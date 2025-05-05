Colleges, universities, and other postsecondary institutions are required by numerous statutes to submit annual reports on several topics to the Pennsylvania Department of Education. These mandatory reports are consolidated into a single form to facilitate compliance with reporting requirements in one submission.
The next deadline for reporting is March 2, 2026.
Assurances of compliance are required for the following statutes. Please note that not all institutions are required to report on all the items listed below. The assurance-of-compliance form will self-populate based on the individual institution's category (such as in-state college, university, or seminary; Education Enterprise; or Private Licensed School).
The documents below provide guidance and instructions for gathering data and completing the Higher Education Reporting Form. Please refer all questions to ra-highereducation@pa.gov. To ensure a timely response to your query, please include in the subject line “Higher Education Reporting” and the name of your institution.
- 2025-26 Assurances of Compliance Q&A for Institutions of Higher Education (PDF)
- 2025-26 Assurances of Compliance Q&A for Private Licensed Schools (PDF)
- 2025-26 Form Completion Instructions for All Postsecondary Institutions (PDF)
Uniform Crime Reporting Act
The Act: Uniform Crime Reporting Act
The Regulations: 22 Pa. Code Chapter 33
Sexual Violence Education (Article XX-J)
The Article: Act 16 of 2019
Sexual Violence Education at Institutions of Higher Education (Article XX-G)
The Article: Act 55 of 2022
Higher Education Gift Disclosure Act
The Act: Higher Education Gift Disclosure Act
Form:
Higher Education Gift Disclosure Form 2024-25 (PDF)
Higher Education Gift Disclosure Form 2025-26 (PDF)
Higher Education Gift Disclosure Form 2026-27 (PDF)
Note: Form is submitted only if gifts are reportable.
Annual Survey of Educational Programs (ASEP)
The Regulation: 22 Pa. Code § 31.23 – Program Database
Requirements: § 31.23 Program
English Fluency in Higher Education Act
The Act: English Fluency in Higher Education Act
Graduation Rates for Colleges (Act 88 of 2002)
The Act: Act 88 of 2002 (PDF)
Note: This requirement does not apply to 2-year institutions or seminaries.
Federal Loan Disclosures (Act 121 of 2018)
The Act: Act 121 of 2018
Guidelines for Annual Student Loan Summary Notification (PDF)
Fostering Independence Through Education (Act 16 of 2019 (Article XXVI-K))
The Act: Act 16 of 2019 (PDF)
Learn more about the Fostering Independence Tuition Waiver Program
Credit Card Marketing (Act 35 of 2023 (Article XXIII-A))
The Article: Article XXIII-A
Debt Management and Money Management Skills (Act 35 of 2023 (Article XXIII-A))
The Article: Article XXIII-A
Transparency and Accountability - Act 69 of 2024 ( Student Fee Transparency (Section 2004-H))
The Article: Transparency and Accountability - Act 69 of 2024 ( Student Fee Transparency (Section 2004-H))
Higher Education Cost Transparency - Act 69 of 2024 (Section 2005-H)
The Article: Article XX-H (Section 2005-H)
Exit Counseling - Act 69 of 2024 (Section 2006-H)
The Article: Article XX-H (Section 2006-H)
For additional information about the above reports, please contact:
Division of Higher Education, Access, and Equity
Phone 717-783-6786 | RA-HigherEducation@pa.gov