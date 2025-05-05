PDE Leadership

Dr. Carrie Rowe, Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Education
A visionary leader in public education, Dr. Carrie Rowe brings 25 years of public education experience to her role as Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Education. In this role, she provides guidance, support, and oversight to partners in the pre-K–12 field on topics ranging from structured literacy, educational stability, workforce needs, teacher recruitment and retention, and student mental health and well-being. Dr. Rowe advocates for policies and programs that provide college and career pathways for every student, especially those that include access to expansive dual credit opportunities, high-intensity summer learning, and multilingual programs.
Before taking a position with the Pennsylvania Department of Education, Dr. Rowe served as a Superintendent of Schools in the western region of the state. Both as a former Superintendent and now as the Secretary, her career has focused on ensuring fairness and justice in resource allocation and eliminating institutional barriers to access and opportunity.
Angela Fitterer, Executive Deputy Secretary
A lifelong public servant, Angela Fitterer currently serves as the Executive Deputy Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE). Over her 25-year career in state government, Angela has served as Deputy Chief of Staff to former Governor Tom Wolf, Deputy Secretary in the Governor’s Office of Legislative Affairs, Legislative Director at PDE, and has held various positions in both the Pennsylvania Senate and House of Representatives focused on crafting and steering public policy. Throughout her career, she has used her passion for education and public policy to create coalitions and work with vested partners to realize a shared vision and accomplish common goals.
Marcus A. Delgado, Deputy Secretary of Administration
As a teacher in Philadelphia, Mr. Delgado saw the struggles of students in the educational system and decided to do something about it.
At the age of 25, Mr. Delgado received the opportunity to open the first accelerated high school in Philadelphia, a second chance high school for dropout students. Under Mr. Delgado’s leadership as Principal for five years and CEO for 13 years, the One Bright Ray Community High School accelerated school model began to flourish and expanded the accelerated school model to six One Bright Ray Schools across the city of Philadelphia.
Mr. Delgado graduated from Temple University with a bachelor’s degree in education, a master’s degree from Arizona State University with a major in Educational Leadership and a minor in Business, and he holds a Superintendent’s Letter of Eligibility. Mr. Delgado is now currently serving as the Deputy Secretary for the Office of Administration at the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
Shante' Brown, Deputy Secretary of Child Development and Early Learning
Shante’ A. Brown is a dedicated early childhood education leader with over a decade of experience in leading child care programs. She believes in connecting people to resources and building strong community relationships. Shante’ began her career with the Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) in 2021 as the director for the Bureau of Certification Services. She has served as a leader in multiple positions within Philadelphia including Director of PHLpreK, Philadelphia’s city-funded PreK Initiative, Education Field Administrator Early Childhood Coach, and PreK teacher with the School District of Philadelphia.
Shante’ holds a B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood - Elementary Education, M.S. in Reading Education, and an Ed.S. in Teacher Leadership. She is a genuine advocate for the field, and committed to positive outcomes for children, families, and providers in the state of Pennsylvania.
Heather Sharpe, Deputy Secretary of Commonwealth Libraries & State Librarian
Heather Sharpe brings more than fifteen years of experience in library leadership and public service. In this role, she oversees the development and coordination of library services throughout the Commonwealth, including the administration of state and federal funding programs, policy development, and strategic initiatives supporting libraries, as well as the operations of the State Library.
Prior to this appointment, Heather served as Director of the Bureau of Library Development within the Office of Commonwealth Libraries, where she led statewide library programs and funding, including the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) and the Public Library Subsidy. She previously served as Executive Director of the Lancaster Public Library.
Heather holds a Master of Science in Library and Information Science from Drexel University and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Kutztown University, and served in the United States Marine Corps. She is committed to ensuring that every Pennsylvanian regardless of geography, income, or circumstance has dependable access to strong, modern library services.
Amy Lena, Deputy Secretary for the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education
Amy Lena has extensive experience in education. Prior to joining the Department of Education in 2020, she worked in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts schools in various roles, including teacher, instructional technology coach, mathematics supervisor, supervisor of curriculum, instruction, and technology, and building principal. Since joining the Department, Amy has served as Advisor to the Deputy Secretary in OESE, as well as holding positions in the Bureau of School Support as Chief of the Division of Planning and Professional Development and Director of the Bureau. Amy's career reflects a commitment to supporting underserved students and finding a balance between traditional educational methods and innovative approaches to ensure all students have an equitable path to on-time graduation.
Dr. Lynette Kuhn, Deputy Secretary for Postsecondary and Higher Education
Dr. Lynette Kuhn currently serves as the Deputy Secretary and Commissioner for Postsecondary and Higher Education at the Pennsylvania Department of Education, where she leads statewide initiatives to expand access, affordability, and quality across Pennsylvania’s higher education system.
Prior to this role, Dr. Kuhn served as Chief for the Division of Higher Education, Access, and Equity at PDE, overseeing state authorization and compliance processes for degree-granting institutions. She brought to the role nearly two decades of experience in higher education administration, regulatory oversight, and institutional leadership. Earlier in her career, she worked as a career school administrator, managing compliance, accreditation, and operations for six institutions across three states.
Dr. Kuhn holds a Doctor of Education in Leadership and Administration from Point Park University, a Master of Education in Higher Education, and a Bachelor of Arts in Law and Society with a concentration in labor and employment relations, both from Penn State University. Her professional work emphasizes broadening access to postsecondary education, improving transfer and recognition of academic credit, and strengthening institutional practices to support student success.
She is committed to ensuring that all learners have access to high-quality, affordable pathways to postsecondary education and workforce success.
Dr. Gina Colarossi, Special Advisor to the Secretary
Dr. Gina M. Colarossi has served public education for over 22 years in various capacities as an interpreter and teacher of the Deaf, Director of Education, Student Services & Special Education, Advisor and Division Chief for the Pennsylvania Department of Education, Bureau of Special Education, and the statewide lead for the Pennsylvania Training and Technical Assistance Network for Alternative Education for Disruptive Youth. Most recently, Dr. Colarossi served as the first Director of Program Monitoring and Accountability for the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
Throughout her career, Dr. Colarossi has championed public education supporting educational pathways for students across Pennsylvania. As a public servant, she continues to promote policy that provides access to public education and to advocate for collective partnerships that prioritize positive results in public education.
Dr. Colarossi earned a Doctor of Education Administration and Leadership from Pennsylvania Western University, a Masters in Deaf Education from Gallaudet University, and a Bachelor of Science in American Sign Language/English Interpreting and Special Education from Bloomsburg University.
Dr. Stacey Cherny, Special Assistant to the Secretary
Dr. Stacey Cherny serves as the Special Assistant to the Secretary where she supports the work focused on Structured Literacy. With more than 25 years of experience in public education, Dr. Cherny provides guidance for the implementation of evidence-based reading instruction and the Science of Reading across the Commonwealth.
Throughout her career, Dr. Cherny has held leadership positions at the school, district, and state levels. Her extensive background includes service as a teacher, reading specialist, and Principal, as well as roles as a curriculum director, school improvement administrator, and literacy consultant. Prior to her current appointment, she served as an Educational Consultant at the Pennsylvania Training and Technical Assistance Network (PaTTAN), where she was the State Lead for Literacy.
Dr. Cherny is recognized for her work in translating literacy research into effective classroom practices, including training educators in effective instruction that leads to improve outcomes for all students. She has also taught undergraduate that graduate literacy courses for higher education.
She earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Illinois and holds graduate degrees from the University of Scranton, Shippensburg University, and Millersville University.
Cathy Hall, Special Assistant to the Secretary
Native of Harrisburg, PA, Cathy currently serves as Special Assistant to the Secretary of the PA Department of Education. She began her life of public service 25 years ago with her appointment by Governor Tom Ridge to serve as Deputy Executive Director of the Governor’s Advisory Commission on African American Affairs. Cathy has since expanded her portfolio to include service in all three levels of government – federal, state and local. She has served as Assistant Director of Communications at the former PA Department of Public Welfare, Civilian Contract Specialist with the U.S. Navy, and Special Assistant to the Mayor – City of Harrisburg. Most recently, she served as Housing Director for the Camp Curtin YMCA and authored the grants to fund their first affordable housing program.
Over the years, Cathy has worked tirelessly in her community by volunteering and serving on many non-profit boards of directors and worked with two very prominent young professional organizations. In her free time, she serves as the coordinator of a local food pantry serving over 300 families a month.
Cathy received a Bachelor of the Arts from Shippensburg University in 1998, and a Master of Public Administration from Shippensburg University in 2000.
Dr. Rob Steinmetz, Special Assistant to the Secretary
Dr. Rob Steinmetz is a leader and collaborative change agent focused on equitable student success with experience in creating new systems and frameworks in public higher education at local, state, and national levels.
Before his current role focusing on workforce development in education as special assistant to the Secretary at the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE), Rob had most recently served as the Executive Vice President for College Operations and Student Affairs at Connecticut State Community College. Before this, he served the same organization as the President of the Capital-East Region. Prior to his work in Connecticut, Rob served as Vice President for Student Affairs at Portland Community College in Oregon, Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at Harrisburg Area Community College, and has over 20 years of experience working in education.
He holds Bachelor of Science and Master of Public Administration degrees from the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga, as well as a Doctor of Education in Higher Education Administration from the University of Alabama. His academic research, including his dissertation, focus on equitable student success at community colleges.
Eric Levis, Chief Talent Officer
Eric (Rick) Levis serves as the chief talent officer at the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE), where he coordinates initiatives to attract, prepare and retain teachers, administrators, and other professional staff. Prior to assuming his current role, he served as the department’s deputy policy director and press secretary. He brings more than 27 years of state government experience to his role, having also worked in public affairs/communications at the Public Utility Commission, Fish & Boat Commission and Department of Labor & Industry. A native of Edinboro, Erie County, he resides in Mechanicsburg with his spouse Kim, a 6th-grade public school teacher.
Casey Smith, Director of Communications
A lifelong public servant with a passion for storytelling, Casey Smith is the Communications Director at the Pennsylvania Department of Education. She previously served as Communications Director at the Departments of Community and Economic Development and Agriculture. She has proudly served the Commonwealth since graduating from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications in 2006. She received her Master of Science in Communication Studies from Shippensburg University in 2012.
Julie Kane, Director of Policy
Julie Kane has been the director of the Policy Office in the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) since 2018. As director, Julie collaborates with executive staff to develop and communicate the Department’s short- and long-term education policy agenda as well as recommend programs and initiatives impacting the commonwealth’s learners throughout the PreK-12, postsecondary, and career continuum for the Secretary, other cabinet officials, and the Governor’s Policy Office.
Prior to her role in the Policy Office, Julie served in the PDE Office of Postsecondary and Higher Education, where she successfully launched Pennsylvania’s first college credit transfer system and website (PAcollegetransfer.com), for which she was awarded a Governor’s Award for Excellence in 2020. In total, Julie has nearly 30 years of policy experience in the private and public sector, with a focus on postsecondary access, success and affordability, and workforce development.
Julie holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mass Communications from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania and a Master of Science Degree in Organizational Development from Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania.
Stephen Latanishen, Director of Legislative Affairs
Stephen Latanishen was appointed Director of Government Relations for the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) in 2021, where his career in public service began. Latanishen previously served for two years at the Pennsylvania Department of State, working on professional licensure reform and elections issues, before that spending three years in the Governor’s Office as a Liaison for Boards and Commissions, where he conducted sensitive outreach and addressed public policy issues on behalf of the Administration. In addition, he was responsible for ensuring that approximately 500 Pennsylvania state boards and commissions under the Governor's jurisdiction were filled with well-qualified appointees.
In his first and most formative role, Latanishen started here at PDE, in the Office of Government Relations he now leads, as a legislative specialist. Under the leadership of his mentor, he learned the importance of building bipartisan relationships, and honed skills necessary to crafting the best possible legislative solutions. In doing so, he pursued a long standing passion for serving Pennsylvania students and educators.
Latanishen’s passion for serving all learners though public service stems from his experience as an Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America and further developed at Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania, where he studied political science. Since 2015, he has served as the Co-Chair of the Governor’s Next Generation Task Force, which brings more young voices into government.
Dr. Kate Shaw, Executive Director, State Board of Higher Education
In October 2024, Dr. Shaw was appointed Executive Director of Pennsylvania’s new State Board of Higher Education. She provides a broad range of support, expertise and capacity to the Board and to the higher education sector as they work together to coordinate and strengthen the Commonwealth’s colleges and universities.
Dr. Kate Shaw previously served as Deputy Secretary and Commissioner for Postsecondary Education at the Pennsylvania Department of Education. Since her arrival in March of 2023, she has led efforts on behalf of Governor Josh Shapiro to craft a bold new vision for higher education, including over $140 million in student support, over $55 million in new appropriations to publicly-funded colleges and universities, and the creation of a new State Board of Higher Education that will provide the leadership and the capacity needed for the Commonwealth’s higher education sector.
Previously, Dr. Shaw worked as a Senior Advisor at HCM Strategists, partnering with multiple states and organizations to improve postsecondary education funding and policy. She also served as Deputy Secretary under Governor Ed Rendell, where she oversaw major reforms in postsecondary access, teacher preparation, community colleges, and retention programs.
For over a decade, Dr. Shaw also served as Executive Director of Research for Action, where she led a robust portfolio of research on state postsecondary policy that included multi-state studies of postsecondary funding and accountability systems, credit recognition and transfer, statewide college Promise programs, college placement reforms, and a range of retention reforms. Shaw also served as a faculty at Temple University for a decade, where she was a tenured department chair in Urban Education and Policy Studies.
She has twice been elected to serve as a Board member for the West Chester Area School District.
Karen Molchanow, Executive Director State Board of Education
Karen Molchanow serves as Executive Director of the State Board of Education where she is responsible for managing the Board’s regulatory agenda and other initiatives. Karen joined the Board staff as Assistant Executive Director in July 2010, was named Acting Executive Director in May 2011, and was promoted to Executive Director in April 2012. Prior to joining the State Board, Karen served as Manager of Policy Information and Programs for The Education Policy and Leadership Center (EPLC.) Karen joined EPLC in 2001 and served as a Policy Programs Associate for two years, then as Coordinator of Policy Information and Programs. Karen graduated from Millersville University’s Honors College.