Call for Presentations

We invite you to share your knowledge, experience, and innovative practices with colleagues from across Pennsylvania at the 2027 PDE Data Summit. Presenting at the Summit is a valuable opportunity to contribute to the professional growth of fellow educators and data professionals, while showcasing your expertise to a statewide audience.

If you are interested in presenting, please complete the Presentation Submission Form.

Selected presenters will receive an exclusive discounted full conference registration rate of $200.

Presentation Guidelines:

Sessions are expected to be interactive, engaging, and content-rich , lasting the full one-hour time slot.

, lasting the full one-hour time slot. Presenters should arrive at least 10 minutes prior to their session and bring a copy of their presentation accessible via jump drive, Dropbox, Google Drive, or similar.

and bring a copy of their presentation accessible via jump drive, Dropbox, Google Drive, or similar. Each room will have a session facilitator to support presenter needs, manage session logistics, provide time checks, and distribute Act 45 participation stickers (if applicable).

Important Deadlines:

Presentation Proposal Deadline: Friday, November 20, 2026

Notification of Acceptance: Friday, December 18, 2026

Final Presentation Due: Friday, March 5, 2027

We look forward to receiving your proposal and thank you for considering a role in making the 2027 PDE Data Summit a valuable and dynamic professional learning experience.

Call for Volunteers

The success of the PDE Data Summit depends on the dedication and enthusiasm of our volunteers. Volunteering at the Summit is a meaningful way to contribute to the event while connecting with professionals from across the state.

If you're interested in joining the volunteer team, please complete the Volunteer Application Form. Selected volunteers will receive complimentary conference registration, which includes breakfast and lunch (Monday–Wednesday). Please Note: Lodging is not included.

Volunteer Expectations & Benefits:

All volunteers will be formally notified of their selection by Friday, October 30 th , 2026 .

. Volunteers should be available from Sunday evening through Wednesday for on-site assignments at the Hershey Lodge & Convention Center .

for on-site assignments at the . Key responsibilities may include: Session and keynote facilitation Greeting attendees Managing the information desk Participating in daily feedback meetings

Whenever possible, volunteers will be assigned to sessions they are interested in attending, either individually or paired with a partner, depending on room size and needs.

Pre-Summit Involvement:

Selected volunteers will be asked to participate in several virtual planning meetings prior to the event.

prior to the event. If you are unable to attend a meeting or complete an assigned task, please notify the Data Summit Team at: RA-EDPDEDataSummit@pa.gov.

We truly value our volunteers and are committed to making this experience both rewarding and manageable. Whether you’re returning or volunteering for the first time, your support helps ensure a successful and engaging event for all attendees.