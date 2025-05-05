Each Local Education Agency (LEA) will be reviewed for its compliance with the regulations governing the Elementary and Secondary Education Act at least once every four years. Due to the Uniform Grants Guidance, the Division of Federal Programs (DFP) is required every year to assess LEAs using the Subgrantee Risk Assessment (§200.331(b)). Each year, Cohort A or Cohort B will be assessed. Monitoring cohorts are posted on PDE's website. LEAs that are found to be high and medium risk will be monitored.

Yearly ESSA Monitoring runs from February through May of each year. When an LEA is being monitored, they are required to complete an assessment in FedMonitor and upload the corresponding documentation that is required. LEAs will then receive a virtual monitoring or an onsite monitoring.

The monitors conducting these reviews are typically retired administrators or current practitioners that are hired and trained by PDE's Division of Federal Programs. Monitors will use the self-assessments completed by the LEA to verify compliance of each federal program requirement for Titles IA, ID, IIA, IIIA, IVA UGG, General Fiscal Compliance, and Ed-Flex Waivers. LEAs will have access to their final monitoring report, which is stored online on the FedMonitor for PA website , and can be viewed and printed.

Corrective Action will be assigned to LEAs who receive “Not Met” findings in their monitoring assessments in FedMonitor. Corrective Action will require LEAs to show evidence of correcting any findings they receive.