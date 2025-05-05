The Pennsylvania Information Management System (PIMS) is a statewide longitudinal data system for the collection and reporting of unit-level educational data.
PIMS was developed with the purpose of:
- Allowing the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) to meet federal and state reporting requirements;
- Streamlining the reporting processes from educational institutions to PDE and the U.S. Department of Education;
- Reporting timely and accurate education data through standardized and ad hoc reporting capabilities;
- Improving educational decision-making through the use of high quality data and decision support tools; and,
- Providing longitudinal data on educational progress over time.
Act 24 of 2011 authorizes PDE to collect unit-level data that are mandated by state or federal statute or regulation from postsecondary institutions. PDE is collecting data elements necessary to meet the following reporting requirements:
- Reporting required for the Pennsylvania Community College Annual Report;
- Reporting required for the Pennsylvania Transfer and Articulation System; and,
- Reporting required as a result of receiving State Fiscal Stabilization Fund monies from the federal government.
The PIMS Postsecondary User Manuals describe the data elements and templates postsecondary administrators submit to the system, as well as the collection timelines.
Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act
Student education records are official, confidential documents protected by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA, 20 USC 1232g). FERPA defines education records as all records – both paper and computerized – that schools or education agencies maintain about students, and protects both paper and computerized records. FERPA and other privacy laws (such as Title I and Special Education) ensure that information about citizens collected by schools and government agencies is released only for specific and legally defined purposes.
Under FERPA Sec. 99.31 and 99.35, education agencies may release personally identifiable information to the PDE for the purposes of auditing and evaluating education programs and complying with federal and state regulations.
Postsecondary Data Collection Opt-Out Process
Students attending postsecondary institutions in Pennsylvania may opt out of a commonwealth data collection by submitting the electronic Postsecondary Data Collection Opt-Out Form to PDE by July 15 of the academic year being reported. Students are not permitted to opt out of federally mandated collections.
Students are responsible for opting out the data collection by the posted deadline and for identifying the postsecondary institution(s) PDE should notify on their behalf. Students must submit a separate opt-out form for each postsecondary institution attended during the collection year.
The postsecondary institution is responsible for excluding those students’ information from the portions of the collection that are required only for commonwealth purposes. PDE and the postsecondary institutions are not responsible for the sharing of data that may result from a student providing inaccurate information.
Introduction
PDE collects data annually from postsecondary institutions to meet the following state requirements.
|Postsecondary Data Collection
|Legislative Authority
|Act 76 of 2019 Unit-Level Data Collection
|Article XX-C of the Public School Code
(24 P.S. § 20-2003-C)
Under Act 90 of 2024, data collection by the PDE will undergo changes to the data submission systems and timelines of collection required by public institutions. Student-level reporting on transfer students covered by Act 76 of 2019 was previously collected through PIMS during a July to September collection period. Starting with the transfer data from the 2025-2026 academic year, this reporting will be collected through a newly developed Pennsylvania Student Longitudinal Data System in late fall of 2026.
Students may opt out of a state data collection by submitting the electronic Postsecondary Data Collection Opt-Out Form to PDE by July 15 of the academic year being reported.
In accordance with Act 24, PDE has developed the following policy and procedure for students wanting to opt out of a commonwealth postsecondary data collection that includes unit-level data.
Student Opt-Out Policy
Postsecondary students may opt out of a commonwealth data collection by completing the electronic Postsecondary Data Collection Opt-Out Form available on PDE's website by June 15 of the academic year being reported.
The data collected by PDE covers all semesters during the previous academic year (Summer, Fall, Intercession, and Spring).
In accordance with Act 24, PDE will notify postsecondary institutions in writing about the unit-level data elements being collected. Upon receiving the notice, the postsecondary institution will provide students who are subject to the data request with electronic notice of the Department's request and of the student's ability to opt out of the collection by July 15. The electronic notice shall direct students to a PDE webpage containing a description of the information being collected, the process and timeline for opting out of the collection, and the Postsecondary Data Collection Opt-Out Form.
Students are responsible for opting out of the data collection annually by the posted deadline and for identifying the postsecondary institution(s) PDE should notify on their behalf. Students must submit a separate opt-out form for each postsecondary institution attended during the collection year.
Approximately one month prior to the collection date, PDE will provide postsecondary institutions with the names (first and last) and student identification numbers of students from their institutions that have elected not to participate. The postsecondary institution is responsible for excluding those students' information from its data submission. PDE and postsecondary institutions are not responsible for the sharing of data that may result from a student providing inaccurate information.
Data Collection Opt-Out Process
In accordance with Act 24:
- PDE will notify postsecondary institutions in writing about the unit-level data elements PDE seeks to collect and the date by which students may opt out of the collection.
- Postsecondary institutions will provide students with an electronic notice of PDE's request for data, and the process and timeline for opting out of a commonwealth data collection.
- Students may opt out of a commonwealth data collection by submitting the electronic Postsecondary Data Collection Opt-Out Form to PDE by June 15.
- Approximately one month prior to the collection, PDE will provide postsecondary institutions with the names (first and last) and student identification numbers of students from their respective institutions that have elected not to participate.
- The postsecondary institution will exclude those students' information from its data submission to PDE.
Students attending postsecondary institutions may opt-out of Pennsylvania-mandated data collections by completing the Postsecondary Data Collection Opt-Out Form. Students must submit their opt-out request at least one month prior to postsecondary institutions submitting data to PDE. The deadline for opting out of these collections is as follows:
- July 15, 2026
Students are responsible for opting out of each data collection by the posted deadline and identifying the postsecondary institution(s) PDE should notify on their behalf. Students must submit a separate form for each institution attended during the collection term. PDE and the postsecondary institution are not responsible for the sharing of data that may result from a student providing inaccurate information.
Act 76 Reporting
Postsecondary Perkins Collections
PIMS Postsecondary Perkins CTE Collections
- 2025-26 PIMS Postsecondary Perkins CTE Collection (PowerPoint)
- 2025-26 PIMS Postsecondary Perkins CTE Collections Webinar (YouTube)
- 2025-26 PIMS Postsecondary CTE How-To Guide (PDF)
- 2025-26 PS PIMS SOAR POS CIPS by Institution (Excel)
- 2025-26 PIMS Postsecondary Perkins User Manual Vol 1 v1.0 (PDF)
- 2025-26 PIMS Postsecondary Perkins User Manual Vol 2 v1.0 (PDF)
- 2025-26 Vol 2 PIMS Manual PS Perkins CIP and State Abbreviation Codes (Excel)
- 2025-26 PIMS Perkins Postsecondary Data Collection Calendar (Excel)
- Creating a Student Batch File for PASecureID (PDF)
- Successful Uploads to PS PIMS (PDF)