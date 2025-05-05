PDE Leadership

A visionary leader in public education, Dr. Carrie Rowe brings 25 years of public education experience to her role as Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Education. In this role, she provides guidance, support, and oversight to partners in the pre-K–12 field on topics ranging from structured literacy, educational stability, workforce needs, teacher recruitment and retention, and student mental health and well-being. Dr. Rowe advocates for policies and programs that provide college and career pathways for every student, especially those that include access to expansive dual credit opportunities, high-intensity summer learning, and multilingual programs.

Before taking a position with the Pennsylvania Department of Education, Dr. Rowe served as a Superintendent of Schools in the western region of the state. Both as a former Superintendent and now as the Secretary, her career has focused on ensuring fairness and justice in resource allocation and eliminating institutional barriers to access and opportunity.