.
(2) Assessments will measure the candidate’s abilities across the domains of basic skills knowledge, professional knowledge and practice, and subject matter knowledge employing a variety of measures at a minimum of three points:
(i) During the candidate’s preparation program.
(ii) Upon application for initial certification.
(iii) Upon application for Level II, supervisory or administrative certification.
It is also clear in our Field Experience and Student Teaching Competencies pages 9-11.
Many have been using the PDE 430 for these observations, and we realize that it isn’t an optimal tool. This is why we are convening a steering committee of those in the field teaching these courses in Elementary & Secondary School Counselor PK-12, Home and School Visitor PK-12, Instructional Technology PK-12, School Nurse PK-12, School Psychologist PK-12, School Social Worker PK-12, and School Speech and Language Pathologist PK-12 to help us create one. We’ve gotten great volunteers (more than we needed, thank you!) and we’ll be getting to that work shortly.
Free Testing Opportunity from Pearson
Pearson is offering free testing to those who qualify. As you know Pearson currently offers PECT (PK-4), Special Education PK-8 and 7-12 (older certification bands), and dance testing. Please see the email from Pearson below.
We’re excited to share a special opportunity for your candidates—Pearson is offering a Free Retake for eligible test-takers!
If a candidate has an open registration and has not yet scheduled a test date or they have a test date scheduled after December 31, 2025, the Free Retake promotion is available to them—no strings attached.
Here’s how it works:
- Candidates must schedule (or reschedule) and complete testing by December 31, 2025.
- After completing their test, they’ll receive an email within 24 hours with a Free Retake Voucher.
- The voucher is valid for the same test and never expires.
That’s right—no deadlines, no pressure, just another opportunity for candidates to succeed.
Please help us spread the word to your candidates so they can take full advantage of this offer. It’s our way of supporting their journey and helping them shine even brighter.
Let’s make success happen—together!
The Pearson Team
Interest in a Structured Literacy Endorsement
There is interest in creating an endorsement in structured literacy. If your EPP is interested in writing a proposal for a structured literacy endorsement, please reach out to our email at ra-edbsltq@pa.gov.
Reminder: Annual Review Reports and Assurance Forms were due on August 31, 2025
Annual Reviews and Assurances due August 31, 2025, are now overdue. We ask that all outstanding documents be submitted no later than October 31, 2025. Please submit assurances to ra-edprepprograms@pa.gov and submit the annual review to https://forms.office.com/g/UixL5JJuyV. Failure to do so by October 31, 2025, may result in non-compliance findings.
Reminder: Structured Literacy Training for Instructors was due on August 31, 2025
Please remember that per Section 1205.8(f.1) of the Public School Code, any faculty/instructors that are teaching reading and literacy education programs in the following areas: Reading Specialist, Special Education, Grades 4-8, Grades PK-4, or ESL, need to be trained in foundational skills and instructional interventions based upon structured literacy. For those faculty who have graduated from an IDA accredited program above, please include the program name and year on the form below.
These requirements need to be reported at this link as soon as possible: https://forms.office.com/g/vGZuR51T87.
Contacting PETQ
We have shifted away from the liaison model in Professional Education and Teacher Quality (PETQ). Please do not contact our higher education associates directly unless it is for assistance with initial or major review. Please use the RA-EDPREPPROGRAMS@pa.gov for all work/questions outside of initial or major review.
Ask Carissa
Queston: Leslie Foster, Assessment and Accreditation Coordinator, College of Education, Penn State University, asked “Can IMSLEC (The International Multisensory Structured Language Education Council) training meet the structured literacy regulations for faculty/instructors that are teaching structured literacy?”
Answer: Yes, it can. In addition to our already approved structured literacy offerings, IMSLEC training can be accepted as meeting the guidelines of structured literacy regulation even if it was completed in another state. IMSLEC is an accredited program through the International Dyslexia Association.
Carissa
Hello everyone,
I keep walking outside and expecting autumn while still getting summer vibes. No matter how many times I order a pumpkin latte I’m still getting it iced at this point. Hope autumn comes soon for real!
We’ve got some exciting news here at PDE! Eric (Rick) Levis has been named PDE’s new Chief Talent Officer (CTO). He previously served as PDE’s press secretary and most recently as its deputy policy director. He brings more than 27 years of state government experience to the position, including roles at the Public Utility Commission, Fish and Boat Commission and Department of Labor and Industry. Rick can be reached at elevis@pa.gov. Many of you may know Rick as he’s participated in PA Field Directors Committee meetings. This leads me to my first item of business in this update:
Student Teacher Data Collection to Begin
EPP field directors will soon be receiving an email from CTO Rick Levis outlining how to submit student teacher placement data into PDE’s PIMS Postsecondary database. This information supports the Student Teacher Support Grant Program and is required to be submitted annually to PDE under Section 1206-B of the School Code. PDE has developed an Excel reporting tool to assist EPPs in entering the information. That tool will be available on PDE’s website within approximately 3-4 weeks, at which point EPPs can enter their information.
Please note that for this first collection, field coordinators will be reporting student teacher placement data for the 2024-25 school year. Going forward this data will be collected in June.
For additional information, please contact Rick at elevis@pa.gov.
New Committee Forming to Create a PDE 430 for Educational Specialists
We’re looking for committee members to assist in creating a new PDE 430 form for Educational Specialists Stage 4 experiences (Elementary & Secondary School Counselor PK-12, Home and School Visitor PK-12, Instructional Technology PK-12, School Nurse PK-12, School Psychologist PK-12, School Social Worker PK-12, and School Speech and Language Pathologist PK-12). If you are interested in being part of this steering committee, please complete this form.
Help Needed from EPPs with Health and Physical Education Certification Programs
PDE’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) Bureau Director, Judd Pittman, is looking for subject matter experts (SME) from EPPs with a Health and Physical Education Certification program to assist with a review of a CTE Program Classification of Instructional Program (CIP) Task Grid. Assistance is needed in what a Health and Physical Education certified educator needs to be able to do and know. Please email ra-edbsltq@pa.gov if you are interested in helping in this important work.
Applying for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Endorsement Program
To apply for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Endorsement Program, please use the Endorsement Program Application Form. For more information on the AI Endorsement Program, please see the Framework for Artificial Intelligence document.
Certified Teacher Registered Apprenticeships (CTRA) Grant Applications
For those that have received a CTRA grant, please be sure to work with PA Labor and Industry’s (L&I) Apprenticeship Training Representative, Madra Furman, before sending your registered apprenticeship application to our office. Madra has been forwarding your applications to us once they are completed. Any questions you have about RTI or approved programs before then can be sent to the ra-edbsltq@pa.gov account if Madra cannot answer them. Once we receive your application from Madra, we will look over your application and will reach out to meet and discuss your application within 2-3 weeks.
New CSPG 204 – Licensed Professional Counselor
In response to many staffing questions that we’ve answered previously on this topic, we have created a CSPG for Licensed Professional Counselors (LPCs). Licensed professional counselors specialize in the application of principles and practices of counseling, mental health, and human development to evaluate and facilitate human growth and adjustment throughout the lifespan and to prevent and treat mental, emotional, or behavioral disorders and associated stresses which interfere with mental health and normal human growth and development. Except as provided elsewhere in the CSPG, Licensed Professional Counselors may not perform duties reserved for PDE-certified school counselors, school psychologists, school social workers, home school visitors, and special education teachers. Please use the link above to learn more about staffing assignments, special considerations, and restrictions on this position. If you have any questions, please email ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov.
Reminder: Annual Review Reports and Assurance Forms were due on August 31, 2025
Annual Reviews and Assurances due August 31, 2025, are now overdue. We ask that all outstanding documents be submitted no later than October 31, 2025. Please submit assurances to EDPREPPROGRAMS@pa.gov and submit the annual review to https://forms.office.com/g/UixL5JJuyV. Failure to do so by October 31, 2025, may result in non-compliance findings.
Reminder: Structured Literacy Training for Instructors was due on August 31, 2025
Please remember that per Section 1205.8(f.1) of the Public School Code, any faculty/instructors that are teaching reading and literacy education programs in the following areas: Reading Specialist, Special Education, Grades 4-8, Grades PK-4, or ESL, need to be trained in foundational skills and instructional interventions based upon structured literacy. For those faculty who have graduated from an IDA accredited program above, please include the program name and year on the form below.
These requirements need to be reported at this link as soon as possible: https://forms.office.com/g/vGZuR51T87.
Contacting PETQ
We have shifted away from the liaison model in Professional Education and Teacher Quality (PETQ). Please do not contact our higher education associates directly unless it is for assistance with initial or major review. Please use the RA-EDPREPPROGRAMS@pa.gov for all work/questions outside of initial or major review.
Ask Carissa
I’m sharing two questions for Ask Carissa this month. The first is about school safety requirements (I’ve had many inquiries about this and decided to cover it here instead of having it as a separate topic above) and the second is about student teaching supervision.
Queston 1: Dr. Deborah Grubb, Director of Clinical Experiences, College of Education, Arts, and Humanities, Penn West University, asked “How can the School Safety Training Requirements be met?” and if they could be met in the following ways:
- EPP creation.
- Five courses from PCCD (first five modules).
- Any others?
- Did I read somewhere along the lines that PDE was creating a course, or was that just for SAS?
- When does this need to be implemented? This semester of student teachers or starting with the next semester?
Answer(s):
- Yes. According to Section 1317-B, an EPP can create its own “minimum of three semester hours or their equivalent of instruction which incorporates the subjects of training listed under section 1310-B(a)(1)(i) through (v) and as approved by the committee for candidates who begin a Pennsylvania preparation program or alternate program after July 1, 2025."
All subjects must be included in the training. This includes the following:
(i) Situational awareness.
(ii) Trauma-informed approaches.
(iii) Behavioral health awareness.
(iv) Suicide and bullying awareness.
(v) Substance use awareness.
- Yes.
- Yes. The SAS School Safety Course once it is created.
- Yes, the SAS School Safety Course is being created as we speak. Unfortunately, it will be ready spring 2026, and not this fall as previously planned.
- It is appropriate to implement this change beginning with the students who become certification candidates in 2025-2026. They do not have to do it immediately upon coming into the program but need to do it before they complete the program.
Question 2: George Vaites, Director, Office for Partnerships, Professional Experiences, and Outreach, College of Education & Human Services, Shippensburg University, asked the following about student teaching supervision:
- Are there any PDE requirements or guidance for how many visits and how many observations must be done during the student teaching practicum?
- Can educator preparation programs pay cooperating teachers to simultaneously serve as the university supervisor?
Answer(s):
- Yes, PDE recommends at least two visits/observations per six weeks during student teaching practicum.
- No, they cannot as they are two separate positions as per Chapter 354.25 (f)(1-2):
(f) The preparation program shall be designed to provide a minimum 12-week full-time student teaching experience under the supervision of:
(1) Program faculty with knowledge and experience in the area of certification.
(2) Cooperating teachers trained by the preparation program faculty and who have the following:
(i) The appropriate professional educator certification.
(ii) At least 3 years of satisfactory certificated teaching experience.
(iii) At least 1 year of certificated teaching experience in the school entity where the student teacher is placed.
These two separate positions provide two separate views of the candidate. Program faculty supervisors complete the PDE 430 based on cooperating teacher feedback and their observations of the candidate. They are also liaisons between the university and the LEA. A cooperating teacher is to mentor the in-class student and provide input on classroom work outside of the program faculty supervisor’s purview. The role of both cooperating teacher and program faculty supervisor is also discussed in the Framework for K-12 Program Guidelines.
I look forward to seeing everyone at the PAC-TE conference in a few weeks! Have a great rest of your week!
Carissa
Hello everyone,
The end of the summer nears! I love this time of year on campus and all the energy and excitement as students head back to school.
Listed below, please find information from The National Center for Safe Supportive Schools (NCS3), a division of the National Child Traumatic Stress Network (NCSTN). NCSTN has developed two free courses directed at school based mental health professionals in schools and interns/students. These courses are designed to increase knowledge and skills related to understanding and responding to trauma in youth in schools.
- NCS3 - National Center for Supportive Schools: Trauma Learning Series for School-Based Clinical Trainees Flyer (PDF)
- ITTS: Treating Trauma in Schools: Foundations and Practical Applications for Professional Practice (PDF)
Programmatic Changes
When an institution seeks to modify any of its professional educator programs, the planned modifications should be provided to the Division of Professional Education and Teacher Quality (PETQ). Many programmatic changes are minor and do not require formal notification or approval (i.e., changes in course sequence or offering alternative electives). Some programmatic changes require the submission of a notification to PETQ (i.e., changing the length of a course). Other programmatic changes are significant and require a formal review by PETQ (i.e., changes related to total credits of a program, exit criteria changes, etc.). There are also changes that might require an external review and approval (i.e., using an existing approved program for an apprenticeship program). If you are uncertain of your modification and what PETQ needs, you are encouraged to consult with Katina and her team by sending a message to RA-EDPREPPROGRAMS@pa.gov
Reminder: Annual Review Reports were due August 1, 2025
As per regulation, an annual review report must be completed yearly by each Educator Preparation Program Provider. Each provider (college, university, education entity) will submit one form only. The link to the report can be found at https://forms.office.com/g/UixL5JJuyV. Beginning after the Labor Day holiday, the Division of Professional Education and Teacher Quality will contact providers with any questions or concerns related to the Annual Review submission.
Reminder: Assurance Forms are due by August 31, 2025
Assurance forms for the following Chapter 49 competencies are due by August 31, 2025:
- Cultural Awareness (EPPs who previously submitted assurances under Culturally Relevant and Sustaining Education do not need to resubmit)
- Professional Ethics
- Structured Literacy
Assurance forms for the following new Common Ground competencies are due August 31, 2026:
- Trauma-Aware Mental Health and Wellness
- Technological and Virtual Engagement
For assurances due by August 31, 2025, the Division of Professional Education & Teacher Quality (PETQ) will communicate the completion of their review by sending confirmation to EPPs. PETQ plans to complete this work by September 30, 2025. If you have questions on the submission of Assurances, please direct them to RA-EDPREPPROGRAMS@pa.gov
Reminder: Structured Literacy Training for Instructors due on August 31, 2025
Please remember that per Section 1205.8(f.1) of the Public School Code, any faculty/instructors that are teaching reading and literacy education programs in the following areas: Reading Specialist, Special Education, Grades 4-8, Grades PK-4, or ESL, need to be trained in foundational skills and instructional interventions based upon structured literacy. For those faculty who have graduated from an IDA accredited program (see chart below), please include the program name and year on the form.
These requirements need to be reported at this link by August 31st, 2025: https://forms.office.com/g/vGZuR51T87.
Below, please find all the current acceptable coursework and EPP programs with IDA accreditation:
- SAS Introduction to Structured Literacy Course
- KPEERI Exam | The Center for Effective Reading Instruction
- PaTTAN SOR Course - PaTTAN Science of Reading Course (these courses are offered throughout the year)
- PaTTAN SL: What Administrators Need to Know - PaTTAN SL: What Administrators Need to Know PIL Course
- OCDEL: Structured Literacy PK-3 – OCDEL PK-3 Course
- Training already accredited by the International Dyslexia Association Independent Teacher Training Programs Accredited by IDA – International Dyslexia Association
- If a faculty member has graduated from one of the following programs during the years that the program has been accredited, completion of these programs will be accepted as satisfaction of the training requirements of Section 1205.8(f.1).
Year of Accreditation
University/
Institution
Program Name
Accreditation Type
1KPEERI or Key Assessment
2022 – 2027
Med Reading Specialist
Certification PreK – 4 Undergraduate Certification
Accreditation Plus
Accreditation
KPEERI
2022 – 2027
Med in Reading Specialist
Accreditation Plus
KPEERI
2025
Med Special Education PK-8/7-12 with Reading Concentration
Accreditation
Key Assessment
(2016) 2022 – 2027
Master of Special Education with a concentration in Dyslexia Specialist
Dyslexia Specialist Certificate (Post-Baccalaureate)
Reading Specialist Certificate (Post-Baccalaureate)
Master in Teaching, Learning, and Curriculum with Multisensory Reading Instruction Level 1 Concentration
Accreditation Plus
Key Assessment
2023 – 2028
Med in Reading and Literacy Education
Dyslexia Interventionist Credentials
Accreditation Plus
KPEERI
2019 – 2029
Reading Specialist Certificate
Structured Literacy Intervention
Accreditation
KPEERI
(2012) 2020 – 2025
M.S. in Special Education: Systemic Literacy
B.S. Elementary Education Pre-K-4 and Special Ed
Accreditation Plus
Key Assessments
Contacting PETQ
We are shifting away from the liaison model in Professional Education and Teacher Quality (PETQ). This means that different higher education associates may be assisting you. Please use the RA-EDPREPPROGRAMS@pa.gov for all work/questions outside of major review.
Ask Carissa
Question: Dr. Kimberly Somahhawahho, Certification, Accreditation, and Assessment Officer, Department of Education, La Salle University, asked the following about recommendations regarding Instructional I Certification for delayed candidates:
At the Spring 2025 Certification Officers meeting, we were instructed to enter comments in the TIMS application if a candidate meets the current program competencies. Our recent 2024 major review included CRSE/Common Ground but did not address the new competencies for structured literacy and professional ethics.
In the past, we have been told that if more than 10 years have passed since program completion, additional coursework should be required for candidates to be recommended. We are seeking updated guidance for shorter delays (5-7 years), and clarification as to whether additional courses or professional development are warranted for former graduates before a recommendation can be made, especially with the addition of new competencies.
Specifically, could you provide insight on
1) At what time span since program completion is it no longer appropriate to approve a recommendation without requiring further coursework or updated training?
2) What is the current policy if candidates do not meet the new competencies in structured literacy and professional ethics—will these candidates be denied Instructional I certification, regardless of completion of previous program standards?
3) Are there recommended or required courses or PD (SAS) for former graduates to bring them in line with current expectations?
Answer(s): Our policy on this can be found under Approved Program Policies, “Processing Delayed Applicants” here Educator Preparation: Professional Education and Teacher Quality | Department of Education | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. I’ve included the policy below:
Graduates of in-state educator preparation programs (EPPs) may choose to delay applying for certification. Due to the potential for ongoing regulatory and statutory changes this may create issues for the applicant when they choose to apply. Specifically, an applicant will need a recommendation for certification from an EPP for a program that may have gone through changes that may require the applicant to complete additional coursework to receive a recommendation. The Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality (BSLTQ) has established a process to expedite the application process for these applicants. For any applicant who has delayed application for certification for 5 years or longer the Division of Professional Education and Teacher Quality (PETQ) will contact the EPP where the applicant has completed their program to ascertain if the applicant is going to receive a recommendation for certification or will need to complete additional coursework to procure that recommendation and complete the application process. The goal of this process is to assist the applicant in the application process and to avoid delays in receiving a recommendation or in taking the necessary steps to procure a recommendation should that be necessary.
EPPs need to create their own policies for delayed applicants that meets the policy above.
Please find answers to your questions below:
- At what time span since program completion is it no longer appropriate to approve a recommendation without requiring further coursework or updated training?
- It is up to the EPP to decide when it is no longer appropriate to approve a recommendation without requiring further coursework or updated training.
- If content area competencies are updated for a certificate area, a recommendation would need to meet the guidelines of today’s standards and may require further coursework or updated training.
- If new competencies, i.e. cultural awareness, professional ethics, etc. have caused the reshaping or addition of coursework since the applicant completed their program then the EPP will need to inform the applicant of what additional courses or training will be required to procure the recommendation.
- What is the current policy if candidates do not meet the new competencies in structured literacy and professional ethics—will these candidates be denied Instructional I certification, regardless of completion of previous program standards?
- Please see above as to new competencies.
- Are there recommended or required courses or PD (SAS) for former graduates to bring them in line with current expectations?
- Yes, there are PD courses on each of the new competency areas that could be utilized to bring former graduates in line with current expectations, but it is up to the EPP to allow its former graduates to use these.
- Introduction to Structured Literacy
- Conceptualizing Professional Ethics for Educators (Chapter 49)
- Common Ground (Cultural Awareness, Technological and Virtual Engagement, and Trauma-Aware Mental Health Awareness)
- Yes, there are PD courses on each of the new competency areas that could be utilized to bring former graduates in line with current expectations, but it is up to the EPP to allow its former graduates to use these.
I truly hope the start of your academic year is a good one! We’ll be in touch!
Carissa
Hello everyone,
We made several updates to our website in the last few days, and I wanted to be sure you were aware. If you have any questions, please use the following emails to ask those questions while I am on leave:
- Certification Services, ra-edcertquestions@pa.gov
- PETQ, ra-edprepprograms@pa.gov
- BSLTQ (Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality), ra-edbsltq@pa.gov
We will answer your questions as soon as we are able.
New Endorsement in Artificial Intelligence
We have a new endorsement in Artificial Intelligence (AI)! The Framework for Artificial Intelligence Endorsement Guidelines were written given the evolving nature of AI in education and its growing influence on society and the urgent need to equip both educators and students with the skills and knowledge to engage with AI critically and effectively. It includes domains in the following:
- Foundations of AI and Its Applications
- Ethical and Responsible AI Use
- AI for Teaching and Assessment
- AI Literacy for Students
- AI Leadership and Innovation in Schools
- AI’s Role in Human and Social Thriving
Those EPPs interested in an approved endorsement program in this area should reach out to ra-edprepprograms@pa.gov.
Thank you to the following people who worked on this endorsement:
- Mr. Sergio Anaya, MIT, PaTTAN
- Ms. Nicole Bond, MLA, Lincoln IU
- Dr. Oliver Dreon, Millersville University
- Mr. Chad Evans, MS, Bucks County IU
- Ms. Virginia Glatzer, MEd, Radnor Township School District
- Dr. Kristin Herman, Centennial School District
- Dr. Sam Mormando, Garnet Valley School District
- Dr. Aaron Sams, St. Vincent College
- Dr. Randy Ziegenfuss, Moravian University, Advisory Committee Lead
- Ms. Evon Zundel, MS, Bethlehem Area School District
Chapter 49.85(f) Exception Policy
Chapter 49.85(f) of the Pennsylvania Code states the following:
“The Secretary may grant exceptions to the grade and age level limitations between Early Childhood (subsection (b)(1)), Elementary/Middle (subsection (b)(2)), Special Education — PK-8 (subsection (b)(5)) and Special Education — 7-12 (subsection (b)(6)) for individual teachers on a case-by-case basis. The school entity shall submit a written request to the Secretary that provides justification for the exception. The Secretary will set a time limit for each individual exception granted. The Secretary will issue guidelines that outline the circumstances under which exceptions will be granted.”
Beginning August 1, 2025, any exceptions approved by the Secretary, or the Secretary’s designee, will be for a one-year period, with the possibility of renewal annually for an additional two years. Any past exceptions for the original five-year period must be reapplied for under the new policy after the five-year period has ended.
Stage Four Field Experience Policy for Dual Instructional I Certifications and Additional Instructional I Certifications Not Allowed by Add-on Testing
Last week we announced an update to the Stage Field Experience Policy. In response to several questions, we have further clarified the policy as shown below in yellow:
Additionally, educators with an Instructional I who are interested in adding an Instructional I certificate in an area excluded from add-on through testing may complete their second Stage Four experience in the new certificate area in a 6-week placement (210 hours). Completion of an approved program is still required as per regulation.
The following educators who already hold an Instructional I/Program Specialist in certain areas can complete their second Stage Four experience in the Reading Specialist Instructional I certificate in a 3-week placement (105 hours) as they have completed literacy competencies within their first Instructional I certificate that meet Reading Specialist PK-12 competencies. Completion of an approved program is still required as per regulation.
Reminder: Annual Review Reports are due August 1, 2025
As per regulation, an annual review report must be completed yearly by each Educator Preparation Program Provider (EPP). Each provider (college, university, education entity) will submit one form only. The link to the report can be found at https://forms.office.com/g/UixL5JJuyV. Please be sure to check the box at the end of the report to save your responses.
Reminder: Assurance Forms are due by August 31, 2025
Assurance forms for the following Chapter 49 competencies are due by August 31, 2025:
- Cultural Awareness (EPPs who previously submitted assurances under Culturally Relevant and Sustaining Education do not need to resubmit)
- Professional Ethics
- Structured Literacy
Assurance forms for the following new Common Ground competencies are due August 31, 2026:
- Trauma-Aware Mental Health and Wellness
- Technological and Virtual Engagement
For assurances due by August 31, 2025, the Division of Professional Education & Teacher Quality (PETQ) will continue their review through September 1, 2025. PETQ will communicate the completion of their review by sending confirmation to EPPs. As a reminder, beginning with the 2025-2026 program review cycle (for assurances due by August 31, 2025), these competencies will require the submission of a competency matrix.
I look forward to talking with you again soon!
Carissa
Good morning ,
I just wanted to start by saying thank you to all who attended the Second Annual Advancing Education Together Summit at the Hilton on Thursday, July 10th. It was an amazing day because of your help! Thank you to Dr. Colleen Duffy, Dr. Danielle Kearns-Sixsmith, and Dr. James Preston for participating in panels, and to Dr. Tom Conway for moderating a panel. It really was a wonderful demonstration of how EPPs, intermediate units, school districts, CTCs, and charters work together to make education better.
To keep making the summit better, we need to hear from you. Your feedback is crucial to our continued improvement. If you attended the summit and haven’t already, please complete this feedback form. It can also be used to receive Act 45/Act 48 credits. We are currently collecting slide decks from the summit, so please check the summit website for those in the upcoming weeks.
New CSPG and Policy Updates
CSPG 46 - Science Education 7-12
Last BSLTQ update, I included an updated CSPG 46-Science Education. We’ve made a few tweaks to the CSPG since that last update. The changes include the following:
- Date of change to CSPG: Modified June 27, 2025
- Summary of changes:
6/27/2025
We are looking for science education faculty and PK-12 General Science teachers to participate in a committee to update the General Science 7-12 competencies. Please have any faculty or others interested, complete the interest form: https://forms.office.com/g/n6CNaR8hQF. If there are any questions about the Advisory Committees, please send an email to ra-edprepprograms@pa.gov.
Stage Four Field Experience Policy for Dual Instructional I Certifications and Additional Instructional I’s Not Allowed by Add-on Testing
Effective July 1, the new policy for Stage Four experiences allows the following:
- Dual Instructional I candidates may complete two separate six-week placements in each content area (totaling 12 weeks or 420 hours together).
- Educators with an Instructional I certification who are interested in adding another Instructional I certification in an area that is excluded from add-on testing may complete their second Stage Four experience in the new certificate area in a six-week placement (210 hours). Please see exceptions at the link above.
- Educators who already hold an Instructional I and/or Program Specialist certification in the areas listed below can complete their second Stage Four experience in the Reading Specialist Instructional I certificate in a three-week placement (105 hours) because they have completed literacy competencies within their first Instructional I certificate that meet Reading Specialist PK-12 competencies. These areas include:
- English 7-12
- ESL PK-12
- Foreign Language PK-12 (all languages)
- Grades 4-8
- PK-4
- Special Education PK-12
Career Technical Education Postbaccalaureate Instructional I – Intern through Intermediate Unit programs
Effective July 1, 2025, PDE will permit Intermediate Units (IUs) to offer Career Technical Education (CTE) Postbaccalaureate Instructional I and/or Intern Certificate programs under section 1207.1 of the School Code. See the link above for more information.
In accordance with statute and regulation, current postbaccalaureate CTE certification programs are approved as 60-credit programs, 18 credits which are either met prior to issuance of the CTC Instructional I or while working under an Intern certificate. The additional 42 credits required for the CTC Instructional II certificate must be met prior to the end of the eighth year of service on a CTC Instructional I. As of July 1, 2025, IUs are permitted to offer post-baccalaureate programs leading to 18 credits for a CTE Instructional I or obtained through an IU’s post-baccalaureate intern program. Educators who earn a CTE Instructional I through an IU program will need to complete an approved CTE Instructional II program through a designated institution of higher education to fulfill all level II certification requirements.
New PDE 430 Form and Framework for Evaluation: Pre-Service Teacher Instructions
Yes, the day has finally come! The new PDE 430 Form and the Framework for Evaluation: Pre-Service Teacher Instructions are now posted on PDE’s website on both the (PETQ) Professional Education and Teacher Quality (linked above) and Certification pages at Fees and Forms | Department of Education | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania . Thank you to all those (26 of you!) who developed and piloted the new form and updated the Framework for Evaluation for Pre-Service Teachers, working tirelessly for over a year to get this form and its instructions done. I’ve included a list of all those who participated in this process and as I did in the past for all those who worked on the form, I mentioned all pilot members at the State Board meeting last week.
Don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any questions about the form to ra-edbsltq@pa.gov. The form works best using Adobe Acrobat for Apple and PC products.
New Act 45 Course Approvals
New Act 45 course approval application form - Act 45 College or University Doctoral Degree Program Application. This application is for college and university doctoral degree programs only (Doctor of Education or Education Leadership programs only). Other doctoral programs would need to be approved on a course-by-course basis. Submit one application per college or university doctoral degree program. Applications must be sent electronically to PDE at RA-EDACT45@pa.gov.
- This does not replace the Letter of Eligibility (LOE) approval done through Higher Education.
- Approved LOE courses that are part of a Doctor of Education program must be listed separately in the designated section of the application.
- Only courses that can be mapped to the PA Leadership Standards can be included for approval.
- Courses will be approved for a period of three years. Institutions will receive a course renewal letter 90 days before the course expires, alerting them that it is time to renew.
- If anyone has questions regarding this application, they can be directed to RA-EDACT45@pa.gov.
Reminder: Annual Review Reports are due August 1, 2025
As per regulation, an annual review report must be completed yearly by each Educator Preparation Program Provider. Each provider (college, university, education entity) will submit one form only. The link to the report can be found at https://forms.office.com/g/UixL5JJuyV.
Ask Carissa
This update’s Ask Carissa is from my colleague in PETQ, Dr. Katina Moten. She received the following question from a TIMS applicant. It might be of use to those who are helping candidates complete their TIMS applications.
Question: How can I proceed with the submission of my intern certificate application in TIMS if I am receiving an error message on the education step that says, “End Graduation Date cannot be a future date?”
Answer: Enter the current month and year in the "End Graduation Date" field. This will allow you to apply.
Reminder to the EPP: TIMS does not allow an applicant to enter a future date. We advise EPPs to place a note in the comments section with the actual End Graduation Date. This information can also be found in the Instructional Intern Certification FAQ.
I hope you continue to have an amazing summer. I will be visiting Canada this summer from July 24-August 5, but don’t hesitate to reach out to the following emails if you need any help while I am away. You can reach us at:
- Certification Services, ra-edcertquestions@pa.gov
- PETQ, ra-edprepprograms@pa.gov
- BSLTQ (Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality), ra-edbsltq@pa.gov
I look forward to talking to you all soon!
Carissa
Hello all,
It’s been quite the summer so far and it’s only officially been a week! Hope you have been staying cool and hydrating through this heat wave!
Updated Advancing Education Together Summit Website
For those of you who registered, please remember that next Thursday, July 10th is the Advancing Education Together Summit at the Harrisburg Hilton. We’ve updated the website to include the room assignments of all sessions at Advancing Education Together Summit | Department of Education | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Breakfast starts early at 7:00 a.m. and we have a jam-packed day of great sessions for you until 3:50 p.m. that day.
We have a Dance test!
Students can officially register for the Dance test at www.pa.nesinc.com. Those who have completed an approved Dance program or have Instructional I certification can add-on dance certification by passing the Pearson National Evaluation Series test. Testing begins on 6/30.
Annual Review Reporting Requirement
As per regulation, an annual review report must be completed yearly by each Educator Preparation Program Provider. Each provider (college, university, education entity) will submit one form only. The link to the report can be found at https://forms.office.com/g/UixL5JJuyV.
Updated Certification Staffing Policy Guideline
CSPG 46 – General Science has been revised to include the following new language:
Grade Level Scope of Certificate
An educator holding a valid Pennsylvania General Science certificate is qualified to teach all general science courses in grades 7 through 12. An educator holding this certificate is also qualified to teach first-year core biology, chemistry, and physics courses. They may also teach this content in the 6th grade. See CSPG 104 - Expansion of Secondary (7-12) Certification to Sixth Grade.
Certification Assignment
An educator holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for general science is qualified to teach courses in life science, physical science, earth and space science, forensic science, environmental science, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). An educator with a General Science certificate also may teach first-year core courses in biology, chemistry, physics and earth and space science (e.g., Biology 1, Chemistry 1, Keystone Course, etc.).
NOTE: Other Instructional certificates also may teach STEM courses depending on course content and the type of credit being given.
Restrictions
An educator holding a General Science 7-12 certificate is not certified to teach Advanced, Honors, or Advanced Placement courses in biology, chemistry, physics, or earth and space science.
More information related to the agricultural sciences may be found in CSPG 30 - Agriculture.
Approval for Use of VA Benefits for Apprenticeships
BSLTQ has approved seven Certified Teacher Registered Apprenticeships (CTRA) in the past year. Many EPPs/IUs/school entities have received CTRA grants through Labor and Industry. If you have any questions about becoming an approved provider for the VA as a non-college degree program, please reach out to ra-VetEd@pa.gov for more information.
Assurance Forms are Due by August 31, 2025
Assurance forms for the following Chapter 49 competencies are due by August 31, 2025:
- Cultural Awareness (EPPs who previously submitted assurances under Culturally Relevant and Sustaining Education do not need to resubmit)
- Professional Ethics
- Structured Literacy
Assurance forms for the following new Common Ground competencies are due August 31, 2026:
- Trauma-Aware Mental Health and Wellness
- Technological and Virtual Engagement
The Division of Professional Education & Teacher Quality (PETQ) has started the review of Cultural Awareness, Professional Ethics, and Structured Literacy assurances already received and will continue their review through September 1, 2025. PETQ will communicate the completion of their review by sending confirmation to EPPs. As a reminder, beginning with the 2025-2026 program review cycle (for assurances due by August 31, 2025), these competencies will require the submission of a competency matrix.
Ask Carissa
Patricia Maskiell, Field Coordinator and Supervisor for the School of Education at DeSales University, asked about registering for the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) courses that can be used to fulfill the School Safety Program Plan requirements. She noticed that the registration for the PCCD courses is not set up for higher education institutions. When registering for PCCD courses, please use the following instructions:
- For Insert Employee Role choose “other.”
- For Insert Intermediate Unit choose the intermediate unit for your university’s area.
- For Insert School Entity choose “other.”
Once a course is completed, the student should print the certificate. If they don’t, they will have to request a certificate individually through PCCD. PCCD cannot collect information on Higher Education students that have completed the PCCD courses, as they have no way to track them by EPP.
Have a great weekend!
Carissa
Hello all,
Hopefully, the wet weather hasn’t had too much of an impact on your summer yet (although it is not officially summer!). Try to stay dry and enjoy the sun when it comes out!
Certifying Officer Training Update
Thank you to all those who attended the certifying officer training offered last month. Attached please find a PDF of the slide presentation, follow up questions, and a work authorization document list.
New Website Job Board
PDE Communications has a new website job board for those interested in teaching in PA at Career Opportunities | Department of Education | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Be sure to share this with students/graduates in your programs. The PDE Teach in PA website has also been updated as well at Teach PA | Department of Education | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Annual Review Report
The PDE Annual Review Report will be distributed in the next month or so. It has been delayed, but rest assured we will send it out as soon as it is approved for distribution. Please note it is not a lengthy report. You will be reporting on your School Safety Program Plan as part of the report. We appreciate your patience.
Assurance Forms are Due by August 31, 2025
Assurance forms for the following Chapter 49 competencies are due by August 31, 2025:
- Cultural Awareness (EPPs who previously submitted assurances under Culturally Relevant and Sustaining Education do not need to resubmit)
- Professional Ethics
- Structured Literacy
Assurance forms for the following new Common Ground competencies are due August 31, 2026:
- Trauma-Aware Mental Health and Wellness
- Technological and Virtual Engagement
For assurances due by August 31, 2025, the Division of Professional Education & Teacher Quality (PETQ) will begin the review of the assurances starting mid-June 2025 and continue their review through September 1, 2025. PETQ will communicate the completion of their review by sending confirmation to EPPs. As a reminder, beginning with the 2025-2026 program review cycle (for assurances due by August 31, 2025), these competencies will require the submission of a competency matrix.
Use of Intern Certificates in Other States
Intern Certificates are not applicable for use in other states. They are only to be used for certification in the state of Pennsylvania. I’ve reached out to our regional state certification representatives and the following stated they do not accept a PA Intern Certificate in lieu of certification in their state:
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New York
- Rhode Island
- Vermont
Students on PA Intern Certificates can apply for a 100% out-of-state waiver to teach in border states (it may or may not be approved depending on the circumstances), but they must also be on a certificate or permit to teach in that state as well to be considered for the waiver.
Test Change Reminder
In the last few months, we’ve had a few certification applicants who have taken the wrong tests for certification. Old tests were discontinued on 8/31/2024; new tests began on 9/1/2024.
Please remind students that we have new tests in the following areas.
- Technology Education – 5053/0053 new test replaces 5051/0051
- Family & Consumer Science – 5123/0123 new test replaces 5122/0122
- Social Studies – 5581/0581 new test replaces 5081/0081
Second Annual PDE Advancing Education Together Summit on July 10, 2025
Join us for the Second Annual PDE Advancing Education Together Summit sponsored by the Offices of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE) and Postsecondary and Higher Education (OPHE). This year's summit will be held at the Harrisburg Hilton on July 10, 2025. Building on the success of last year, we're excited to once again bring together LEA administrators and higher education deans from Educator Preparation Programs (EPPs) for a day of learning and collaboration.
While there is no registration fee, participants will be responsible for their own lodging, parking, and travel expenses. Please register via this Microsoft Form by June 13, 2025. The agenda can be found here: Advancing Education Together Summit.
Thank you for all your hard work this past academic year and all the work you’ll be doing this summer in preparation for the next!
Carissa
Hello again,
It’s been a busy week, and I wanted to be sure to give you an update to the update that I sent out last week.
First things first, I apologize for leaving out the SAS course for Structured Literacy as acceptable coursework to fulfill the training requirements of Section 1205.8(f.1) in last week’s update. We were also given updated information to add to our chart of EPPs with approved IDA accredited programs as well. Below, please find all the current acceptable coursework and EPP programs with IDA accreditation:
- SAS Introduction to Structured Literacy Course
- KPEERI Exam | The Center for Effective Reading Instruction
- PaTTAN SOR Course - PaTTAN Science of Reading Course (these courses are offered throughout the year)
- PaTTAN SL: What Administrators Need to Know - PaTTAN SL: What Administrators Need to Know PIL Course
- OCDEL: Structured Literacy PK-3 – OCDEL PK-3 Course
- Training already accredited by the International Dyslexia Association Independent Teacher Training Programs Accredited by IDA – International Dyslexia Association
- If a faculty member has graduated from one of the following programs during the years that the program has been accredited, completion of these programs will be accepted as satisfaction of the training requirements of Section 1205.8(f.1).
Year of Accreditation
University/
Institution
Program Name
Accreditation Type
KPEERI or Key Assessment
2022 – 2027
Med Reading Specialist Certification PreK – 4 Undergraduate Certification
Accreditation Plus
KPEERI
2022 – 2027
Med in Reading Specialist
Accreditation Plus
KPEERI
2025
Med Special Education PK-8/7-12 with Reading Concentration
Accreditation
Key Assessment
(2016) 2022 – 2027
Master of Special Education with a concentration in Dyslexia Specialist
Dyslexia Specialist Certificate (Post-Baccalaureate)
Reading Specialist Certificate (Post-Baccalaureate)
Master in Teaching, Learning, and Curriculum with Multisensory Reading Instruction Level 1 Concentration
Accreditation Plus
Key Assessment
2023 – 2028
Med in Reading and Literacy Education
Dyslexia Interventionist Credentials
Accreditation Plus
KPEERI
2019 – 2029
Reading Specialist Certificate
Structured Literacy Intervention
Accreditation
KPEERI
(2012) 2020 – 2025
M.S. in Special Education: Systemic Literacy
B.S. Elementary Education Pre-K-4 and Special Ed
Accreditation Plus
Key Assessments
Please remember that per Section 1205.8(f.1) of the Public School Code, any faculty/instructors that are teaching reading and literacy education programs in the following areas: Reading Specialist, Special Education, Grades 4-8, Grades PK-4, or ESL, need to be trained in foundational skills and instructional interventions based upon structured literacy. For those faculty who have graduated from an IDA accredited program above, please include the program name and year on the form below.
These requirements need to be reported at this link by August 31st, 2025: https://forms.office.com/g/vGZuR51T87.
Secondly, we are asking for volunteers for a new advisory committee dedicated to discussing awarding credit for graduates of General Education 13.0101 Programs. As these students take a NOCTI and, in some cases, utilize curriculums such as Educators Rising, we’d like to create an advisory committee to discuss how credits for General Education 13.0101 programs meet PDE guidelines/competencies to ensure some standardization of the process of awarding credit.
The committee will convene toward the end of May/beginning of June. Meetings may continue throughout the summer as needed.
If you are interested in serving on this committee, please complete this form to indicate your interest by Wednesday, May 21st, 2025. As part of the form, you will be asked to provide a brief statement highlighting your interests for this role.
I hope the rest of your day is a good one!
Carissa
Good afternoon,
For many of you the end of the semester has already come or is about to occur. I hope that you had a wonderful semester and that you get to enjoy some of the summer doing whatever makes you happy. We have a few things to share with you. The first is an update to completing Act 135 Structured Literacy coursework.
Changes to Approved Structured Literacy Coursework Requirements
1) I’d like to thank Dr. Lara Wilcox, Dean, College of Education and Human Services, Millersville University, and Dr. Huijing Lin, Associate Professor, Department of Education, Moravian University, for their questions as to who needs to complete the structured literacy coursework requirement. Per Section 1205.8(f.1) of the Public-School Code, any faculty/instructors that are teaching reading and literacy education programs in the following areas: Reading Specialist, Special Education, Grades 4-8, Grades PK-4, or ESL, need to be trained in foundational skills and instructional interventions based upon structured literacy.
2) As you know, we have approved the following acceptable coursework to fulfill the training requirements of Section 1205.8(f.1):
- KPEERI Exam | The Center for Effective Reading Instruction
- PaTTAN SOR Course - PaTTAN Science of Reading Course (these courses are offered throughout the year)
- PaTTAN SL: What Administrators Need to Know - PaTTAN SL: What Administrators Need to Know PIL Course
- OCDEL: Structured Literacy PK-3 – OCDEL PK-3 Course
- Training already accredited by the International Dyslexia Association Independent Teacher Training Programs Accredited by IDA – International Dyslexia Association
- If you have completed any one of these training courses in the past, their completion would also be acceptable.
· Please note, however, that we are no longer accepting Act 48 training that is specific to the Science of Reading (from a conference or other acceptable Act 48 training) as previously discussed. There have been no submissions at this time that have utilized this option.
3) We do, however, have another option for those that have already completed their degree at one of the seven Pennsylvania EPP programs that have IDA accreditation. If a faculty member has graduated from one of the following programs during the years that the program has been accredited, completion of these programs will be accepted as satisfaction of the training requirements of Section 1205.8(f.1).
Year of Accreditation
University/
Institution
Program Name
Accreditation Type
KPEERI or Key Assessment
2022 – 2027
Med Reading Specialist Certification PreK – 4 Undergraduate Certification
Accreditation Plus
KPEERI
2022 – 2027
Med in Reading Specialist
Accreditation Plus
KPEERI
2025
Med Special Education PK-8/7-12 with Reading Concentration
Accreditation
Key Assessment
(2016) 2022 – 2027
Master of Special Education with a concentration in Dyslexia Specialist
Accreditation Plus
Key Assessment
2023 – 2028
Med in Reading and Literacy Education
Dyslexia Interventionist Credentials
Accreditation Plus
KPEERI
2019 – 2029
Reading Specialist Certificate
Structured Literacy Intervention
Accreditation
KPEERI
(2012) 2020 – 2025
M.S. in Special Education: Systemic Literacy
B.S. Elementary Education Pre-K-4 and Special Ed
Accreditation Plus
Key Assessments
For those faculty who have graduated from these programs, please include the program name and year on the form below..
Please use this form to enter any faculty members teaching structured literacy and the course/training they completed to meet the statute by August 31, 2025. The form allows for inputting five faculty members. If you have more than five faculty members teaching a structured literacy course, please complete a new form to add additional faculty members. If you have already sent us your information, you do not need to complete this new form.
NCTQ (National Center for Teacher Quality) has included Pennsylvania as a Case Study in Clinical Practice
NCTQ recently included Pennsylvania in its clinical practice case study in four focus areas for providing stipends for cooperating and student teacher:
- Strong District-Prep program partnerships
- Student-teacher cooperating teacher matches
- Student teacher skills and development
- Data and outcomes (feedback from student teachers and future learning)
Pennsylvania’s new stipend program and its new efforts to create a new PDE 430 were discussed here Pennsylvania – Clinical Practice Action Guide.
We’ve also been highlighted in their State Overview – State Teacher Policy Database. Pennsylvania received strong ratings (the highest) in both Preparation Program Approval and Teacher Preparation Standards in Elementary Reading. We also got a moderate in Professional Learning – our OESE (Office of Elementary and Secondary Education) team has continually helped us to update the data that NCTQ sends us for approval. We do acknowledge that our licensure tests for reading at the Elementary Level received a weak rating. Some of the information (especially on High-Quality Instructional Materials) can’t be helped as districts choose their own materials. Overall, Pennsylvania finished with a moderate rating.
While many of you may feel that this acknowledgement isn’t important, we want you to know that we attempt to represent all your hard work in meeting framework guidelines, in the teacher support stipend program, and on the PDE 430. We will continue to ensure that the most accurate information is shared about the good that is going on in PA.
Second Annual PDE Advancing Education Together Summit on July 10, 2025
Join us for the Second Annual PDE Advancing Education Together Summit sponsored by the Offices of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE) and Postsecondary and Higher Education (OPHE). This year's summit will be held at the Harrisburg Hilton on July 10, 2025. Building on the success of last year, we're excited to once again bring together LEA administrators and higher education deans from Educator Preparation Programs (EPPs) for a day of learning and collaboration.
While there is no registration fee, participants will be responsible for their own lodging, parking, and travel expenses. Please register via this Microsoft Form by June 13, 2025. The agenda can be found here: Advancing Education Together Summit.
Ask Carissa
Question: Dr. Stacey Bose, Dean, College of Education at Cairn University, asked the following: We had a follow-up question about the 3-hour safety training requirement. 1) If we use the PCCD videos, can students pick and choose which video sessions they want to watch as long as they total 3 hours? Or do they need to have training in all of the five areas? 2) Is this policy for all programs including specialist and principal certification? Or can we assume that they will receive that training in their schools? 3) Is it appropriate to implement this change beginning with the students who become certification candidates in 2025-2026?
Answer:
- No, students cannot just pick and choose any of the PCCD videos to meet the three hour requirement. Section 1317-B state the following: “The standards developed by the department as required by 22 Pa. Code § 49.14 (relating to approval of institutions and alternative program providers) for an approved educator preparation program or approved alternative program, or for an approved program of graduate study or an approved alternative program for the preparation of supervisors or chief school administrators, shall include a minimum of three semester hours or their equivalent of instruction which incorporates the subjects of training listed under section 1310-B(a)(1)(i) through (v) and as approved by the committee for candidates who begin a Pennsylvania preparation program or alternate program after July 1, 2025."
All subjects must be included in the training. This includes the following:
(i) Situational awareness.
(ii) Trauma-informed approaches.
(iii) Behavioral health awareness.
(iv) Suicide and bullying awareness.
(v) Substance use awareness.
You might want to utilize the 3-hour School Safety SAS course that will be ready in early fall 2025 for the training as it will incorporate all areas for new teachers and specialists (undergraduate and graduate).
- The new school safety requirements also include specialist and principal certification programs. A new 3-hour School Safety SAS course will most likely be ready for new administrators/supervisors in spring 2026. Those in these programs will also receive training in their schools (if they are employed at an LEA) under their current certifications (if they have one) under Section 1310.B.
- It is also appropriate to implement this change beginning with the students who become certification candidates in 2025-2026. They do not have to do it immediately upon coming into the program but need to do it before they complete the program.
I hope you have a wonderful weekend!
Carissa
Hello everyone,
The weekend is upon us and yes, just before the weekend begins, I’m sending you our new 100% Out-of-State/Out-of-Country Waiver Form for Student Teaching/Internship. The new form, along with the Out-of-State Field Placement Policy and the Out-of-State/Out-of-Country Placement Notification Form (for those candidates/interns teaching less than 50% out-of-state/country), can be found at Educator Preparation: Professional Education and Teacher Quality | Department of Education | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania under “Certifying Officers and Field Directors.” Both forms are operational and ready to use.
I’ve included my slide deck presentation from my BSLTQ Update that was presented at the PAC-TE Conference and the webinar session last week. I’ve also answered the questions from both sessions above. As my presentation discusses, these are two distinct forms completed by the EPP Field Experiences Director:
- Out-of-State/Out-of-Country Placement Notification Form - 50% Out-of-State/Out-of-Country Placement Notification Form
- 50% or less of a Stage 4 placement being completed out-of-state/out-of-country
- Not an approval – it is a notification form
- Out-of-State/Out-of-Country Waiver Form - 100% Out-of-State/Out-of-Country Waiver Form for Student Teaching/Internship
- 100% of a Stage 4 placement being completed out-of-state/out-of-country
- Includes a request for any candidate who is completing an out-of-state/out-of-country placement leading to certification or not
- Is a request for approval – and may be denied.
I’ve also been asked to extend an invitation to complete an on-line survey to share your voice, thoughts, and ideas with the State Board of Higher Education. Slides about the State Board of Higher Education are also included at the end of my presentation above. Please use this link to both the on-line survey and to RSVP to attend one of the upcoming public meetings in-person or on-line: Strategic Planning Meeting | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
As always, please reach out if you have any questions to ra-edbsltq@pa.gov.
Have a great weekend, friends!
Carissa
Hello all,
We have a few announcements and several Ask Carissa questions in response to my last BSLTQ update on February 13th. These questions were posed by several EPPs.
Updated Framework Guidelines for Speech and Language
Two new sets of framework guidelines have been developed for the following:
- Special Education – Speech and Language Impaired PK-12
- Specialist – School Speech and Language Pathologist PK-12
Thank you to all those who have worked on these guidelines over the last year!
Reminder: Admin Supervisory Certificate Candidates need to meet the years of experience requirement to be recommended for certification
Please ensure that before candidates submit an application for an administrative or supervisory certificate, or a superintendent letter of eligibility, that they have the requisite years of experience needed in the field. Candidates should not be recommended without having this experience completed. See the Admin Supervisory-Superintendent | Department of Education | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania website for more information.
Reminder: Second Annual PDE Advancing Education Together Summit on July 10, 2025
Join us for the Second Annual PDE Advancing Education Together Summit! Sponsored by the Offices of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE) and Postsecondary and Higher Education (OPHE), this year's summit will be held at the Harrisburg Hilton on July 10, 2025. Building on the success of last year, we're excited to once again bring together LEA administrators and higher education deans from Educator Preparation Programs (EPPs) for a day of learning and collaboration.
While there is no registration fee, participants will be responsible for their own lodging, parking, and travel expenses. Please register via the Microsoft Form by June 13, 2025. The agenda will be released soon!
Ask Carissa
1) Question: Would other coursework be acceptable for the structured literacy requirement as per statute? When are the structured literacy requirements due?
Answer: After working with our colleagues in OESE (Office of Elementary and Secondary Education) the answer is yes. The following list of courses would be acceptable, as would the SAS Structured Literacy Course that was referenced in my last update:
KPEERI Exam | The Center for Effective Reading Instruction
PaTTAN SOR Course PaTTAN Science of Reading Course (these courses are offered throughout the year)
PaTTAN SL: What Administrators Need to Know PaTTAN SL: What Administrators Need to Know PIL Course
OCDEL: Structured Literacy PK-3 OCDEL PK-3 Course
Training already accredited by the International Dyslexia Association Independent Teacher Training Programs Accredited by IDA - International Dyslexia Association
Act 48 training that is specific to the Science of Reading (from a conference or other acceptable Act 48 training)
If you have completed these training courses in the past, their completion would also be acceptable.
Please use this form to enter any faculty members teaching structured literacy and the course/training they completed to meet the statute by August 31, 2025. The form allows for inputting five faculty members. If you have more than five faculty members teaching a structured literacy course, please complete a new form to add additional faculty members. If you have already sent us your information, you do not need to complete this new form.
2) Question: How do we send proof of completion of the School Safety Training Requirements?
Answer: School Safety Training Requirements need to be enacted by July 1, 2025. We’ll be including this requirement in our annual review that will be sent out in May 2025. Yes, annual reviews are coming back! We’ll have more on that shortly. Please be aware that candidates need to meet the requirements of both the educator preparation program (as a student) and the LEA (in whatever position they are currently in). These are separate requirements.
The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) website has online courses that do meet the requirements for each of the five areas discussed in statute.
(i) Situational awareness.
(ii) Trauma-informed approaches.
(iii) Behavioral health awareness.
(iv) Suicide and bullying awareness.
(v) Substance use awareness
These courses may be completed in lieu of EPP training, but completing all five courses would account for over three hours. The courses that meet the requirement are listed at Training – PCCD SSSTP providers. The first five modules on the website match the five areas discussed in statute above.
We are currently planning for the creation of a three-hour SAS course for teacher candidates to be available in the 2025-2026 academic year.
3) Question: Will there be any exceptions allowed to the 50/50 Field Experience Policy (this policy is for Instructional I and Educational and Program Specialists)?
Answer: After researching other state policies and reaching out to our out-of-state counterparts, we found that our current policy is more flexible than most. Many states near Pennsylvania (Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, and New Jersey, for example) only allow out-of-state placements with an approved waiver from their Department of Education. After discussion with our deputy and others, we will be creating a waiver in the near future that may be applied to students in extenuating circumstances who would like to be considered for a 100% out-of-state placement.
Again, I will be in touch with the changes discussed above as soon as I am able. As we have been receiving many requests, please know that we are doing our best to hear them and answer your questions in a timely manner.
Carissa
Hello all,
Winter is with us in full force, but spring flowers aren’t far behind. I’m looking forward to less ice and more sun!
We’ve had a lot of questions asked in the last month, so our Ask Carissa will be longer than usual. If you have additional questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out.
Second Annual PDE Advancing Education Together Summit on July 10, 2025
Join us for the Second Annual PDE Advancing Education Together Summit! Sponsored by the Offices of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE) and Postsecondary and Higher Education (OPHE), this year's summit will be held at the Harrisburg Hilton on July 10, 2025. Building on the success of last year, we're excited to once again bring together LEA administrators and higher education deans from Educator Preparation Programs (EPPs) for a day of learning and collaboration.
While there is no registration fee, participants will be responsible for their own lodging, parking, and travel expenses. Please register via this Microsoft Form by June 13, 2025. The agenda will be released soon!
Act 55 of 2022 – School Safety Training Requirements need to be enacted by July 1, 2025
Thank you, Patrick Sexton, Executive Director of Teacher Education at the University of Pennsylvania, GSE, for asking me about this regulation.
24 P.S. § 13-1317-B states as follows:
“The standards developed by the department as required by 22 Pa. Code § 49.14 (relating to approval of institutions and alternative program providers) for an approved educator preparation program or approved alternative program, or for an approved program of graduate study or an approved alternative program for the preparation of supervisors or chief school administrators, shall include a minimum of three semester hours or their equivalent of instruction which incorporates the subjects of training listed under section 1310-B(a)(1)(i) through (v) and as approved by the committee for candidates who begin a Pennsylvania preparation program or alternate program after July 1, 2025."
Section 1310-B(a)(1)(i) through (v) include the following:
(a) School entity duties.--School entities shall provide their employees with mandatory training on school safety and security subject to the following based on the needs of the school entity:
(1) Training shall address any combination of one or more of the following, based on the needs of the school entity:
(i) Situational awareness.
(ii) Trauma-informed approaches.
(iii) Behavioral health awareness.
(iv) Suicide and bullying awareness.
(v) Substance use awareness.
Educator preparation programs can satisfy the statutory requirement by providing a three-hour program or a class/course equivalent to candidates in all certification programs that must be completed once during the course of a candidate’s certification program. This may be completed as part of a class/course or can be completed as a three-hour program requirement before professional experience (Stage 3) or student teaching (Stage 4).
In creating this three-hour program or class/course equivalent, refer to the PCCD School Safety and Security Training Standards for School Employees found here at the PCCD website.
Act 135 of 2024 (SB 801) – Standards for Structured Literacy need to be enacted with the 2024-2025 school year
24 P.S. §1205.8 states as follows:
“(b)(1) Beginning with the 2024-2025 school year, the department shall establish a program of professional development and applied practice in structured literacy for school personnel that includes in-class demonstration, modeling and coaching support to improve reading and literacy outcomes.”
“(b)(4) A service provider, including a school entity or approved educator preparation program that demonstrates successful implementation of literacy outcomes, is eligible to provide professional development and onsite demonstration and coaching support in the program.”
“(f.1) Instructors for educator preparation programs in this Commonwealth, who teach reading and literacy education programs to prospective educators, shall be trained in foundational skills and instructional interventions based on structured literacy.”
Educator preparation programs can satisfy the requirement of section 1205.8 (f.1) by having any instructor for an educator preparation program in this Commonwealth, who teaches reading and literacy education programs to prospective educators, take the SAS course on Structured Literacy found on the PDE SAS website. Instructors need to login and click on the “PD Center” button, in search catalog type in “Introduction to Structured Literacy.” Choose the drop down menu on “options” and register and complete the course by the end of the 2024-2025 school year. Each EPP/alternative program responsible for teaching Structured Literacy competencies to candidates in ESL/ELL, Special Education, PK-4, and Grades 4-8, must send a list of those teaching these courses and whether “Introduction to Structured Literacy” has been completed to RA-EDBSLTQ@pa.gov by the end of the 2024-2025 school year.
Reminder: Cooperating Teachers must meet the requirements of Chapter 354
As PHEAA has been reaching out to LEAs to sign paperwork for the PHEAA Student Teacher Support Grant program, they have been made aware of several cooperating teachers who are not meeting the requirements of Chapter 354. These cooperating teachers will not be paid for having a student teacher from PHEAA. Please be sure when placing student teachers that all students are placed with a cooperating teacher that meets the following requirements under Chapter 354.25:
(f) The preparation program shall be designed to provide a minimum 12-week full-time student teaching experience under the supervision of:
(1) Program faculty with knowledge and experience in the area of certification.
(2) Cooperating teachers trained by the preparation program faculty and who have the following:
(i) The appropriate professional educator certification.
(ii) At least 3 years of satisfactory certificated teaching experience.
(iii) At least 1 year of certificated teaching experience in the school entity where the student teacher is placed.
We realize that it is challenging for EPPs to check every cooperating teacher to ensure that they are both certificated, have 3 years of satisfactory certificated teaching experience, and at least 1 year of certificated teaching experience in the school entity where the student teacher is placed, but each LEA/district needs to clearly approve that each cooperating teacher accepting a student teacher meets the requirements of Chapter 354.
Ask Carissa
1) Question: Can Intermediate Units (IUs) help supervise student teachers in areas that EPPs may not be able to reach?
Answer: Yes. Only one IU is willing to support EPPs with supervision of student teachers. IU 16, Central Susquehanna, is willing to provide staff to support supervision of student teachers. Contact Dr. Alan Hack at ahack@csiu.org for more information. I did share the following with the IUs:
- Educator Preparation Providers have asked if there was a possibility for Intermediate Units to assist with providing field supervision to student teachers/interns outside of their areas.
- The field supervisor would not need to have an active educator certification in Pennsylvania but would need to have “knowledge and experience in the area of certification” they are supervising [Chapter 354.25(f)(1)].
- The field supervisor may be trained by the educator preparation program as a field supervisor and the topics of the training can cover the requirements of student teaching in Pennsylvania, completing the PDE 430, and providing feedback to students. This training can be delivered by the education preparation program in a synchronous or asynchronous on-line training format.
- The EPPs may choose to hire the supervisor as an adjunct faculty member, an outside contractor, or in another format. This would need to be discussed between the EPP and the IU representative. PDE has no bearing on EPP hiring policies.
On January 15th, representatives of PDE attended the Field Director’s Meeting. Several questions about our new Out-of-State Field Experiences Policy were asked during and after that meeting and as a result, we have many answers to share with you.
Teacher preparation programs are approved “. . . in accordance with the general standards contained in this chapter and the professional educator program specific guidelines established by the Department.” (22 Pa. Code §354.11.) Consistent with Chapters 49 and 354 regulations, PDE has established the program guidelines discussed in the following questions:
2) Question: Are administrative certificates included in the Out-of-State Field Experiences policy?
Answer: No. For candidates enrolled in a program for an Administrative I certification, field placement experience must occur exclusively within Pennsylvania. Unlike teaching certifications, the unique role of a school administrator requires practical experience in supervising students, teachers, and other school staff consistent with requirements that are unique to Pennsylvania. Therefore, that experience must occur within a Pennsylvania school.
3) Question: Are instructional I and program specialist guidelines included in the Out-of-State Field Experiences policy?
Answer: Yes. For candidates enrolled in a program for an Instructional I certification, at least 50% of the program’s student teaching experience must occur within Pennsylvania. The Department recognizes the value of practical classroom experience outside of Pennsylvania. However, candidates for a Pennsylvania certification should have some classroom experience under the supervision of a Pennsylvania educator. For candidates enrolled in a program for an Educational or Program Specialist certification (school counselor, school psychologist, school social worker, school nurse, school speech and language pathologist, home and school visitor, instructional technology specialist, and English as a Second Language) at least 50% of the program’s student teaching experience must occur within Pennsylvania. The Department recognizes the value of internship experience outside of Pennsylvania. However, candidates for a Pennsylvania certification should have some internship experience under the supervision of a Pennsylvania educator/specialist. Note: If an EPP is running a dual licensing specialist program, please check with state licensing requirements for more information to ensure that this policy satisfies those requirements.
4) Question: What if a candidate is on emergency permit at an in-state cyber charter school? Can the full field experience be 100% at the in-state cyber charter school?
Answer: It may be. Similar to an intern working as an employee at an in-state cyber charter school, PDE may approve a request for an emergency permitted candidate working at an in-state cyber charter to complete their full field experience in that position. Please keep in mind that the emergency permitted candidate would need a supervisor and mentor teacher as they are not on an intern certificate. Please send your request to RA-EDBSLTQ@pa.gov.
5) Question: What if a candidate is completing their placement in an out-of-state cyber charter school? Can the full field experience be 100% at the out-of-state cyber charter school?
Answer: No. As the policy guidelines dictate, an out-of-state placement is only allowed for 50% of the field experience.
Please remember that all past BSLTQ updates can be found at Updates from the Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality BSLTQ | Department of Education | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. And, as always, if you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out to the following emails:
ra-edBSLTQ@pa.gov – questions about experimental/third party programs, apprenticeship approval, or other general questions
ra-edcertquestions@pa.gov - questions about applications, how to become certified
ra-edprepprograms@pa.gov – questions about educator preparation programs
Stay dry and have a wonderful day!
Carissa
Good morning, and Happy New Year!
With the new year, we’ve seen new changes at PDE.
This past week, Dr. Kate Shaw transitioned out of her role as Deputy Secretary and Commissioner of Postsecondary and Higher Education here at PDE and into her new role as the Executive Director of the State Board of Higher Education and we welcomed newly appointed Lynette Kuhn in that role. Lynette has been at PDE for several years as the Chief of the Division of Higher Education, Access, and Equity in the Bureau of Professional and Adult Education. She brings 18 years of experience in higher education administration and will work closely with the State Board of Higher Education.
As you know, Dr. Khalid Mumin also transitioned out of his role as the Secretary of Education and Angela Fitterer was appointed the new Interim Acting Secretary of Education. Angela has dedicated her entire career to public service and deeply understands the critical impacts our work has on the Commonwealth and its schools, libraries, and communities.
New Approval Process for Apprenticeships and Experimental Third-Party Contracts
The Division of Professional Education and Teacher Quality has the authority and responsibility to approve certification preparation programs. There are several pathways to certification, described below, that must be reviewed through PDE’s program approval processes as any traditional undergraduate and post-baccalaureate program. In addition, any previously approved program that is making or has made changes to an existing program to address any of the following pathways below must be reviewed again for approval of the program in its current proposed form:
Paraprofessional Programs – These are distinct programs that offer undergraduate and post-baccalaureate programs to paraprofessionals only. These programs need to be approved as separate programs if they are limited to this specific audience only and are different and/or in addition to a preexisting approved undergraduate and/or post-baccalaureate program.
Experimental/Third Party Programs – These are programs that offer undergraduate and post-baccalaureate programs utilizing a third-party provider. If a current approved program has made changes or plans to make changes to include utilizing a third-party provider, an experimental program contract may be required in addition to any needed approved program modifications or reviews.
Apprenticeship Programs – These are programs that may incorporate an apprenticeship program approved by PA Labor and Industry (L&I). If a current approved program is interested in being an RTI (Related Technical Instruction) provider for an apprenticeship program, it will (along with its Sponsor, if it is not the Sponsor) need to meet with BSLTQ/PETQ as soon as possible to ensure that the L&I approved apprenticeship program model as utilized is also reviewed by BSLTQ and approved as a certificate program in Pennsylvania.
If you are currently relying on your previously approved program status to run any of the three programs above, you need to reach out to RA-EDBSLTQ@pa.gov as soon as possible for more information. Failure to do so may result in the revocation of approved program status. Please be advised that PDE has the authority to review existing programs as per Chapter 354.11 at any time.
New Out-of-State Field Experience Placement Policy
Effective January 1, 2025, PDE-approved educator preparation programs must notify the Pennsylvania Department of Education Division of Professional Education and Teacher Quality before allowing an education candidate to fulfill part of Pennsylvania regulatory requirements for the Instructional I or Education Specialist certificate (22 Pa. Code § 354.25(f)) at an entity outside Pennsylvania. This includes field experiences (i.e., student teaching, internships, and clinical experiences) in an entity in another state or country.
An educator preparation program must submit an Out-Of-State/Out-Of-Country Placement Notification Form for each candidate that will have an out-of-state or out-of-country field experience in the academic year (September 1–August 30). Notification forms should be submitted before the out-of-state field experience, ideally as soon as the student requests an out-of-state placement. Please see the attached policy above. If you have any questions, please email RA-EDBSLTQ@pa.gov for more information.
New Assurance Forms
New Assurance forms for Common Ground Competencies (Cultural Awareness, Trauma-Aware Mental Health and Wellness, and Technological and Virtual Engagement). Katina has created sample matrices for each competency. These are attached to this email.
Free Act 48 Webinars for Educators & Nurses on Tourette Syndrome
The PA Tourette Syndrome Alliance is excited to offer free professional training for Educators and Nurses in February 2025! Gain valuable insights into Tourette syndrome, co-occurring conditions, effective classroom strategies, and more—all while earning Act 48 credits.
Webinar Options:
Educator choices
- Monday, February 17, 2025 | 9:30–11:30 AM (2 hours)
- Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 7:00–8:00 PM (1 hour)
Nurses
- Friday, February 14, 2025 | 1:00–3:00 PM (2 hours)
What's included:
- Expert-led training with engaging content
- Tools, resources, and one-year website access
- A powerful “experience having a tic” exercise
- Strategies for supporting students with TS
- Q&A session
Register now at the PATSA Support for Schools webpage
Contact PATSA at 1-800-990-3300 or email Sherrie at sherrie@patsainc.org for more information.
Ask Carissa
Question: Dr. Marianne Modica, Professor of Education and Education Department Chair at University of Valley Forge, asked a question about satisfying the Technological and Virtual Engagement Common Ground competencies recently.
Answer: The following answer from my colleague, Dr. Brian Gasper, Chief of the Division of Instructional Quality in the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE), is shared below. He provided resources (in italics below) that might be of help in satisfying the Technological and Virtual Engagement Competencies.
As the Digital Competencies Framework for Educators (DigCompEdu) were used as a basis for the PA competencies, there are some great resources available to assist support this inquiry.
Link to the Proficiency levels within the framework. It offers some good questions to ask and should be helpful in planning instruction.
Link to a toolkit that was created to support the DigCompEdu framework (PDF). The toolkit is packed with many resources. It offers specific reflective questions and ways to infuse the competencies into instructional practices.
As always, if you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us at the following emails addresses: for certification questions, ra-edcertquestions@pa.gov; for questions about educator preparation programs, ra-edprepprograms@pa.gov; and for general questions, ra-edbsltq@pa.gov.
We’ll have more updates to share in the coming days and weeks. For those of you who are still on winter break, I hope you enjoy your time before the semester starts up again!
Carissa
Hello all,
A lot has happened since our last update. We’re doing our best to keep you informed of any new changes as they are made. As always, we are firmly committed to the work we do every day for you and your students.
The New Common Ground Competencies
As you know, PDE introduced the new Common Ground Competencies earlier this week. The Cultural Awareness Competencies included in the new Common Ground Competencies are not substantively different from the previous Culturally Relevant and Sustaining Education Competencies. As a result, there is no need for our Educator Preparation Programs to redo any work that may have been completed before the change to the new Cultural Awareness Competencies. You can find a PDF version of the new Common Ground Competencies here: Common Ground Framework.
We would like to invite you to a webinar discussing the new Common Ground Competencies and their assurance forms on Thursday, December 5th at 3:00 p.m. We will be forwarding a link shortly to all those educator preparation programs on our email list. If you would like to invite others at your institution to the meetings, we ask that you send an email to RA-EDBSLTQ@pa.gov and we will forward that invitation to them.
No-Cost Intern Certificates
Yesterday I sent out a message from the Secretary of Education about no-cost intern certificates (yes, this also includes CTE intern certificates). We are excited about the governor’s new initiative and hope that more EPPs will apply for an approved intern program. For more information, please email RA-EDPREPPROGRAMS@pa.gov.
New Partnership with Association for Advancing Quality in Educator Preparation (AAQEP)
PDE has recently entered into a partnership with AAQEP to be able to participate in site visits and reviews of our approved Educator Preparation Programs. If you would like BSLTQ to participate in your AAQEP or CAEP accreditation site visit or need assistance with either AAQEP or CAEP accreditation, please email RA-EDPREPPROGRAMS@pa.gov and we’ll reach out to you.
Website Updates
- PDE migrated to a new website in late October. Therefore, the website update that we sent out last month about our Student Teaching Guidelines has moved. Our Student Teaching Guidelines can now be found at Program Framework under “Other Resources/Guidelines.”
The field supervisor may be trained by the educator preparation program as a field supervisor and the topics of the training can cover the requirements of student teaching in Pennsylvania, completing the PDE 430, and providing feedback to students. As 50% of a student teaching experience may be completed through a cyber or remote learning environment, in addition to the training received by all field supervisors, a field supervisor may also receive training by the educator preparation program on how to observe and evaluate a candidate in the remote environment. Additionally, for field supervisors who are supervising candidates in a long-distance placement, the field supervisor can be hired by an educator preparation program to provide on-site, face-to-face supervision. These individuals need to have knowledge and have applicable experience in the certification area they will supervise and may receive training delivered to all field supervisors. This training can be delivered by the education preparation program in a synchronous or asynchronous on-line training format.
- Additionally, another update on the use of student teachers as substitutes can be found on this same page, Program Framework under “Other Resources/Guidelines.” Note that “student teachers can only substitute for no longer than 10 days in their assigned classroom or classrooms or for other teachers within the building or buildings where they have been placed.” The old rule of up to 20 days no longer exists. Thank you to Dr. Deborah Grub, Director of Clinical Experiences at PennWest University, for ensuring it was updated on our website.
Student teachers (students engaged in student teaching) per 22 Pa. Code §354.25(f) may not substitute for longer than 10 days in their assigned classroom or classrooms or for other teachers within the building or buildings where they have been placed as a student teacher and must possess at least one satisfactory observation related to their student teacher program [24 P.S. § 12-1201.1 & 12-1219]. The LEA (cooperating) teacher and IHE (supervisor) should work together to maintain the integrity of the student teaching experience.
- Additionally, we’ve updated both Educator Preparation: Professional Education and Teacher Quality and Teacher Information Management System TIMS to reflect our policy on processing delayed certification applicants below. You can find these changes under the heading “Certifying Officers” on these pages.
Processing Delayed Applicants: Graduates of in-state educator preparation programs (EPPs) may choose to delay applying for certification. Due to the potential for ongoing regulatory and statutory changes this may create issues for the applicant when they choose to apply. Specifically, an applicant will need a recommendation for certification from an EPP for a program that may have gone through changes that may require the applicant to complete additional coursework to receive a recommendation. The Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality (BSLTQ) has established a process to expedite the application process for these applicants. For any applicant who has delayed application for certification for 5 years or longer the Division of Professional Education and Teacher Quality (PETQ) will contact the EPP where the applicant has completed their program to ascertain if the applicant is going to receive a recommendation for certification or will need to complete additional coursework to procure that recommendation and complete the application process. The goal of this process is to assist the applicant in the application process and to avoid delays in receiving a recommendation or in taking the necessary steps to procure a recommendation should that be necessary.
Ask Carissa
This month’s question was asked by Dr. Jim Preston, Assistant to the Dean, College of Education, at Slippery Rock University.
Question: I am looking for some clarification on basic skills for those with a GPA between 2.8 and 2.999. In Chapter 354, there are 3 ways to demonstrate basic skills. The SAT and ACT methods seem clear to me. However, passing scores on the pre-professional tests (PAPA and ETS Core) are not as clear. Below is what I found online as it appears the Basic Skills tab was removed from the updated Certification Score spreadsheet on the PDE website.
PAPA:
Performance criterion (cut score):
Reading: 220
Mathematics: 193
Writing: 220
ETS CORE:
The passing scores for the Praxis Core Academic Skills (CORE) exams in Pennsylvania are:
Praxis Core Reading (Praxis #5713): 156
Praxis Core Writing (Praxis #5723): 162
Praxis Core Math (Praxis #5733): 142
I am assuming that the composite calculator has gone away, and composite scoring has also gone away. Since composite scoring is gone it seems as though mixing and matching, at least within these two tests, would be an option still. In other words, I could get 220 in PAPA Reading, 162 in ETS Core Writing and 142 in ETS Core Math and that would be passing basic skills.
Clearly the passing by B or better in approved courses has gone away, true?
Can you confirm that these are the scores and let me know if mixing and matching is still an option?
Answer:
Those students who are admitted to programs using the Basic Skills tests (PAPA or ETS Core) still need to the meet the passing score. The passing scores above are correct. Students are not allowed to use the composite [it is not applicable to the exception in Chapter 354.31(5)] or the calculator (yes, both have been removed from the website), but they are allowed to use passing scores from a combination of the tests. The example above is correct; a student could get a 220 in PAPA Reading, a 162 in ETS Core Writing, and a 142 in ETS Core Math and that would be accepted as passing the basic skills requirement for admission to an educator preparation programs under the alternative to the 3.0 GPA admissions standard in Chapter 354.
The passing of the Basic Skills by B or better in coursework in approved courses is no longer applicable as the basic skills tests are currently waived until June 30, 2025.
Have a wonderful weekend!
Carissa
Good Morning!
I hope your fall has been a good one so far. I’ve been enjoying the slowly descending temperatures (not so much my allergies – but you can’t have it all!).
Let’s get to the updates!
CSPG updates
The following CSPGs have been updated on our website. All reflect the changes in statute for those holding work authorization in the United States or an Employment Authorization Document (EAD). Additional changes (if any) are listed below the CSPG link.
CSPG 5 - Evaluation of Credentials for Individuals Prepared Outside of the United States
CSPG 7 - Level II Certification
CSPG 7 changes include the deletion of the following: “Submit evidence of satisfactory achievement in the general knowledge assessment or approved coursework” and the addition of “Must achieve satisfactory results on a Level II assessment to obtain a Level II certificate. The assessment should be retained by the LEA in the appropriate local file.”
CSPG 11 - Personal Information Changes for Certificate Holders
CSPG 13 – Emergency Permits
CSPG 13 changes include the addition of the following: “There are no emergency permits for Military Science.”
Website Updates
1) We’ve updated Student Teaching Guidelines (pa.gov) to reflect our policy on the supervision of student teachers in other states/countries. The following has been added to address questions on our policy:
The field supervisor may be trained by the educator preparation program as a field supervisor and the topics of the training can cover the requirements of student teaching in Pennsylvania, completing the PDE 430, and providing feedback to students. As 50% of a student teaching experience may be completed through a cyber or remote learning environment, in addition to the training received by all field supervisors, a field supervisor may also receive training by the educator preparation program on how to observe and evaluate a candidate in the remote environment. Additionally, for field supervisors who are supervising candidates in a long-distance placement, the field supervisor can be hired by an educator preparation program to provide on-site, face-to-face supervision. These individuals need to have knowledge and have applicable experience in the certification area they will supervise and may receive training delivered to all field supervisors. This training can be delivered by the education preparation program in a synchronous or asynchronous on-line training format.
2) Additionally, we’ve updated Certification Testing (pa.gov) to reflect the new statute on Basic Skills assessment as follows:
Basic Skills Assessment Requirement
Effective July 1, 2025, the basic skills assessment required under 22 Pa. Code § 49.18 (relating to assessment) will no longer be required for entry into a Pennsylvania baccalaureate teacher preparation program. (24 P.S. § 1207.3)
NOTE: Section 1509-K of the Public School Code waived the basic skills assessment for three years from July 8, 2022, to July 8, 2025. (24 P.S. § 1509-K). The amendment to Section 1207.3, which was enacted under Act 55 of 2024, permanently ends the basic skills assessment requirement for individuals in Pennsylvania baccalaureate teacher preparation programs.
Ask Carissa
I’m highlighting one new question in this update, as well as one question that was posted in a past BSLTQ update.
1). This month’s question was asked by Dr. Darlene Marnich, Professor and Chair of the School of Education at Point Park University.
Question: Years ago, PDE did not permit PASSING PRAXIS / PECT scores tied to student teaching. The theory was that students are still learning during the student teaching semester.... and....If they were required to student teach, every institution would have a 100% pass rate, which is a misrepresentation of what would be going on.
Does that "rule" still exist? Or can passing scores be required prior to student teaching?
Answer: Actually, the answer to this question is a bit complicated. Section 1215(d)(1) states the following: A teacher preparation program approved by the Department of Education shall not require a student enrolled in the program to obtain a passing score on an assessment administered pursuant to 22 Pa. Code § 49.18 (relating to assessment) as a condition of program completion or graduation or include the student's score on the assessment as a component of the student's grade in any course, provided that the observational assessment of professional knowledge and practice may be included as a component of a student's student teaching grade.
Assessment is defined in this section as well as the following:
(3) For purposes of this subsection:
(i) "Assessment" shall include the assessment of general knowledge, the assessment of professional knowledge and practice or the assessment of subject matter as such terms are defined in 22 Pa. Code § 49.1 (relating to definitions).
Having students pass the PRAXIS/PECT before program completion/graduation conflicts with the intent of the statute of this provision as it disallows the student from getting to program completion because of the test. Moving up the test requirement to prior to student teaching creates the same impact and for all practical purposes is placing the test as a requirement for program completion because the student cannot get to program completion because they cannot pass the test.
2). This next question was asked by Dr. Stephanie Gardner at Commonwealth University at Bloomsburg back in October 2023. I am reposting it because of the changes to statue for the basic skills test. This answer still stands despite the change in statute sunsetting the basic skills test.
Question: My colleagues and I appreciated the opportunity to hear some of the feedback from the survey results and start to consider our involvement in the focus groups moving forward. I did want to touch base about one of the questions discussed (3.0 GPA) & a comment you had made, as this is something that has been discussed in our college---the ability to allow candidates with a 2.8 GPA to gain entry/candidacy into a teacher prep program...and also to complete a program/be approved for certification. I want to ensure I heard you correctly. Is it the case that that is permissible only if the candidate passes the Basic Skills test (for entry/candidacy)? How does the current waiver factor into this (makes it not possible?)?
Topic: The ability to allow applicants with a 2.8 GPA to gain entry/candidacy into a teacher prep program.
Question 1: Is it the case that that is permissible only if the candidate passes the Basic Skills test (for entry/candidacy)? How does the current waiver factor into this (makes it not possible?)
Yes, it is the case. The candidate with a 2.8 GPA would be able to gain entry/candidacy into a teacher prep program if they have achieved a 2.8 GPA and one of the following in red below.
According to Chapter 354.31 Admissions (5i and 5ii):
Applicants may be admitted (formal admission) to a preparing institution's educator prep program as an alternative to the 3.0 admission standard if they have achieved a 2.8 GPA and:
- Qualifying scores on the preprofessional skills test (Praxis Core or PAPA)
- A combined score of 1050 on the SAT with no score lower than 500 on either the verbal or mathematics test
- A score of no less than 23 on ACT English subtest and 20 on the Mathematics subtest
Use of Basic Skills Testing Waiver: Because the waiver is only an alternative to the GPA admission standard, the waiving of basic skills or its sunsetting does not apply to 354.31. It only applies to applicants with a 3.0 and above.
Bottom Line: If the applicant has a 2.8 and meets one of the requirements of above, they can be admitted to a teacher preparation program.
Enjoy the rest of your week!
Carissa
Friends,
It’s been over three months since my last BSLTQ Update. As you know, I usually send these updates once a month. Unfortunately, these last three months have been very challenging for me.
In early June, I went in for outpatient surgery and due to unforeseen complications from that surgery I have been on extended medical leave. This past Monday, I returned to work in a part-time capacity while I continue to recover and rehabilitate. Due to my part-time status, I may not be able to respond to emails and requests as quickly as I did in the past. To ensure that you receive a timely response, please cc Dr. Kerry Helm (khelm@pa.gov) and/or Dr. Katina Moten (kamoten@pa.gov) as appropriate when you contact me. Thanks for your understanding.
Updates to New School Code amendments enacted in July under Act 55 of 2024
Sections 1109 and 1202 Educator Certification Criteria: Amends the qualifications to become a certified public school teacher in Pennsylvania to include those who are “authorized to work in the United States.” PDE is currently updating to reflect the change, and we will release guidance (updated CSPGs) to schools and educator preparation programs in the coming weeks about these changes.
Section 1203-B Student Teacher Stipends: The 2024-25 state budget allocated $20 million to the PA Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) to administer the Student Teacher Stipend Program this year, doubling the amount from last year. The law establishing the grant program also was amended to permit grant recipients to meet their post-certification work requirement in a pre-kindergarten program, in addition to a public-school entity or nonpublic school. For more information, visit PA Student Teacher Support Program (pheaa.org).
Section 1204.2 CTE Certification: Amends the law to allow an intern certificate to be awarded to an individual with a bachelor’s degree and two years of full-time, wage-earning experience in the occupational area to be taught. Previously, individuals could only receive an intern certificate if they had four years of wage-earning experience. The new law also allows firefighters and EMTs to count their volunteer hours toward the occupational prerequisite for earning CTE intern and instructional certificates and provides individuals who have taught postsecondary courses in an occupational area at an accredited college with a clearer pathway toward CTE intern and instructional certification. PDE is in the process of updating CSPGs and our website to reflect the changes.
Section 1207.3 Basic Skills Test: Sunsets the basic skills requirement for educator certification effective June 30, 2025. Note: Under Section 1509-K, the basic skills test was waived from July 8, 2022, through July 8, 2025. Additional information about this change will be provided at a later date.
Adoption of new certification tests
The following tests were discontinued on 8/31/2024; new tests begin on 9/1/2024.
- Technology Education – 5053/0053 new test replaces 5051/0051
- Family & Consumer Science – 5123/0123 new test replaces 5122/0122
- Social Studies – 5581/0581 new test replaces 5081/0081
Update from ETS regarding Praxis Score Report Issues from February 2024 to July 2024
When the new website and registration system were originally implemented by ETS, there were slight issues with score reports reaching the candidate’s intended destination. Because of these issues, ETS is offering one free score report to the teacher candidate’s institution of choice.
Below are the protocols for this free score report:
- This offering only applies to candidates who tested during the impacted period (February 2024 to July 2024) and were confused on how to select an EPP recipient.
- Impacted test takers can contact Customer Service at 1.800.772.9476 to request ONE free score report to their intended EPP.
- ETS Customer Service will waive the fee for these requests.
- All requests need to be received by Customer Service before September 30, 2024.
If you have any inquiries about missing score reports due to this issue, please direct them to the Customer Service number listed above. They will assist in sending the score report to the appropriate EPP at no cost.
Again, thank you for your patience and understanding these past three months and in the months to come while I continue to recover. I will be in touch shortly with updated information on changes to our CSPGs in relation to the new school code amendments under Act 55 of 2024, as well as additional information in the coming days, weeks, and months.
Carissa
Good afternoon, all,
I’ve received several good questions relating to the last BSLTQ Update. I’d like to share the answers with the group to clear up any confusion.
1). First question was under Additional Information about Allowing Formal Admission to Students with a GPA of a 2.8 or Higher:
Do we utilize the Certification Test and Score Requirements for those students we formally admit with a GPA of a 2.8 or higher?
According to Chapter 354.31 Admissions (5i and 5ii), an EPP can allow an applicant formal admission as an alternative to the 3.0 admission standard if they have achieved a 2.8 GPA and:
- Qualifying scores on the preprofessional skills test (Praxis Core or PAPA) – Use the Certification Test and Score Requirements for the Praxis Core and the PAPA
- A combined score of 1050 on the SAT with no score lower than 500 on either the verbal (Reading, Writing, and Language) or mathematics test – Do not use the Certification Test and Score Requirements - Use the scores listed here
- A score of no less than 23 on ACT English subtest and 20 on the Mathematics subtest – Do not use the Certification Test and Score Requirements – Use the scores listed here
2). Can we have clarification on the new US DOE regulation around providing acknowledgement of whether programs meet or do not meet the requirements for certification in other states by July 1?
Please see the following website for more information:
Federal Register :: Financial Responsibility, Administrative Capability, Certification Procedures, Ability To Benefit (ATB) specifically, https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2023-22785/p-22 and https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2023-22785/p-109 (Katina highlighted it in these links – highlighted information can be found in the link as well as below).
“Institutions must also certify that, in each State where they are located or where they enroll students through distance education, they meet applicable programmatic accreditation and licensure requirements and comply with all State laws related to closure. We also amend § 668.43 to clarify how provisions in the certification procedures section interact with existing institutional disclosure requirements related to informing students about the States in which a given program meets the educational requirements for licensure or certification.”
“Comments: Several commenters stated that the regulation did not include State authorization experts and argued that the issue of State authorization was embedded within the Certification Procedures discussion. They felt that the State authorization reciprocity should have been discussed as its own section in the negotiated rulemaking process. Some commenters were concerned about the language that was used in the NPRM. They urged the Department to delay any regulatory changes related to State authorization so that revisions could be addressed in the next round of negotiated rulemaking.”
3). I’ve also attached a copy of our answers to the March 2024 Questions for PDE. I apologize for the delay in sending them to you.
As always, please don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any further questions. We will do our best to get back to you as soon as possible.
Carissa
Spring is upon us – and there is a lot to share with you from the Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality!
First off, we have a new webpage! You can now find us at Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality. The new webpage includes information about our divisions and a link to my BSLTQ updates. It will also include new paperwork, training dates for webinars, and other information coming out of BSLTQ as it happens. Please be sure to save our webpage to your favorites to ensure you get the most up-to-date information from our bureau.
New Intern Certificate Assurance Forms Available
Yes, you heard me right! Our new Intern Certificate Assurance forms are available on our new webpage, as well as at the Program Framework webpage under Intern Certficate Program Revision (PDF). Please keep in mind that EPPs must have an approved and operating traditional post-baccalaureate program (this includes master's and doctoral programs) in the content area and grade levels of the intended new intern certification program to utilize these assurance forms. Depending on the option chosen, the new program (Options 1 and 2) requires an advising sheet of an approved post-baccalaureate program and a description of how the program provider will provide a range of high-quality supports during and following the program. If re-opening an intern program on moratorium (on the institutional level) or an active intern certification program not being used (Option 3), a program matrix will be needed in addition to the requirements of option 1 and 2. If you have any questions, please email ra-edbsltq@pa.gov. We will be providing training on the new intern certificate assurance forms shortly.
BSLTQ is Hiring Again!
We are currently hiring a Higher Education Associate II in the Division of Professional Education and Teacher Quality. Duties involved with this position include researching state policies across the nation, analyzing and updating current policies, and implementing current research findings to develop, improve, and expand new and existing education programs. Other duties include grant and report writing, data collection and data analysis, and educational partner relations. Please see Job Bulletin (governmentjobs.com) for more information. The position is open until 3/21/2024.
Professional Ethics Competencies Updated
The Professional Ethics Competencies were recently updated to reflect the Model Code of Ethics for Educators (MCEE), 2nd edition, which was adopted by the Pennsylvania Professional Standards and Practices Commission. Please see Professional Ethics Program Framework Guidelines (PDF) for the updated competencies.
New PDE Newsletter
PDE has a new newsletter called PA EdVentures that highlights initiatives and happenings in the department. If you are interested in subscribing to the newsletter, sign up at PA EdVentures Sign Up or view the most recent newsletter at PA EdVentures.
Ask Carissa
“We have a teaching of visually impaired program in special education. Do they need to fill out the Structured Literacy matrix and assurance form? Or is that just for the Special Ed. PK-12 stand-alone certification?"
-- Dr. Michelle Sobolak, Director, Teacher and Professional Education, University of Pittsburgh
Answer:
After discussing with the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education, the Office of Special Education, and our legal counsel, only those with PreK-12 Special Ed certificates must take the structured literacy training in EPPs and as Act 48. However, the specialized certs in Special Education should take Structured Literacy in EPPs and as Act 48. They are not required, but we suggest they do so.
As always, please don't hesitate to reach out to ra-edprepprograms@pa.gov with questions. Also, all of my updates can be found conveniently at our new webpage, Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality.
Enjoy the weather this week!
Good morning, all,
I am writing to inform you of a new state law impacting student teachers and educator preparation programs.
No later than December 13, 2024, any educator preparation program that requires a class or seminar (i.e., practicum course) as part of the student teaching experience must provide a way for student teachers to participate virtually in the class or seminar. See 24 P.S. § 1207-B(a).
Under this law, an educator preparation program may conduct the required class/seminar fully online or as a hybrid course in which students have the option of attending in person or virtually, depending on their individual needs.
Because the law was enacted on December 13, 2023, educator preparation programs must comply by December 13, 2024. However, for the benefit of all student teachers – and to encourage student teachers to consider placements in high-need schools that might not be located close to their college or university – institutions are encouraged to begin offering virtual options beginning with the fall 2024 semester.
If you have any additional questions, please forward them to ra-edprepprograms@pa.gov.
Thank you and have a good day!
Carissa
Hello everyone,
It's been a busy time since the 2023-2024 budget and several new laws were enacted in December. This message includes several School Code changes and other items of importance for your awareness. I will send additional updates as they become available.
Student Teacher Stipend
Below are answers to many of the questions we've been receiving about the student teacher stipend being administered by the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA).
- PHEAA has not yet released the applications that students, educator preparation programs (EPPs), or schools will need to apply.
- PHEAA will release the application no later than mid-April along with instructions for how public and non-public schools and cooperating teachers can participate. When the information is available, it will be posted on PHEAA.org. I will also forward the information to you.
- The first round of grants will be awarded to eligible individuals who are student teaching in the fall of 2024.
- The minimum grant amount for a student teacher is $10,000. A student teacher in a school in an area of the state that attracts few student teachers or that has a high rate of open teaching positions may receive an additional $5,000, for a total grant of $15,000.
- A cooperating teacher may receive $2,500. Details are forthcoming.
- The program is open to any certification that includes a student teaching component.
- Grant awards are not guaranteed and are contingent upon available funding. PHEAA received an initial investment of $10 million in the 2023-24 state budget. The Governor's 2024-25 budget proposal provides PHEAA with another $15 million.
Job Posting Database
Section 130 of the School Code charges the Department with establishing and maintaining a publicly accessible and searchable online database for public and nonpublic schools to voluntarily post employee vacancies at no cost. The Department is exploring options and will provide more information in the coming months.
Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact
Article XII-C of the Public School Code gives the Governor the authority to join the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact, a multi-state compact that allows out-of-state teachers in approved positions to be granted equivalent licenses in Pennsylvania. Currently, 10 states participate in the Compact. In January, I attended a Compact Commission meeting in San Antonio, Texas, to learn more about the Compact, the requirements and expectations of members, and so forth. The Department is now reviewing that information to determine next steps.
In the meantime, please remember that laws enacted in 2022 have already made it easier for out-of-state educators to work in Pennsylvania schools. These requirements can be found at Out-of-State Educators.
CSPG Updates
The Department has updated and posted the following CSPGs at Staffing Guidelines:
CSPG 8 - Continuing Professional Development – State law requires Pennsylvania certified administrators serving as Principals, Assistant or Vice Principals hired in 2021 or after to complete the 30-hour Act 13 PIL Course. Excluded are charter school Principals, Assistant or Vice Principals.
CSPG 13 – Emergency Permits – The guidance was revised to reflect three new state laws enacted in December.
- Section 1218.1 of the School Code renewed the Classroom Monitor permit through June 30, 2026. LEAs may request this permit in TIMS. Please remember that all Classroom Monitor permits issued before June 30, 2023, have expired.
- Section 1215, as amended, permanently established the provisions related to locally issued permits. A temporary substitute teacher permit may be used for assignments of more than 20 consecutive days to fill a position due to the absence of professional certified personnel.
- Section 1201.1, as amended, extends the temporary substitute teaching permit provisions for prospective teachers through June 30, 2026. For school years 2023-24 through 2025-26 there is no limit to the number of hours or days a prospective teacher may substitute except for someone who is student teaching. Per 22 Pa. Code § 354.25(f), a student teacher may not substitute for more than 10 days in their assigned classroom or other classrooms in the building(s) to which they have been assigned.
CSPG 201 – School Social Worker – The guidance was updated to reference the assigned duties in CSPG 87 - School Social Worker, Educational Specialist Certificate PK-12.
PDE Chapter 354 Focus Groups
Our PDE 430 (Student Teaching Evaluation) Focus Group has been meeting regularly and our other Chapter 354 focus groups will be meeting shortly. A special thank you to all of those who volunteered for these focus groups. We are hoping to wrap up the groups in early April and utilize the information to inform the decision regarding whether to open Chapter 354.
Ask Carissa
“Is there a policy on virtual/remote observations of field experiences by college supervisors in traditional teacher preparation programs (including student teaching)? If so, where can I find it?"
-- Dr. Charline Rowland, Associate Professor of Education, University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown
ANSWER: The Student Teaching Guidelines state, “Up to 50% of the student teaching experience may be completed through a teaching experience in a cyber or remote learning environment." That means virtual learning is allowed to be supervised in a remote/virtual learning environment. In the virtual classroom the evaluator can observe students engaged in the virtual lesson, but the parameters are different, and the evaluation is limited. They can't see much in a virtual evaluation. Professionalism is not completely evaluated.
The other half of the student's teaching experience (50%) must be in a brick-and-mortar environment. The evaluation of this brick-and-mortar experience must be in person in the school building. This requirement is tied to the observation instrument.
To properly complete the PDE 430 (PDF), especially categories 2-4, and to effectively evaluate the teaching and learning taking place in the brick-and-mortar classroom, the observer/evaluator needs to be in the classroom not only observing the student teacher, but also observing the students and their engagement in the lesson and activities. Even with multiple cameras or movable cameras, it is difficult for an observer/evaluator to observe teaching and learning effectively or fairly from a distance. Evaluators need to see the work the students are doing and evaluate which students are engaged and how. The evaluator also is expected to rate professionalism, which can only be observed by being in the building and seeing first-hand how the student teacher interacts with other teachers, administrators, and possibly parents. And finally, in-person observation is the best way for an evaluator to observe school climate and understand what the student teacher is experiencing. All of this is important to the student teacher and the student teaching process.
More information can be found at Student Teaching Guidelines and Field Experience and Student Teaching Competencies (PDF).
As always, please don't hesitate to reach out to ra-edprepprograms@pa.gov with questions. Also, all of my updates can be found at Updates from the Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality (BSLTQ).
Have a wonderful week!
Carissa
Hello all,
This may be my last BSLTQ Update for the year! We are in the holiday season as we speak (Happy Hanukkah for those who celebrate!), and it's also the end of the semester for many as well. I hope that you all enjoy whatever respite you receive during the next few weeks (or month for some of you). Your hard work and dedication to our state's students is greatly appreciated!
While it may seem that like I may not have a lot to update this month (which is why I didn't update in November – except to remind everyone about the new dean's and chair's webinar), Katina and I did travel and talk to many groups outside of our colleges and universities since our last update, namely the PAIUCC (PA Intermediate Unit Curriculum Coordinators) and the PA Needs Teachers Summit (sponsored by the NCEE – The National Center on Education and the Economy and Teach Plus). We have also met with several Intermediate Units individually , and I will be traveling to IU 16 in the Williamsport area and IU 8 Appalachia (virtually) in January. We are getting the word out about the upcoming revised intern guidelines and will also be updating our PETQ (Professional Education and Teacher Quality) website shortly with more information about major review schedules, approved framework guideline update schedules, and more!
Welcome to a new member of our team
BSLTQ recently welcomed a new member to our PETQ Division, Shane Miller, our new Basic Education Associate II. As our BEA II, Shane deals closely with our PK-12 partners on ensuring all of PK-12 staff are properly certified. Shane has worked at PDE since 2018 in Child Accounting and prior to that in Human Services and Labor & Industry. Shane is a director of amateur theatre in Adams and York counties and served in public education for over 24 years. We are really lucky to have Shane with us!
The PDE 430 Focus Group recently met
We recently had a meeting with many of the 15 members of our PDE 430 Focus Group. The group consists of an equal number of private and public colleges and universities and includes those who are in the field actively working with the current PDE 430 form: field experience supervisors, faculty members, program chairs, and assistant and associate deans. This group will be convening in January and the hope is a draft will be passed to a second team of the focus group consisting of two representatives from the first group, classroom teachers, principals, superintendents, and policy members.
We will be convening the other Chapter 354 focus groups shortly after the new year.
A CSPG (Certified Staffing Policy Guideline) has been revised
CSPG 66 has been edited to read the following:
An applicant for a Career and Technical Intern certificate must present acceptable evidence of at least four years (8,000 hours) of wage-earning experience in the occupation to be taught. An applicant for a Career and Technical Instructional I certificate must present four years (8,000 hours) of wage-earning experience in the occupation to be taught or two years (4,000 hours) wage-earing experience in the occupation to be taught and hold a bachelor's degree. (A minimum of four years wage-earning experience in the occupation to be taught is required if following the intern route).
- Please see Staffing Guidelines to read the full CSPG.
Ask Carissa
We've got two of these this update.
- The first was from late October/early November and was from Dr. Marcia Bolton, Millersville University. She asked a question about the 10% rule for undergraduate admissions into an education program with a GPA between a 2.8-2.99.
Question: “Would you tell me about the 10% option for this (admissions at 2.8-2.98)?
Answer: You may use the 10% rule to formally admit students with a GPA between 2.8-2.99. To do so, you will need to create requirements that these students will need to meet. These requirements will need to be sent to Dr. Katina Moten, Division Chief of Professional Education and Teacher Quality, to be reviewed. (Requirements could be interviews, no grades less than a B or C in education courses taken, all students who meet the 10% rule need to meet with advisors weekly or be part of a cohort that meets with an adviser, etc.). One way to implement the 10% rule: Once you identify all students who were formally admitted during the semester by meeting all requirements, you can create a waiting list of students who have between the 2.8-2.99 GPA. You would then calculate 10% of the total applicants for admissions (EPPs use 10% of the overall number of [candidates in]/[applicants to] the college of education, not program by program) and use the results of this calculation to know the maximum number of students you can remove from the wait list you created. Hold these students to the requirements that were reviewed by Dr. Moten. If the students meet your established requirements, then you would admit the students.
Please see the Chapter 354 and 49 guidelines below:
354.31 Admissions
(7) The preparing institution may accept up to 10% of the applicants for admission to the professional educator program who do not meet overall minimum GPA requirements in paragraph (4) or alternative admission criteria under paragraph (5). The criteria for admission of applicants specified in this paragraph shall be developed and documented by the preparing institution and must include the requirements in § 49.12 (relating to eligibility).
§ 49.12. Eligibility.
In accordance with sections 1109, 1202 and 1209 of the act (24 P.S. § § 11-1109, 12-1202 and 12-1209), every professional employee certified or permitted to serve in the schools of this Commonwealth shall:
(1) Be of good moral character.
(2) Be at least 18 years of age.
(3) Except in the case of the Resource Specialist Permit, Career and Technical Emergency Permit, Career and Technical Instructional Intern Certificate, and Career and Technical Instructional Certificate, have earned a baccalaureate degree.
(4) For the purposes of certification, the Department will accept a conferred graduate degree from an accredited college or university in lieu of a baccalaureate degree.
- The second is from Dr. Cathy Kim, Muhlenberg College. She asked this question of me at a recent LVAIC (Lehigh Valley Association of Independent Colleges) meeting at Moravian University.
Question: “When will our students be able to take a certification test for Environmental Science?"
See the answer below from Mr. Brian Campbell, Director, Bureau of Curriculum, Assessment, and Instruction, Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (PDE).
Answer: The Environmental Education Exam (formerly branded a Praxis) is being transitioned from the original vendor (ETS) directly to PDE. We plan to give this examination 3 times a year, roughly corresponding with the end of the spring, winter, and summer collegiate semesters. As we are still working through the arrangements of transitioning the test, we do not have the dates and locations solidified for 2023. As soon as those are available to us, we will forward them to BSLTQ (the Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality).
As always, please don't hesitate to reach out to ra-edprepprograms@pa.gov if you have any questions at all! Also all of my updates from this year can be found at Updates from the Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality (BSLTQ).
Again, I hope you have a restful and relaxing winter break!
Carissa
Good morning, all,
This month has been busy and productive at the Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality! We're working on hiring another four evaluators and one specialist to join our team, and Katina and I kicked off our state tour at Temple University! We thank Temple University for including us in the Teacher Education Alliance meeting and for being able to meet and discuss with their staff. Next month we'll be traveling to East Stroudsburg University and King's College. Katina and I are excited to make our way to all those who requested visits.
Also, thank you to Alvernia College for inviting Amy Lena, Director of Student Support Services, Office of Elementary and Secondary Education, and I to its 2023 Education Dinner Tuesday evening! Amy and I enjoyed meeting with IU Executives and local school district representatives to discuss the governor's budget, legislative updates, and current happenings in our bureaus.
Update on Chapter 354 Focus Groups
As we continue to explore the question of whether and when we should re-open Chapter 354, we've decided to keep the online focus group questionnaire open in case anyone may have forgotten to complete it. The link to the questionnaire is https://forms.office.com/g/eifCBuqwXb. We plan on convening the first focus group on the PDE 430 shortly.
Request for additional information on Chapter 354 requirements
We are interested in understanding the impact of lowering the qualifying grade point average on students progressing through approved undergraduate programs. Therefore, in concert with conducting focus groups on Chapter 354, we will be distributing a questionnaire to collect unofficial totals of first-time, undergraduate students who did not meet the qualifying grade point average of 3.00 at two points: 1) entry into candidacy and 2) entry into student teaching. We are collecting this data for fall 2022 and spring 2023 semesters only. Please keep an eye out for the questionnaire in the coming days.
Katina will also be reaching out to some of your institutions to collect updated information on the ACT 136 waiver of 2020-2021 (this was the first limited waiver of the basic skills tests that occurred from November 25, 2020, to June 30, 2021).
Yet another CSPG (Certified Staffing Policy Guidelines) has been updated at Staffing Guidelines
CSPG 98 – IU Executive Director has been added to the newest updates on our Staffing Guidelines website.
Ask Carissa
This update's question comes from Dr. Stephanie Gardner at Commonwealth University at Bloomsburg:
Question: My colleagues and I appreciated the opportunity to hear some of the feedback from the survey results and start to consider our involvement in the focus groups moving forward. I did want to touch base about one of the questions discussed (3.0 GPA) & a comment you had made, as this is something that has been discussed in our college---the ability to allow candidates with a 2.8 GPA to gain entry/candidacy into a teacher prep program...and also to complete a program/be approved for certification. I want to ensure I heard you correctly. Is it the case that that is permissible only if the candidate passes the Basic Skills test (for entry/candidacy)? How does the current waiver factor into this (makes it not possible?)?
Topic: The ability to allow applicants with a 2.8 GPA to gain entry/candidacy into a teacher prep program.
Question 1: Is it the case that that is permissible only if the candidate passes the Basic Skills test (for entry/candidacy)? How does the current waiver factor into this (makes it not possible?)
Yes, it is the case. The candidate with a 2.8 GPA would be able to gain entry/candidacy into a teacher prep program if they have achieved a 2.8 GPA and one of the following in red below.
According to Chapter 354.31 Admissions (5i and 5ii):
Applicants may be admitted (formal admission) to a preparing institution's educator prep program as an alternative to the 3.0 admission standard if they have achieved a 2.8 GPA and:
- Qualifying scores on the preprofessional skills test (Praxis Core or PAPA)
- A combined score of 1050 on the SAT with no score lower than 500 on either the verbal or mathematics test
- A score of no less than 23 on ACT English subtest and 20 on the Mathematics subtest
Use of Basic Skills Testing Waiver: Because the waiver is only an alternative to the GPA admission standard, the testing waiver that is currently in effect until 2026 does not apply to 354.31. It only applies to applicants with a 3.0 and above.
Bottom Line: If the applicant has a 2.8 and meets one of the requirements of above, they can be admitted to a teacher preparation program.
Topic: The ability to allow candidates to graduate and gain certification with a 2.8 or higher.
Question 2: Can candidates for certification graduate with lower than a 3.0?
Yes, candidates for certification (those that have completed their bachelor's degree teacher education program) can be certified with a 2.8 or higher if the following requirements are met:
According to Chapter 354.33 Professional Competency (6i and 6ii):
Candidates for certification with a minimum 2.8 GPA must earn a score on the appropriate subject test/professional knowledge assessment that is at least one standard error of measure above the established qualified score for that assessment.
Bottom Line: A candidate with a GPA as low as 2.8 can be certified if they have achieved the score that can be found on the Certification Test and Score Requirements sheet under the “Qualifying Score 2.80-2.99" column. I've attached this sheet to this email if you needed it just in case.
With the teacher shortage, we encourage our EPPs to use these alternatives when possible. Many do not and it could help with the shortage if these alternatives were used.
Call for Proposals for the 2024 NASDTEC (National Association of State Directors of Teacher Education and Certification) Conference in Pittsburgh are open.
Please see the Call for Proposal information below for more information and register your proposal at NASDTEC Annual Conference Request for Presentation Proposals Survey (surveymonkey.com).
As always, please don't hesitate to reach out to ra-edprepprograms@pa.gov if you have any questions at all! Also all of my updates from this year can be found at Updates from the Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality (BSLTQ).
Carissa
Hello everyone,
It's that time of year when pumpkin spice and cinnamon scents are everywhere! I honestly love this time of year, but at the same time it reminds me that holiday shopping is near (something I don't enjoy!)
To start, I wanted to share something a bit personal with all of you. I planned on having another one of these updates out sooner, as well as a list of dates and times for visits with those of you who reached out, but unfortunately, on August 5, I broke my fibula (lower leg). Soon after I did that, I ended up contracting COVID (probably during one of my doctor's visits). If you tried to reach me during those first three weeks, you may have gotten a message that I would get back to you shortly. I tried my best to get back to everyone as quickly as possible, but if I missed anyone, please let me know. I am doing much better now!
Late August and September brought about many exciting changes here at PDE:
We have a new PETQ (Professional Education and Teacher Quality) Chief: Dr. Katina Moten!
Welcome to Dr. Katina Moten, new Chief of Professional Education and Teacher Quality (PETQ) in the Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality (BSLTQ). Dr. Moten comes to PDE from Penn State University Main Campus where she was an Education Strategy and Planning Manager. She has over 20 years of experience in higher education. Dr. Moten was born, raised, and received all her education in Pennsylvania and looks forward to serving the Commonwealth in this position. We are so excited to have Dr. Moten with us!
In the last few weeks, we have also hired three new clerks and three new evaluators! We are still hiring more evaluators, as well as a specialist. In the future, I will highlight a new team member each time I send out a new update, so you get to know our amazing staff!
Our Senior Staffing Advisor, Dr. Ben Ruby, has also left PDE for a new position. We'll miss Ben – he updated 80% of the CSPGs (Certification and Staffing Policy Guidelines) before leaving to take a position at a local intermediate unit. We'll be hiring a new staffing advisor shortly. And, yes, you heard that right….
80% of our CSPGs are now updated on the PDE website: Staffing Guidelines
Recently, we updated the following CSPGs: CSPG 033 – Business, Computer and Information Technology, CSPG 096 – Certification Staffing Assignment: Superintendent PK-12, CSPG 030 – Agriculture, CSPG 041, American Sign Language, and CSPG 68 – English as a Second Language Program Specialist.
We will hopefully have a dance test by the start of the new year.
We are working with Pearson to convene a smaller panel (3-5 educators) to review the new test and passing score information. If you are interested in participating, please reach out to ra-edpreprograms@pa.gov. Once we have a test in place, those who would like to add on a dance certification will be able to do so.
Last, but not least: There is a new Special Education PK-12 test from ETS.
Several of you reached out to ask about this in the last week. The old Special Education PK-12 test 5354 was replaced with the new test, 5355, on September 1, 2023. Passing test scores on 5354 prior to the date it was discontinued will be accepted indefinitely. Those who registered for 5354 prior to the effective date of the new test and those who took the 5354 within the window and failed will be given an additional six months to complete that version of the test. Otherwise, please have your current students complete the new test 5355.
As always, please reach out if you have any questions to ra-edpreprograms@pa.gov.
Carissa
Hello,
Some of you have been getting multiple emails from me in the last week! I hope I am not backing up your inbox too much!
We've had a few more updates since my last email update at the end of July.
BSLTQ Yearly Update Slide Presentation
Please see attached for the slide presentation given on Tuesday, August 8. If you would like a copy of the recording of the presentation, please email Whitney Vazquez at whvazquez@pa.gov and she will forward that to you.
New Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE) Circulars
Please provide the attached circular, "Certification Status for Educators," to your candidates and applicants. Their professional careers are dependent upon maintaining current and accurate records of their certificates and personal information. The circular, provided by the new Chief of the Division of Planning and Professional Development, Dr. Carrie Anderson, contains information and web links for prospective educators, new educators, educators moving from Level I to Level II certification, and educators maintaining certificates through Act 48 continuing education requirements. See the attachment above.
Change in CSPG #87
Back in May, I informed you of the extension for the School Social Worker Certificate until August 1, 2026. We recently made a change to allow for contracted social workers to receive credit for their service as well. The new CSPG #87 under "special consideration" reads:
Prior to August 1, 2026, individuals who are licensed as a LSW or LCSW in accordance with CSPG 201 or hold a PA Home and School Visitor certificate may apply for and receive a School Social Worker certificate if they satisfy the following requirements:
- Are currently licensed through the Pennsylvania Department of State as a LSW or LCSW; and
- Are currently employed or contracted by a local educational agency (LEA) in the commonwealth; and
- Have completed at least one year of satisfactory service as a School Social Worker or other titled position providing social work-related services in a commonwealth LEA within the prior two years either via direct employment with a LEA or via verified contracted service with a LEA.
After August 1, 2026, all persons employed as a School Social Worker must either 1) hold a valid, active Pennsylvania School Social Worker Educational Specialist certificate or 2) have an emergency permit, be a LSW or LCSW and be enrolled in a PDE-approved school social worker program. To become certified after August 1, 2026, one will need to successfully complete a School Social Worker preparation program at a college/university and then submit an application for certification to PDE.
Please read CSPG 87 - School Social Worker, Educational Specialist Certificate PK-12 (pa.gov) for more information.
Ask Carissa:
We were asked the following questions by Dr. Danielle Kearns-Sixsmith of DeSales University and Dr. Jim Preston of Slippery Rock University: "Is Act 91 now over, and student teachers are no longer able to substitute during student teaching (64) days? Is Act 86 now over, and undergraduates can no longer substitute in schools?"
The answer to those questions can be found below:
Certain provisions in Act 91 were set to sunset on June 30, 2023. Extensions to these provisions are currently awaiting approval through the legislature. In the meantime, student teachers are permitted to act as paid substitutes for the 23/24 school year, but undergraduate student teachers can only do so for 10 days per placement with a maximum of 20 days. Other students currently in an educator preparation program with over 60 credits can substitute more than that amount. Act 86 of 2016 is not over – it has been made permanent. The sunset provision in Act 86 was deleted by amendment on June 30, 2021, and the Substitute Teaching Permit for Prospective Teachers became permanent in Act 26 of 2021 (Act of Jun. 30, 2021,P.L. 158, No. 26 Cl. 24 - PUBLIC SCHOOL CODE OF 1949 - OMNIBUS AMENDMENTS (state.pa.us).
Note the other limitations summarized here: CSPG 13 - Emergency Permits (pa.gov), in the section titled "Prospective Teacher Substitutes (Act 86 of 2016)", and here: Guidelines for Use of Student Teachers (per 22 PA code 354.25(f)) as Substitutes.
We want to reiterate that the integrity of the student teaching experience must be protected. A candidate should have a supervised experience which allows them to concentrate on applying the skills and knowledge they have acquired in their respective program.
Waiver Update for Teacher Prep to Practice and Aspiring to Educate Grants
Grantees with executed A2E Implementation agreements and executed A2E Planning agreements should continue to submit monthly invoices for grant activities. Grantees with executed Teacher Prep to Practice agreements should continue to submit quarterly financial reports in FAI. The state budget has been approved but payment on all these grants will be delayed until the waivers are in place.
Grantees with executed Principal Prep to Practice federal grants will be contacted shortly by email with amendments to extend the grant period on the original agreement. If you would like an extension, this paperwork will need to be signed and returned by email to PDE.
Upcoming Webinar on Chapter 354 Questionnaire Results – Focus Groups
If you are interested in participating in the Chapter 354 focus groups on the PDE-430 form, 48-Credit Minimum for Candidacy, GPA Threshold of 3.0 for Candidacy, alternatives for GPAs below 3.0 for candidacy, English and Math requirements for candidacy, 12-week student teaching requirement, cooperating/mentor teacher requirement, or the monitoring and assessment of skills section, please be sure to attend the webinar on the Chapter 354 results. We truly need your assistance in opening Chapter 354 and the webinar will give you a better idea of the results from the questionnaire, as well as which focus group(s) you might want to participate in. We plan on holding the webinar on Friday, September 15 from 1-2:30 p.m. We will answer any questions you may have about the focus groups at that meeting. Click here to join the meeting, Meeting ID: 284 263 946 00, Passcode: Px8eWN. We will forward this meeting invite again to all closer to the meeting date.
Lastly, we received several requests for visits this fall and spring! My administrative officer, Whitney Vasquez, will be reaching out shortly to set up possible dates for our visits.
As always, if you have any questions, please reach out to ra-edprepprograms@pa.gov.
Thank you and have a great day!
Carissa
Hello everyone,
I know that I just sent out an update a few days ago, but I have a few more updates since last Thursday.
New Certification Clock:
We want to ensure that these updates are going out to everyone that they need to. Please be sure to send updated email addresses for all those who need to be included in our BSLTQ updates to whvazquez@pa.gov.
Ask Carissa:
I received some great questions from Beth Byers at Wilson College about our new Professional Ethics course on the SAS website. She asked about pre-service students creating a SAS account to complete the Professional Ethics course and whether they will receive a certificate of completion after taking the course.
The answer to this question is yes, students can create a SAS account to complete the Professional Ethics course, and they can receive a certificate of completion. To receive a certificate of completion, however, students will need to request it by contacting the SAS help desk at 877-973-3727 or helpdesk@pdesas.org.
If you have any other questions, please don't hesitate to reach out and I'll do my best to answer them.
Hope you all have a wonderful day!
Carissa
Hello everyone,
I hope that your summer has been pleasant thus far (as pleasant as it can be while receiving record amounts of rain and smoke from Canada). As always, there is a lot going on at PDE and at the capitol.
Update on Certification Processing
In June, we were excited that our Instructional I applications were being processed within 4-8 weeks. As of this week, our in-state level I certificates are at 2-4 weeks! Level II certificates are at 4-6 weeks, out-of-state level I certificates are at 8-10 weeks (as are all other specialty certificates), and add-on certificates are at 1-3 weeks. Please keep in mind that the processing times are incumbent on how many applications we receive each day so these time frames may change. We are thankful to Governor Shapiro for his commitment to licensing and certification processing and his desire to strengthen our teacher pipeline for these changes. As I stated in last month's email, we were given funding to hire three new temporary clerks and four new evaluators this past fall and spring and that has helped greatly in speeding up our certification processing times. We are currently in the process of hiring an administrative officer (to help with grant processing), 3 new full-time clerical employees, 3 new specialists, 2 new evaluators, a specialist supervisor, and a higher education administrator (Professional Education and Teacher Quality Chief). Change is happening here at BSLTQ and our processing times for certification, emails, and phone calls will become even better in the coming months.
Budget Impasse
As you know the state is currently in a budget impasse. Without a budget, the state cannot release funds for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. The impasse affects grant payments and grantees of our Prep2Practice and A2E (Aspiring to Educate) grants will be contacted about this shortly. Budget impasse FAQs for the public have been published on the Office of the Budget website. The FAQ document contains information relevant to Commonwealth vendors, grantees, and other stakeholders during the budget impasse.
New Professional Ethics Professional Development Courses on the SAS Website
The new Professional Ethics Development Course can be found on the SAS website at PDE SAS (Standards Aligned System). If you do not have a SAS login, please follow the instructions here: Creating a SAS Account - SAS Help Desk. You can also use these instructions to help you register for the course in the PD Center: Registering for a SAS Course. Once you login, click on the PD Center icon, and type "Professional Ethics" in the search catalog. You can click on the "Options" button to register for each 5-hour course.
Carissa's First State-Wide Tour: Would you like a visit from your BSLTQ Director and PETQ (Professional Education and Teacher Quality) Chief in the fall?
I'm excited to announce that with the arrival of our new PETQ Chief near the end of August (more about that in future updates), we'd like to begin in-person visits to education preparation programs in every region of the state. There's a lot going on in each of your programs, and we'd love to hear all about it: your successes, your challenges, and your hopes for the future. Please reach out to my administrative officer, Whitney Vazquez, at whvazquez@pa.gov, if you'd like to set up an appointment for us to come and visit. While we can't visit all your educator preparation programs this academic year, we'll do our best to plan as many as we can. We plan on visiting programs each year so if we don't get out to you this year, we will in the future.
And don't forget about our BSLTQ Yearly Update Webinar to be held on Tuesday, August 8. We'll be discussing new changes to CSPGs, as well as the results of the Chapter 354 questionnaire that many of you completed in January of this year. We'll be offering other webinar updates, for new certification officers and new deans and chairs, shortly.
I look forward to seeing all of you at the update. If you have any further questions, please don't hesitate to reach out to ra-edprepprograms@pa.gov.
Carissa
Hello all,
I truly hope that you are all getting to enjoy your summer as far. Here at the Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality a lot is changing for the better. This email will be an update of some of those changes.
New Hires in BSLTQ
Exciting news! We've hired three new clerks in the Certification Division to answer emails, phone calls, and documents sent by mail. We also have four additional evaluators (who were hired in the fall 2022) working on applications this summer. Currently, we are working to ensure that all Instructional I application reviews are completed within 4-8 weeks. All other applications are currently at 8-10 weeks. This may change as we progress through the summer months. We will be updating our certification page as application review timelines change.
BSLTQ Yearly Update Webinar
Save the date! Our staff from Certification Services and Professional Education and Teacher Quality will be conducting a yearly update webinar on Thursday, August 8 from 1-2:30 p.m. This webinar will cover new changes to Certification Staffing Policy Guidelines (CSPGs), as well as pertinent information about recent changes in certification and educator preparation. The first hour of the training will be dedicated to a presentation and the last half hour will include a question-and-answer session. The presentation will be recorded for those who cannot attend, and questions asked during the session will be collected and answers will be distributed in a future update.
Ask Carissa FAQ Section
Dr. Marcia Bolton, Associate Dean of the College of Education and Human Services at Millersville University, reached out to ask if we were extending Act 48 hours for graduate course mentors for programs such as school psychologists or school counselors. After speaking with the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE), we were recently granted:
Approval of Act 48 Hours for LEA Mentors of Interns
Here are the requirements for awarding Act 48 credits for Local Education Agencies (LEAs) or Educator Preparation Programs (EPPs):
- Mentors of school counselors, school nurses, school psychologists, and school social workers, may earn Act 48 credit if the LEA approves the professional development hours starting the 2022-2023 school year.
- Mentors may receive up to 15 hours per intern (per semester) totaling no more than 45 hours in a compliance period.
- If LEAs do not want to approve Act 48 hours for their employees, the EPPs may do so (but both cannot do so for the same experience/time period).
Update on A2E STEM-CS grants and Innovative Prep-to-Practice Grants
Most of the A2E and P2P grants have been executed at this time. Those that haven't been executed will be shortly. We are working on getting an extension for the one-year grants and will be in contact with all grantees when an extension has been approved.
Please continue to enjoy your summer! If you have any further questions, please reach out to ra-edprepprograms@pa.gov.
Hello everyone,
I truly hope that the end of semester "busyness" is slowing down and that you are planning some time to rest and relax this coming summer. I have a few updates to share from BSLTQ:
School Social Worker Certification Extension:
We have been receiving questions about the School Social Worker certification from school entities especially related to the August 1 deadline, and we have some news about the deadline. Individuals employed as social workers in schools, in accordance with CSPG 201, who have not yet obtained a School Social Worker Certification from the Pennsylvania Department of Education now have until August 1, 2026 to earn their certification by meeting the license and experience provisions outlined in the Special Considerations section of CSPG 87 School Social Worker, Educational Specialist Certificate PK-12.
Individuals may also earn their School Social Worker certification by completing a preparation program at a college/university that offers the certification program. The new deadline is effective immediately and applies to all schools. Local education agencies do not need to apply to the Department of Education for an extension or emergency permit. School Social Worker Certification FAQ. Other questions may be directed the Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov.
Act 91 Update:
The Act 91 Report of April 2023 on Classroom Monitors. (Word)
I'd like to thank Dr. Tom Conway of Cabrini University and Dr. Connie Nichols of Grove City College for their help in evaluating the data included in the report. We appreciate the time and energy they spent helping create this report.
If you receive any questions from school entities about whether Act 91 will be extended, please don't hesitate to reply with the following:
- Act 91 of 2021 amended the Pennsylvania School Code to provide schools with additional staffing flexibility during the pandemic and the educator workforce shortage.
- The Department of Education agrees that schools would benefit from extending provisions in Act 91.
- House Bill 27 (Struzzi) would provide an additional two years (2023-24 and 2024-25 school years) for schools to hire annuitants and prospective teachers as substitute teachers and to issue temporary certifications for substitute teachers. However, the House has not yet passed the bill, and if they do pass it, the bill still must past the Senate.
- Schools that support extending the Act 91 provisions should contact their local legislators as soon as possible, as only the General Assembly can change state law.
Expanding the Capacity of BSLTQ:
As I mentioned in an earlier update, Certification Services has brought on four new evaluators to process Instructional I and II certifications. Our goal with these hires is to process applications more quickly. We also recently brought on three temporary employees to help with answering phones, emails, and mail. We continue to work on processing times and emails and look forward to being able to serve you better this spring/summer.
And, remember, if you missed any of the updates I have sent since January, all updates can be found archived at this link, Updates from the Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality (BSLTQ), which can also be found on the PDE Certification page under "Frequently Asked Questions and Help."
If you have any questions, please reach out to RA-EDPREPPROGRAMS@pa.gov.
Hello everyone,
I hope that you are enjoying the somewhat beautiful weather we've been having and that you are hanging in there in preparation for the end of another school year!
We understand that there are questions surrounding the implementation of new Chapter 49 competencies within educator preparation programs. These competencies address Professional Ethics, Culturally-Relevant and Sustaining Education, and Structured Literacy.
Attached are three items:
- PDE March 2023 Assurances Form Presentation (.pdf)
[A pdf version of the PowerPoint that we used for PAC-TE]
- Chapter 49 PDE Responses to PAC-TE (.pdf) [FAQ for preparation program providers]
- PDE Chapter 49 Competencies Matrix Aid 2023 (.xlsx)
[Workbook with competencies provided as an aid to developing matrices]
We are hoping these items help you in preparing your assurance forms.
Please reach out to us at our resource account, Higher Education Liaisons RA-EDPREPPROGRAMS@pa.gov, with any questions.
Take care,
Carissa
Good afternoon,
I hope this update finds you well. It's been a little while since my last update so this one is a bit longer than past updates.
This past week, Dr. Tanya Garcia transitioned out of her role as Deputy Secretary and Commissioner of Postsecondary and Higher Education here at PDE, and we welcomed newly appointed Dr. Kate Shaw in that role. Dr. Shaw was at PDE for several years as Deputy Secretary and Commissioner of Postsecondary and Higher Education during the Rendell Administration. Dr. Shaw's career has focused on creating more accessible, equitable, and effective postsecondary education systems. Most recently she served as Senior Advisor at HCM Strategists, a national policy development firm that partners with over two dozen states to strengthen their postsecondary systems, their finances, and their capacity to serve as economic and workforce development engines. For over a decade Dr. Shaw led Research for Action, a Philadelphia-based education research organization that conducts applied research in Pennsylvania and across the nation.
We also welcomed back Stephanie Stauffer in the role of Higher Education Associate II. As many of you know Stephanie was an employee of PDE for over seven years and previously worked in this role. We are excited to have Dr. Shaw and Stephanie Stauffer here again at PDE. Below are other BSLTQ updates.
New position open in the Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality (Office of Postsecondary and Higher Education) at PDE
I'm also excited to announce an open position working with our team at PDE in the Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality! The position is for a Higher Education Program Manager responsible for professional educational administrative and managerial work in the development, improvement, and coordination of higher education professional educator programs within the Commonwealth. This position was previously held by Dr. Christina Baumer. Please use the following link to apply or for more information: PDE Higher Education Program Manager - Commonwealth of PA (governmentjobs.com).
Update on A2E STEM-CS grants and Innovative Prep-to-Practice Grants
Our office continues to work on approving contracts. Please be patient as we continue to work on emailing information to our A2E STEM-CS grant awardees and uploading information in eGrants to our Teacher and Principal Prep-to-Practice grant awardees as they are approved and move through the routing process.
Pennsylvania Higher Education Summit to be held Tuesday, May 16
Please see the attached program flyer for the Pennsylvania Higher Education Summit to be held on Tuesday, May 16 at PaTTAN Central in Harrisburg, PA. The summit will be focusing on Structured Literacy Teacher Preparation and is sponsored by the International Dyslexia Association of Pennsylvania.
As always, if you have any questions, please don't hesitate to reach out to me. I hope you have a wonderful day!
Carissa
Hello everyone,
Happy Spring! It was lovely to see so many of you at the PAC-TE Spring Conference today. I hope that our session helped to answer some of the questions you might have about assurance forms. It you have any additional questions, please don't hesitate to reach out to Jamal and Stephanie at ra-edprepprograms@pa.gov.
I'm sending out this update to inform you about a new grant that is available for education preparation programs through our Bureau of Special Education, The Accelerated Program for PK-12 Special Education Teacher Certification Grant. There is a short turn around on this grant. Applications must be submitted by end of day on Friday, April 7, 2023. I've included a short description of the grant below:
The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE), Bureau of Special Education, is requesting applications from Institutes of Higher Education (IHEs) who partner with one or more Local Education Agencies (LEAs) to provide individuals who currently hold bachelor's degrees an accelerated program with the required college/university coursework, summer field experiences, mentoring and student teaching to obtain their PK-12 special education teaching certification in accordance with PA Public School Code Section 12-1207.1, Postbaccalaureate certification.
Outcomes of the Grant include:
1) The establishment or expansion of summer field experiences (e.g., extended school year, tutoring) to provide opportunities for the accelerated program participants to demonstrate and apply the core concepts learned in their respective IHE courses.
2) Increased mentoring opportunities for accelerated program participants by current, experienced special educators to build their knowledge and understanding of the social-emotional, behavioral, and learning needs of students with disabilities.
3) An increased number of special education certifications awarded.
I've attached the Request for Application and the application above. Please email Carol Good, cgood@pattanpgh.net, if you have any questions about the grant.
As always, please don't hesitate to reach out to me if you need me. Have a wonderful evening!
Carissa
Good evening,
I apologize for getting this exciting news out this evening, rather than earlier today. Attached please find information about the Dual Credit Grant offered through the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) Division of Instructional Quality. Be aware that application for the grant is time sensitive. Eligible school entities interested in applying must first indicate their interest between Friday, February 17, 2023, and Friday, February 24, 2023. Be sure to read the RFA above for more information.
And, in other news, all of the BSLTQ updates I have sent since January 19, 2023, and all future updates can be found archived at this link: Updates from the Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality which can also be found on the PDE Certification page under "Frequently Asked Questions and Help."
Please have a wonderful President's Day weekend!
Carissa
Hello everyone,
It's still February and I don't know about you, but I'm still waiting for snow!
I have a few updates to share from BSLTQ:
Update on A2E STEM-CS grants and Innovative Prep-to-Practice Grants
Grant paperwork for the Prep2Practice awardees can be found in eGrants at this time. We are still working on emailing grant paperwork to our A2E STEM-CS awardees. Those packets will be sent shortly.
New "Ask Carissa" FAQ Update Section
I get many good questions from the field between updates, and I'd like to share these with you. Please continue to send your questions and I'll include the answers to those questions in a section I'll call "Ask Carissa." If you do not want credit for asking the question, please tell me in your email.
These two questions about the new Act 48 Credit Approval for Mentor/Cooperating Teachers were sent from Dr. Deanna Mack at Geneva College:
- For the Act 48 credit, can mentors who are supervising student teachers receive a stipend and Act 48 hours?
- Yes, mentors can receive both a stipend and Act 48 hours.
- Yes, mentors can receive both a stipend and Act 48 hours.
- Is there a minimum number of weeks of supervision to earn the 15 Act 48 hours?
- A mentor/cooperating teacher can receive 15 hours per inductee or student teacher regardless of the length of the student teaching experience. In some cases, mentor teachers share a student teacher or only mentor half of a placement. Keep in mind that mentors/supervisors may receive up to 15 hours per inductee or student teacher totaling no more than 45 hours in a compliance period. Once the 45 hours is reached in a compliance period additional credit hours cannot be awarded.
- A mentor/cooperating teacher can receive 15 hours per inductee or student teacher regardless of the length of the student teaching experience. In some cases, mentor teachers share a student teacher or only mentor half of a placement. Keep in mind that mentors/supervisors may receive up to 15 hours per inductee or student teacher totaling no more than 45 hours in a compliance period. Once the 45 hours is reached in a compliance period additional credit hours cannot be awarded.
I hope you all have a wonderful week!
Carissa
Carissa Pokorny-Golden, PhD | Director, Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality
Happy February!
While this winter weather may not seem much different than last fall, we're pleased to share what's new here at PDE and the Commonwealth: a new Governor Josh Shapiro, new Acting Secretary of Education Khalid N. Mumin, Ed.D, and new Executive Deputy Secretary Angela Fitterer! Below are other BSLTQ updates.
New Structured Literacy Professional Development Course Available to Ed Prep Program Leaders
The New Structured Literacy Professional Development Course can be found on the SAS website at PDE SAS (Standards Aligned System). If you do not have a SAS login, please follow the instructions here: Creating a SAS Account – SAS Help Desk (zendesk.com). You can also use these instructions to help you register for the course in the PD Center: Registering for a SAS Course. Once you login, hover over SAS Tools, choose the PD Center, and type "Structured Literacy" in the search catalog. You can click on the "Options" button to register for the 10-hour Introduction to Structured Literacy Course. Courses for CR-SE and Professional Ethics are forthcoming.
Approval for Act 48 Hours for Cooperating/Mentor Teachers
The Office of Elementary and Secondary Education recently approved Act 48 credits for cooperating/mentor teachers.
Here are the requirements for awarding Act 48 credits for Local Education Agencies (LEAs) or Educator Preparation Programs (EPPs):
- Mentors of first-year teachers and supervisors of student teachers (does not include pre-student teachers) may earn Act 48 credit if the LEA approves the professional development hours starting the 2022-2023 school year.
- Mentors/Supervisors may receive up to 15 hours per inductee or student teacher totaling no more than 45 hours in a compliance period.
- If LEAs do not want to approve Act 48 hours for their employees, the EPPs may do so (but both cannot do so for the same experience/time period).
Update on A2E STEM-CS grants and Innovative Prep-to-Practice Grants
Our office is working hard to get all the grant paperwork out to our awardees as soon as possible. Please be patient as we continue to work on emailing information to our A2E STEM-CS grant awardees and uploading information in eGrants to both our Teacher and Principal Prep-to-Practice grant awardees as they are approved.
Please stay warm and safe this February!
Carissa
Carissa Pokorny-Golden, PhD | Director, Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality
Good afternoon,
I hope everyone's winter break was a good one! I'm pleased to share additional PDE updates with you that will hopefully brighten this dark and rainy day.
BSLTQ Grant Awards Update
Congratulations to the grantees that received Aspiring to Educate STEM-CS, Teacher Prep2Practice, and Principal Prep2Practice grants! Links to awardee pages are below for your convenience. We are in the process of making arrangements to extend these grants through December 2023 (and December 2024 for Aspiring to Educate STEM-CS Implementation grants), and as soon as we do, will send out grant approval letters. If you have any questions, please email RA-EDOPHEGRANTS@pa.gov.
- Aspiring to Educate - STEM-CS Grant Awardees
- Principal Prep2Practice Grant Awardees
- Teacher Prep2Practice Grant Awardees
New Dance Certification Program Framework Guidelines Now Available
PDE approved the new Dance Certification guidelines on January 17. In the past, Dance was traditionally taught in PK-12 schools by teachers holding certification in career technical education, health & physical education, and communications, and those holding a creative movement endorsement. Providing Direct Path Dance Certification in Pennsylvania establishes the expectation that students should receive instruction from a certified dance educator. To satisfy PDE's definition of a certified teacher, teachers must: 1) Hold at least a bachelor's degree; 2) Hold a valid state-issued teaching certificate/license; and 3) Demonstrate subject matter competency for the content area they teach. You can find more information on the new Dance Certification online (PDF). If you are interested in offering this certification program, please contact RA-EDPREPPROGRAMS@pa.gov for an initial program review application.
Assurance Forms for Culturally-Relevant and Sustaining Education, Professional Ethics, and Structured Literacy Program Framework Guidelines Now Available
The assurance forms for these three new program framework guidelines will be posted online shortly, but in the meantime they are attached for your convenience. If you have any questions or have completed forms to be turned in, please send to RA-EDPREPPROGRAMS@pa.gov.
Chapter 354 Questionnaire Will Remain Open through Monday, January 23
Many thanks to the more than 60 of you who have submitted the questionnaire so far! If you haven't already, please consider completing it. Chapter 354 Questionnaire.
Have a great evening,
Carissa
Carissa Pokorny-Golden, PhD | Director, Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality