Biology is a biological science that generally describes the scientific study of the structure, function, reproduction, growth, heredity, evolution, behavior and distribution of living organisms and their relations to their natural environments.

Grade Level Scope of Certificate

A person holding a valid certificate for Biology is qualified to teach biological/life science courses to students in Grades 7 through 12. A person holding this certificate is also qualified to teach this content in the sixth (6th) grade. (See CSPG 104 - Expansion of Secondary (7-12) Certification to Sixth Grade).

Certification Assignment

An educator holding a certificate for Biology is qualified to teach biological and life science courses including the following:



life science (an introductory course comprised of learning experiences related to the ways living things interact with the world around them, but below the level of difficulty of a biology course)

botany, anatomy, biochemistry, biophysics, cell and molecular biology, ecology, environmental science, evolutionary biology, genetics, human and animal physiology, marine and aquatic biology, microbiology, radiation biology, toxicology, zoology

general science

forensic science​

nutritional biology course which involves the scientific study of biological processes by which organisms function.

Restrictions

An educator holding a certificate for Biology is not appropriately certified to teach chemistry, earth and space science, or physics.

Special Considerations

An educator certified in this field may:

Provide Professional development in their area of collegial studies;

Serve in the role of mentor or advisor; and

Assist students in understanding how to read content area materials.

Certificate Clarification

The older PA instructional certificate, Comprehensive Science, is still applicable for teaching Biology.