Biology is a biological science that generally describes the scientific study of the structure, function, reproduction, growth, heredity, evolution, behavior and distribution of living organisms and their relations to their natural environments.
Grade Level Scope of Certificate
A person holding a valid certificate for Biology is qualified to teach biological/life science courses to students in Grades 7 through 12. A person holding this certificate is also qualified to teach this content in the sixth (6th) grade. (See CSPG 104 - Expansion of Secondary (7-12) Certification to Sixth Grade).
Certification Assignment
An educator holding a certificate for Biology is qualified to teach biological and life science courses including the following:
- life science (an introductory course comprised of learning experiences related to the ways living things interact with the world around them, but below the level of difficulty of a biology course)
- botany, anatomy, biochemistry, biophysics, cell and molecular biology, ecology, environmental science, evolutionary biology, genetics, human and animal physiology, marine and aquatic biology, microbiology, radiation biology, toxicology, zoology
- general science
- forensic science
- nutritional biology course which involves the scientific study of biological processes by which organisms function.
Restrictions
An educator holding a certificate for Biology is not appropriately certified to teach chemistry, earth and space science, or physics.
Special Considerations
An educator certified in this field may:
- Provide Professional development in their area of collegial studies;
- Serve in the role of mentor or advisor; and
- Assist students in understanding how to read content area materials.
Certificate Clarification
The older PA instructional certificate, Comprehensive Science, is still applicable for teaching Biology.
References
See the Certification Test and Score Requirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.
Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.
Program Specific Guidelines for Certification
22 PA Code: Chapter 4: §4.21(e)(3); (f)(3), §4.22(c)(3), §4.23(c)(3)
Chapter 49: §49.11, §49.81
PA Public School Code: §1202, §1212, §1604
Other CSPG’s for Reference
This revision supersedes all earlier CSPGs carrying this number and/or addressing this subject. Previous printing dates on this subject: 1973, 3/75, 3/78, 2/82, 1/87, 6/92, 7/04, 3/14.
Summary of Changes
|Date of Revisions
|Major Changes to CSPG #32
7/23/2026
|4/20/2023
|3/1/2014
|7/1/2004
|6/1/1992
|CSPG #033 titled Science Certification and Assignment Scope listed definitions for all areas of sciences/science course categories and corresponding appropriate certifications.
|3/1/1975
|CSPG #033 Assignment Scope in Various Science Certifications