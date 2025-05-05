​​PIMS Postsecondary

Introduction

PDE collects data annually from postsecondary institutions to meet the following state requirements.

Postsecondary Data Collection

Legislative Authority Act 76 of 2019 Unit-Level Data Collection Article XX-C of the Public School Code

(24 P.S. § 20-2003-C)

Under Act 90 of 2024, data collection by the PDE will undergo changes to the data submission systems and timelines of collection required by public institutions. Student-level reporting on transfer students covered by Act 76 of 2019 was previously collected through PIMS during a July to September collection period. Starting with the transfer data from the 2025-2026 academic year, this reporting will be collected through a newly developed Pennsylvania Student Longitudinal Data System in late fall of 2026.

Students may opt out of a state data collection by submitting the electronic Postsecondary Data Collection Opt-Out Form to PDE by July 15 of the academic year being reported.

In accordance with Act 24, PDE has developed the following policy and procedure for students wanting to opt out of a commonwealth postsecondary data collection that includes unit-level data.

Student Opt-Out Policy

Postsecondary students may opt out of a commonwealth data collection by completing the electronic Postsecondary Data Collection Opt-Out Form available on PDE's website by June 15 of the academic year being reported.

The data collected by PDE covers all semesters during the previous academic year (Summer, Fall, Intercession, and Spring).

In accordance with Act 24, PDE will notify postsecondary institutions in writing about the unit-level data elements being collected. Upon receiving the notice, the postsecondary institution will provide students who are subject to the data request with electronic notice of the Department's request and of the student's ability to opt out of the collection by July 15. The electronic notice shall direct students to a PDE webpage containing a description of the information being collected, the process and timeline for opting out of the collection, and the Postsecondary Data Collection Opt-Out Form.

Students are responsible for opting out of the data collection annually by the posted deadline and for identifying the postsecondary institution(s) PDE should notify on their behalf. Students must submit a separate opt-out form for each postsecondary institution attended during the collection year.

Approximately one month prior to the collection date, PDE will provide postsecondary institutions with the names (first and last) and student identification numbers of students from their institutions that have elected not to participate. The postsecondary institution is responsible for excluding those students' information from its data submission. PDE and postsecondary institutions are not responsible for the sharing of data that may result from a student providing inaccurate information.

Data Collection Opt-Out Process

In accordance with Act 24: