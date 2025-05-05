Attendee Information

Continuing Education Credits

Act 48 credits can be earned by attending any keynote or breakout session, and scanning the QR code at each session to electronically record your attendance.

Act 45 credits can be earned by completing the following steps: Before the Data Summit : Register and pay as an Act 45 Program participant (worth 25 Act 45 credits). At the Data Summit: After checking in at the conference registration desk, pick up your Act 45 packet at the Information Desk. Accrue at least 10 Act 45 credit hours by attending keynotes, the Monday mandatory onboarding session, and selected breakout sessions, which can follow on the Act 45 Schedule handout located in your Act 45 packet. Upon attending each Act 45 session, scan the QR code provided to electronically record your attendance. You must attend the entirety of the session to receive the session QR code and credit hours. After the Data Summit: You must complete the additional 15 Act 45 credit hours in Schoology. A syllabus will be provided during the mandatory onboarding session on Monday, and the following coursework will be included: Job-embedded assignments Reading and journaling assignments Culminating project The 25-credit course must be completed by TBD



ADA Special Needs Accommodations

Participation by all individuals is encouraged. Advance notice of any special needs will help us provide better service. Please notify us of your needs at least two weeks in advance of the conference by contacting the PDE Data Summit Team via email at ra-edpdedatasummit@pa.gov.

Early Bird Discount, Attendee Cancellation and Refund Policy

Early bird registration payments must be received by Friday, January 15th, 2027. If payment is not received, an additional $50 charge will automatically be added to your registration. Refunds will not be granted to registrants utilizing the Buy 4, Get a $200 Discount promotion (substitutions only).

Refunds (minus a $25 administrative/processing fee will be granted to registrants who cancel by email at RA-EDPDEDATASUMMIT@pa.gov at least 20 business days prior to the event. Cancellation notices must be received by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, February 26th, 2027, to receive a refund.

Refunds will not be provided to registrants who neither cancel nor attend the event. Confirmed registrants who are unable to attend the event may send a substitute in their place at no additional cost. Substitution information must be received by the Pennsylvania Department of Education (RA-EDPDEDATASUMMIT@pa.gov) three full business days (Tuesday, March 16th, 2027) before the start of the event.