Colleges, universities, and other postsecondary institutions are required by numerous statutes to submit annual reports on several topics to the Pennsylvania Department of Education. These mandatory reports are consolidated into a single form to facilitate compliance with reporting requirements in one submission.

The next deadline for reporting is March 2, 2026.

Assurances of compliance are required for the following statutes. Please note that not all institutions are required to report on all the items listed below. The assurance-of-compliance form will self-populate based on the individual institution's category (such as in-state college, university, or seminary; Education Enterprise; or Private Licensed School).

The documents below provide guidance and instructions for gathering data and completing the Higher Education Reporting Form. Please refer all questions to ra-highereducation@pa.gov. To ensure a timely response to your query, please include in the subject line “Higher Education Reporting” and the name of your institution.

Uniform Crime Reporting Act

The Act: Uniform Crime Reporting Act

The Regulations: 22 Pa. Code Chapter 33

Sexual Violence Education (Article XX-J)

The Article: Act 16 of 2019

Sexual Violence Education at Institutions of Higher Education (Article XX-G)

The Article: Act 55 of 2022

Higher Education Gift Disclosure Act

The Act: Higher Education Gift Disclosure Act

Form:

Higher Education Gift Disclosure Form 2024-25 (PDF)

Higher Education Gift Disclosure Form 2025-26 (PDF)

Higher Education Gift Disclosure Form 2026-27 (PDF)

Note: Form is submitted only if gifts are reportable.

Annual Survey of Educational Programs (ASEP)

The Regulation: 22 Pa. Code § 31.23 – Program Database

Requirements: § 31.23 Program

English Fluency in Higher Education Act

The Act: English Fluency in Higher Education Act

Graduation Rates for Colleges (Act 88 of 2002)

The Act: Act 88 of 2002 (PDF)

Note: This requirement does not apply to 2-year institutions or seminaries.

Federal Loan Disclosures (Act 121 of 2018)

The Act: Act 121 of 2018

Guidelines for Annual Student Loan Summary Notification (PDF)

Fostering Independence Through Education (Act 16 of 2019 (Article XXVI-K))

The Act: Act 16 of 2019 (PDF)

Learn more about the Fostering Independence Tuition Waiver Program

Credit Card Marketing (Act 35 of 2023 (Article XXIII-A))

The Article: Article XXIII-A

Debt Management and Money Management Skills (Act 35 of 2023 (Article XXIII-A))

The Article: Article XXIII-A

Transparency and Accountability - Act 69 of 2024 ( Student Fee Transparency (Section 2004-H))

The Article: Transparency and Accountability - Act 69 of 2024 ( Student Fee Transparency (Section 2004-H))

Higher Education Cost Transparency - Act 69 of 2024 (Section 2005-H)

The Article: Article XX-H (Section 2005-H)

Exit Counseling - Act 69 of 2024 (Section 2006-H)

The Article: Article XX-H (Section 2006-H)

For additional information about the above reports, please contact:

Division of Higher Education, Access, and Equity

Phone 717-783-6786 | RA-HigherEducation@pa.gov